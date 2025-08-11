Range Brain Ai

🧠 Range Brain AI - Professional Neural Network Trading System

Revolutionary AI-Powered Range Breakout Expert Advisor

Transform your trading with the most advanced neural network-powered range breakout system available on MQL5. Range Brain AI combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with professional-grade risk management to deliver consistent, automated trading performance.

What's New in This Version

Professional AI-Powered Panel

  • Real-time Neural Network Visualization - Watch AI decision-making in action
  • Dynamic Color-Coded Interface - Instant visual feedback on market conditions
  • Comprehensive Account Monitoring - Balance, equity, margin tracking with change indicators
  • AI Sentiment Display - See exactly what the neural network is thinking
  • Risk Management Dashboard - Complete oversight of position sizing and protection

Enhanced Time Management

  • Improved Time Library Integration - More reliable session detection
  • Better Range Establishment - More accurate high/low detection during range periods
  • Optimized Performance - Reduced CPU usage with smart update scheduling

Advanced AI Rectangle Visualization

  • Neural Network Color Mapping - Rectangle changes color based on AI sentiment
  • Real-time Sentiment Updates - Visual feedback on bullish/bearish signals
  • Configurable Color Schemes - Customize colors for different AI states

Core Features

Neural Network Intelligence

  • Advanced RSI Analysis - Multi-timeframe pattern recognition
  • Adaptive Learning Algorithm - Continuously improves from market data
  • Moving Average Enhancement - Additional trend filtering for higher accuracy
  • Configurable Signal Thresholds - Fine-tune sensitivity to market conditions

Professional Range Detection

  • Precision Range Establishment - Accurately identifies consolidation periods
  • Dynamic Range Visualization - Real-time range boundaries with pulsing effects
  • Breakout Confirmation - AI-validated signals before trade execution
  • Multiple Session Support - Tokyo, London, New York sessions

Advanced Risk Management

  • 4 Position Sizing Methods:
    • Fixed Lot Size
    • Fixed Risk Percentage
    • Fixed Margin Percentage
    • Size Optimized (Anti-Martingale)
  • Dynamic Stop Loss Calculation - Based on range size or fixed points
  • Intelligent Take Profit - Risk-reward ratio optimization
  • Breakeven Management - Automatic stop loss adjustment
  • Partial Position Closing - Lock in profits while maintaining exposure
  • Trailing Stop System - Dynamic profit protection

Professional Visualization

  • AI-Powered Range Rectangle - Changes color based on neural network output
  • Signal Arrows - Clear entry point identification
  • Customizable Colors - Match your chart theme
  • Pulsing Range Lines - Animated range boundaries for better visibility
  • Professional Panel Interface - Complete trading dashboard

How It Works

  1. Range Detection: EA identifies consolidation periods during specified session hours
  2. AI Analysis: Neural network analyzes RSI patterns and moving average trends
  3. Signal Generation: AI confirms breakout signals with configurable thresholds
  4. Trade Execution: Automated position opening with calculated risk parameters
  5. Position Management: Advanced stop loss, take profit, and trailing systems
  6. Visual Feedback: Real-time panel updates and color-coded market sentiment

Key Advantages

Smart Technology

  • Adaptive Neural Network - Learns from market behavior
  • Multi-Indicator Fusion - RSI + Moving Averages for enhanced accuracy
  • Professional Time Management - Reliable session detection
  • Optimized Performance - Efficient code for minimal CPU usage

Professional Risk Control

  • Multiple Money Management Options - Choose your preferred sizing method
  • Advanced Position Protection - Breakeven, partial close, trailing stops
  • Market Compliance - Comprehensive margin and symbol checks
  • Error Handling - Robust trade execution with fallback mechanisms

User Experience

  • Professional Interface - Clean, informative panel design
  • Visual Market Feedback - AI sentiment through color coding
  • Comprehensive Monitoring - Real-time account and trade statistics
  • Easy Configuration - Intuitive input parameters

Perfect For

  • Professional Traders seeking automated neural network analysis
  • Range Breakout Specialists wanting AI-enhanced signal validation
  • Risk-Conscious Traders requiring advanced position management
  • Visual Traders who prefer comprehensive dashboard interfaces
  • Session Traders focusing on specific market hours

