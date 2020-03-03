King of Pullbacks
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Reward Ndunga Mubita
- Sürüm: 1.12
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
👑 King of Pullbacks — Expert Advisor
King of Pullbacks is a proprietary Expert Advisor developed to exploit temporary price retracements within established bullish market structures.
The trading logic is based on a multi-layer confirmation model that evaluates market conditions dynamically before any trade is executed.
The internal methodology is non-disclosed and protected by design.
🔹 General Trading Concept
The EA focuses on:
-
XAUUSD H4, H1
-
Recommended brokers: Exness, FBS, etc
-
Trading with the dominant market direction
-
Entering only after controlled corrective movements
-
Avoiding impulsive or late entries
-
Executing trades only when multiple internal conditions align
All decisions are made exclusively on closed price data, ensuring stable and non-repainting behavior.
🔹 Risk & Capital Protection
King of Pullbacks is engineered with strict capital preservation rules:
-
Adaptive position sizing based on internal risk calculations
-
Volatility-aware protective levels
-
Built-in safeguards to prevent over-exposure
-
No grid, no martingale, no averaging techniques
-
Designed to comply with MQL5 Market validation requirements
Risk management parameters are intentionally conservative by default.
🔹 Key Characteristics
✔ Fully automated Expert Advisor
✔ Proprietary and non-disclosed trading logic
✔ Trades only when conditions are statistically favorable
✔ Conservative by design
✔ Works across multiple symbols and timeframes
✔ Stable behavior in high-volatility markets
✔ No external dependencies
🔹 Usage Recommendations
-
Suitable for Forex, Metals, and Indices
-
Recommended timeframes: H1 and higher
-
Default settings are optimized for stability
-
VPS usage recommended for best execution quality
🔹 Important Disclaimer
This product uses private intellectual property.
Any attempt to decompile, reverse engineer, or replicate the internal logic is strictly prohibited.
Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits.
👑 King of Pullbacks
Professional pullback trading — powered by protected logic.