Last High and Low
- Göstergeler
- Andri Maulana
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 2 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Last High and Low Indicator
Features
-
Dynamic High/Low Lines: Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars.
-
Customizable Lookback Period: Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows.
-
Visual Customization:
-
Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low).
-
Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness.
-
-
Price Labels: Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").Alerts: Notifies you when price touches the high/low levels, with adjustable intervals to avoid repeated alerts.
-
Real-Time Updates: Lines and labels update automatically as new highs/lows form.
-
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works on any chart timeframe (M1, H1, etc.).
Advantages
-
Clear Visuals: Instantly see key price levels without cluttering your chart.
-
Flexible Settings: Tailor the indicator to match your trading strategy or preferences.
-
Timely Alerts: Avoid missing critical price breaks with customizable alerts.
-
Beginner-Friendly: Simple setup and intuitive design make it accessible for all traders.
-
No Repainting: Lines stay fixed once drawn, ensuring historical accuracy.
Input Parameters (Settings)
Parameter Description
BarsBack Number of past bars analyzed to find the highest high/lowest low (default: 10).
HighColor Color of the high line (default: Red).
LowColor Color of the low line (default: Blue).
LineStyle Style of the lines (e.g., dashed, solid; default: STYLE_DASH).
LineWidth Thickness of the lines (default: 1).
ShowPriceLabel Toggles visibility of price labels (default: true/On).
EnableAlert Turns alerts on/off when price touches high/low (default: true/On).
AlertInterval Minimum time (in seconds) between alerts to avoid spam (default: 60).
Why Traders Love It
This indicator simplifies tracking key price levels, helping you spot breakouts or reversals effortlessly. Custom alerts keep you informed without constant screen time, while the clean design ensures your chart stays organized. Perfect for both day traders and long-term investors!