Gold Challenger EA, a new EA based on BeiDou Trend EA, has been launched. It is suitable for high volatility products such as XAUUSD.

Gold Challenger EA still uses the breakout method. Breakout trading is a very old method. Since the 1900s, since Livermore, this method has been widely used. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD in the early stage of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. In the process of using BeiDou Trend EA, I noticed that many times, EA opened the correct order and the profit often exceeded a certain value, but did not reach a very high profit. The final order triggered the stop loss. So is there a possibility to make each order get a small profit, improve the winning rate and succeed? The answer is yes, the plan is feasible. The new EA will be named Gold Challenger. It is a pure short-term EA based on the breakout trend. Each order only gets 300 pips of profit, which is only one-tenth of BeiDou Trend's 3000 pips profit target. However, Gold Challenger has a lot of orders and a higher winning rate, a smaller stop loss, a shorter loss cycle, and a more stable growth. Now I launch it.

Live signal . If you have any questions about EA settings, you can discuss it here: Click here to join the public discussion group.

Gold Challenger EA Features:



All parameters have been set, easy to use. The user only needs to adjust the lot and select the model. Two models are provided. Show the transaction results honestly. It will not grow straight up, but will grow in a tortuous but continuous manner. Object-oriented programming, the program runs fast and can quickly complete a 10-year backtest. One order at a time, no grid, no Martingale, no need to worry that it will suddenly destroy the account. Use fixed stop loss and moving stop loss, adopt small stop loss plan, don't worry about a huge stop loss in a single time Ability to build investment portfolio.



application

Cycle: 15M, 30M, 30M model is recommended. When both models are used, 30M Model is recommended to use a higher Lot.

Instruments: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD

Minimum deposit: $100, high risk. Medium risk recommended for each model is $100, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy positions.

Account: ECN /RaW/STP. Since Gold Challenger EA adopts a short-term trading solution, it is recommended to use a low spread account.

VPS is recommended



