The Bitcoin Robot MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision. Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe, ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bitcoin Robot is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. We provide access to a group where you can ask questions, as well as personalized support at each step. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $1299 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $2499. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. After purchasing or renting Bitcoin Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Scalping Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator)

Features: News filter

All updates for free

Popular BTCUSD pair

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours



Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed

Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step

A ll positions are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break Even

No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time Parameters:

Lots - the fixed lots size



Lots - the percent lots size

Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change

Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change

Trailing Stop - is set as default, no need to change

Break Even - is set as default, no need to change

The magic number - can be changed to any number

News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades

MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage

Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history

Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter

doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades

Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7

Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day

Opositesignal - a function that allows you to close positions based on opposing signals. For example, if we have an open Buy BTCUSD and it is active until Sell signals appear, the EA will automatically close Buy positions and open Sell positions. This function is optional and can be used or not.

Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.

A ll our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information. How do I start:

After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.

Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.

The Bitcoin Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. Information:

Pair: BTCUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum deposit: 1000

Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Updates:

The current version of this robot is 9.8. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform. Price:

The robot costs $1299, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.



