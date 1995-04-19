HeikenAshi

Heiken Ashi Pro – Customizable Trend Visualization Tool

Heiken Ashi Pro is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 that generates modified Heiken Ashi candles using a wide range of customizable parameters. It offers alternative smoothing options based on various moving average types and price calculation formulas, making it suitable for traders who prefer to adjust visual trend representation to fit their trading strategy.

Main Features:

  • Includes 34 types of moving averages such as SMA, EMA, HMA, KAMA, JMA, TEMA, DEMA, McGinley, Super Smoother, Gaussian, Laguerre, FRAMA, and others.

  • Supports 34 custom price input methods including standard (Open, Close, Median) and derived (Weighted Close, Session-Based, Momentum-Based).

  • Custom Heiken Ashi candles calculated using selected average and price combinations.

  • Visualizes smoothed price action with reduced variability.

  • Can assist in identifying trend phases or price structure zones.

  • Compatible with all timeframes and symbols.

Usage Examples:

  • Displaying smoothed price action

  • Highlighting trend consistency or changes

  • Complementing manual or automated strategy analysis

  • Exploring market structure with adjustable visual filtering

This tool is intended for use in custom chart analysis workflows and can be configured for different market instruments and trading styles.


