Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading

Chronos Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD H1 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over three years of live trading, this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Advanced Trading Strategy: The EA's core strategy combines multiple technical indicators—including Heiken Ashi, MACD, RSI, CCI, and ADX—to identify precise entry points and potential trend reversals.

  • Refined Money Management: Chronos Algo employs a dynamic grid strategy with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that automatically adjusts trade sizes and grid spacing based on market volatility and your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Proven Performance: With over three years of live trading history and a track record of consistent returns, Chronos Algo provides a reliable solution. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.

Live signal MT4 : Click Here

Live signal MT5 : Click Here

Chronos Algo MT4 : Click Here


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade when a bullish or bearish reversal is confirmed by its key indicators. This ensures that trades are initiated based on a high-probability setup.

  • Capital Protection: In addition to the dynamic grid, the EA includes an Auto Lot Sizing feature and a maximum number of open orders limit to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been backtested with 100% Real Ticks data from 2013 to 2024, confirming its viability across various market conditions.


Usage Recommendations:

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts (e.g., ECN, Raw, or Pro).
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Starting Capital: A minimum of $1,000 USD or 1,000 US Cents is recommended.


LotSize Setting

  • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.

  • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 1000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $1,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.

  • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 1500-2000 is recommended.


Ready to Transform Your Trading?

Chronos Algo provides a robust automated solution for navigating the EURUSD market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned trading system.


