Siller

  • The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy.
  • Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade.
  • Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor.
  • Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit.
  • Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading.

  • Monitoring

  • myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746

  • If you need to increase the lot size to Lot 0.1, you must also increase the TotalProfitToClose value proportionally to 150.
  • Advantages:

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Trading pair: XAGUSD    XAUUSD

  • Settings

  • Lot:                                                0.01;                       Initial Lot size
  • TotalProfitToClose:                             24;                       Close all trades if total profit reaches this amount
  • SL:                                                 8500;                       Stop Loss in points
  • TP:                                               10000;                       Take Profit in points
  • NoLossPoints:                                  1760;                       SL to BreakEven after profit reaches this many points
  • TrailingPoints:                                 3730;                       Trailing Stop distance in points (0 to disable)
  • Color:                                       clrYellow;                       Color (used for?) - Original use: unclear
  • Delta:                                                   1;                       Delta in points for level calculation from High/Low
  • TimeSet:                                      "00:00";                       Time to calculate levels ("00:00" for the previous day's High/Low)
  • MaxSpread:                                       500;                       Maximum allowed spread in points
  • IncreaseFactor                                   1.3;                       Lot increase factor after a loss 
  • magic                                          522236;                        Magic Number 

  • MA_Period                                          153;                       Moving Average Period 
  • EnableBuy                                         true;                        Allow Buy trades 
  • EnableSell                                        false;                        Allow Sell trades 
  • EnableTradingByDays                         true;                        Enable Trading only on specific days 
  • EnableTradingByTime                         true;                        Enable Trading only during specific times 
  • TradingDays                                 "2,3,4,5";                       Days for trading (1=Mon, 2=Tue, .. 7=Sun) - CHECK THIS LOGIC 
  • TradingTimeStart =                         "04:00";                       Trading Start Time (HH:MM) 
  • TradingTimeEnd =                           "18:00";                       Trading End Time (HH:MM)
  • Default settings for brokers with 2 decimal places for XAUUSD. For brokers with 3 decimal places, you need to add 0 to the settings.
  • SL
  • TP
  • NoLoss
  • Trailing
  • Starting price: $100
  • Gradual increase in the price of the Expert Advisor