Quick Setup

  1. Configure Session Times - Set your preferred range establishment hours
  2. Adjust Neural Network - Set learning rate and signal thresholds
  3. Choose Risk Management - Select position sizing method and risk percentage
  4. Customize Visualization - Set colors and enable desired visual features
  5. Start Trading - Let the AI analyze and execute trades automatically

Pro Tips

  • Start with 1% risk and increase gradually as you gain confidence
  • Use Tokyo session (00:00-08:00) for trending pairs like JPY crosses
  • Enable breakeven management for conservative risk control
  • Watch the neural network panel to understand AI decision-making
  • The AI rectangle color provides instant market sentiment feedback

Transform your trading with professional-grade artificial intelligence. Range Brain AI doesn't just trade ranges - it thinks about them.


    System Requirements

    • MetaTrader 5 platform
    • Minimum 4GB RAM for neural network processing
    • Stable internet connection
    • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
    Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading involves risk.


    Önerilen ürünler
    Aetheris Quantum
    Dmytro Tishchenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
    Trend light AI
    Younes Bordbar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
    AutoSLTP for Scalpers
    Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
    Mango MT5
    Mikita Borys
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu Uzman Danışman, özel bir göstergeye dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. Chaikin Osilatörü temel alınmıştır. Bu gösterge nedir? Chaikin Osilatörü, CHO (Chaikin Osilatörü), Chaikin Analytics, LLC'de Mark Chaikin CEO'su tarafından icat edilen bir teknik analiz göstergesidir. Mark 1965 yılından beri finans piyasalarında çalışmaktadır. Bu etkileyici dönem boyunca kendisini son derece profesyonel bir tüccar-analist olarak kabul ettirmiştir.  Osilatör, A/D göstergesinin üç günlük üstel hareketli ortal
    Bitcoin Timer MA
    Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bana bir mesaj gönderin, böylece size setfile'ı gönderebilirim Bunu bir VPS'de üç ay boyunca bir demo hesabında test etmenizi öneririm (Bu robot için bir VPS önermemi istiyorsanız, bana doğrudan bir mesaj gönderebilirsiniz) böylece ihtiyaçlarınıza göre ayarlayabilirsiniz. Bu robotun bir araç olduğunu, yıllarca test edilmiş kanıtlanmış bir strateji olmadığını unutmayın. Bunun için size Gold Trend Swing'i öneririm Bu robot, yalnızca kullanıcı tarafından belirlenen belirli bir zamanda açılış işl
    AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu trading uzmanının temel amacı, açık pozisyonları takip eden stop kullanarak desteklemektir. Uzman, hem manuel olarak hem de diğer danışmanlar tarafından açılan pozisyonları takip edebilir. Zarar durdurma ve kar alma seviyelerinin hesaplanması, piyasadaki fiyat değişimlerindeki istatistiksel ilişkilere dayanmaktadır. Danışman bu sayede kâr ve risk arasındaki en iyi oranı seçer. Uzman ilk fırsatta pozisyonu başabaş noktasına taşır, ardından fiyatı takip etmeye başlar. Bir pozisyonun denge nokt
    Early Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
    High Low Break EA
    Xavier Jane I Canellas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
    Financial Control
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
    ADX Hedge Master
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
    AO Trade
    Ka Lok Louis Wong
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AO Trade sistemi özellikle trend ticareti için tasarlanmış olup, açık artırma veya haber saatlerini pazar eğilimlerini öngörmek için diğer belirli emir saatleri ile karşılaştırma noktaları olarak kullanır. **EA'da kullanılan tüm zaman parametreleri terminal zamanınıza dayanmaktadır. Farklı aracı kurumlar farklı GMT zaman dilimlerinde faaliyet gösterebilir, bu da Yaz Saati uygulamalarından dolayı daha fazla farklılık gösterebilir.** **Lütfen uygulamadan önce terminalinizle hizalanan zaman ayarl
    Shooting Target MT5
    Chui Yu Lui
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
    GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
    Exler Consulting GmbH
    2 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
    VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
    Joshua Adeyemo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
    Urban Pulse
    Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Göz alıcı numaralar yok. Kırık vaatler yok. Urban Pulse, tek bir şeye önem veren tüccarlar için tasarlandı: tutarlılık. Prop challenge üzerinden büyüyor veya müşteri sermayesini yönetiyor olun, bu EA sınırlar içinde kalır — ve teslim eder. Tek bir grafikte çalıştırın: Zaman diliminde GBPUSD ekleyin. Hepsi bu. Bir grafik. Bir silah. Önemli: Bu sürüm indirimli fiyatta mevcuttur. Nihai fiyat: $399. Erken erişim yakında sona erecek. Kanal bağlantısı =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfaja
    Trendi
    Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This expert advisor is a trading program that is programmed to trade in the Forex market. This program works on the basis of its own trading strategy, which is based on the analysis of technical indicators and market conditions. The goal of this program is to achieve continuous profits by opening and closing trading deals at the right time. This expert advisor uses technical indicators such as moving averages and Fibonacci to determine the entry and exit points of the market. It also uses mark
    Algo Scalper EA
    Tshepo Michael Motaung
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see signific
    Deriv Umbrella MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to get detailed instructions and recommendations! Deriv Umbrella MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price pullback after a sharp movement in either direction. Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD chart and let other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or skills from you. Start the advisor and enjoy your
    Oneiroi
    Oleksandr Powchan
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
    CyNeron MT5
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.8 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CyNeron: Hassas Ticaret ve Yapay Zeka İnovasyonu Kılavuz ve ayar dosyaları : Satın alma işleminden sonra benimle iletişime geçin, kılavuz ve ayar dosyalarını alın Fiyat : Satılan kopya sayısına bağlı olarak fiyat artar Mevcut kopyalar : 5 Yapay Zeka Destekli Anlık Analiz: Piyasada Bir İlk CyNeron, gelişmiş yapay zekayı yenilikçi bir ticaret yaklaşımıyla entegre eden piyasadaki ilk EA'dir, piyasa koşullarının ayrıntılı anlık görüntülerini yakalayarak ve işleyerek. Yapay zeka destekli gelişmiş si
    Tyr AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayanan bir araç, Forex Piyasasına uyarladım, Tyr AI, düzen Tanrısının gücüyle, scalping piyasasının derin bir analizini yapmak için makine öğrenimi tabanlı bir yapay zeka sinir sistemi, resmi EURUSD piyasasını iyi idare etmek için sağlam bir EA, piyasayı analiz ederek profesyonel seviyelerde girişler yapmak, hedge yok, martin yok, yeni teknolojiyle Profesyonel AI Scalping bu nedenle makin
    Blotter Pips
    Peter C Anyamele
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
    Azoza Cream Mt5 EA
    Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Most Intelligent Mt5 expert Advisor Using multi strategy and special high Winrate low drawdown AI driven super strategy predict new movement in market and open trades according to it so what you need you will find in that smart ea only attach to your chart choose any pair like gold or forex pairs or stocks and attach ea to chart then choose from strategy AI strategy and click ok and enjoy watching results if you want to adjust lot make it as you wish minimum and maximum also you can adjust timin
    ZigZag 1
    Saniyat Nabiyeva
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    User Guide  Trading Direction (InputDirect) Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only. Signal Level Usage (Direction) Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement. Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel) Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk. Order Entry Logic (InputType) Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing. Lo
    Workstation Assistant
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
    Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
    Botond Ratonyi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
    Nexus Alpha Engine
    Krasimir Borislavov Petrov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automation with Precision. No Surprises. Nexus Alpha Engine   delivers a new standard of trading precision.   Meet NexusEA —the foundational expert advisor in this framework, built for traders who demand absolute transparency and full control over their automated strategies. With   NexusEA , you're not just buying an EA; you're acquiring a powerful   "strategy skeleton builder."   We provide the robust, deterministic framework—you   integrate   your unique market insights and precise rules. Aut
    NeuroForex
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
    Find My Rules
    Daniel Maximiliano Serkin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Find My Rules   It is an fully custimizable Expert Advisor. You can choose multiple parameters that act as a trigger to execute a buy or sell order.  The parameters available to configure to your liking are:  lots, stop loss, take profit, dynamic lots, order type,timeframe. Indicator combinations for triggering orders and for preconditions (two factors) are:  RSI, EMA1, EMA2, EMA3, EMA4,MACD. INPUTS PARAMETERS: OPERATION OPTIONS magic number =  number for identification lots  =  lots for operati
    Big Gient MT5
    Pran Gobinda Basak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (280)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Aurum Sentinel Pro
    Christian Da Costa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.21 (87)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Prometheus MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.79 (48)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.84 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt