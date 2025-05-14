RSI Cross Signal AM

The indicator gives signals to open/close a position and marks them on the price chart of the financial instrument.

The signals differ in their potential, which allows you to decide on the amount of risk in each transaction.

The principle of operation is to compare the current RSI value with the RSI value whose period is multiplied by the Cross_Factor value.

The signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator gave the signal.

The open position is supported on a smaller TF. The indicator signals to open an opposite position on a smaller TF are a signal to close the position.

The indicator is not redrawn or recalculated.

Signals when working with the indicator:

the appearance of a signal above the price chart is a possible start of a downward trend;

the appearance of a signal below the price chart is a possible start of an upward trend.

Configurable indicator parameters:

RSI_Period - the period for calculating the RSI indicator;

RSI_Price - price for calculating the RSI indicator;

Cross_Factor - the value by which the RSI indicator value is multiplied for comparison;

Fast_Filter - the fast filter period for determining the signal potential;

Midle_Filter - the mid filter period for determining the signal potential;

Slow_Filter - the slow filter period for determining the signal potential;

Distance - distance from the signal to the price chart;

Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing user data;

Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;

Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.

Attention: Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future. To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received. It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

