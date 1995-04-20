Arrow Candle

Arrow Candle - These are colored candles that show the trend based on volume and trend slope.

This indicator will show you the color change on the next bar of the confirmation candle.

Blue candles = possible buy (volume is increasing), Red candles = bullish weakness (volume is decreasing) possible sell.

Arrow Candle is optimized for trading in any market and can be used in trending and non-trending markets.

The Super Multiplier parameter is set to 5.0 by default (adjust for more accurate signals)

Recommended for use with trend indicator - Quantum Entry PRO


