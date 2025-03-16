ZhuQue S2

5

Introducing ZHUQUE S2, our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade EURUSD currency pair. This EA leverages Buy-side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-side Liquidity (SSL) levels as primary trading signals, identifying key liquidity zones where price reversals are likely to occur. By integrating dynamic position management algorithms with advanced Smart Trailing techniques, ZHUQUE S2 ensures consistent profitability while maintaining a maximum drawdown within acceptable limits.

Key Features:

  • BSL/SSL Signal Integration: Utilizes BSL and SSL levels to pinpoint optimal entry points by recognizing areas where liquidity is accumulated, enhancing the accuracy of trade decisions.

  • Dynamic Position Management: Adjusts position sizes in real-time based on market conditions, optimizing risk and reward ratios for each trade.

  • Smart Trailing Algorithm: Employs intelligent trailing stop mechanisms to lock in profits effectively, adapting to market volatility to maximize gains.

The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade EURUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect  for most brokers that use a GMT+3 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.







İncelemeler 1
Zakariyaa Karim
300
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 07:58 
 

S2 has been performing exceptionally well. I'm very impressed with its results and consistency so far. Highly recommend!

Önerilen ürünler
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
