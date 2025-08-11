🧠 Range Brain AI - Professional Neural Network Trading System

Revolutionary AI-Powered Range Breakout Expert Advisor

Transform your trading with the most advanced neural network-powered range breakout system available on MQL5. Range Brain AI combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with professional-grade risk management to deliver consistent, automated trading performance.

What's New in This Version

Professional AI-Powered Panel

Real-time Neural Network Visualization - Watch AI decision-making in action

- Watch AI decision-making in action Dynamic Color-Coded Interface - Instant visual feedback on market conditions

- Instant visual feedback on market conditions Comprehensive Account Monitoring - Balance, equity, margin tracking with change indicators

- Balance, equity, margin tracking with change indicators AI Sentiment Display - See exactly what the neural network is thinking

- See exactly what the neural network is thinking Risk Management Dashboard - Complete oversight of position sizing and protection

Enhanced Time Management

Improved Time Library Integration - More reliable session detection

- More reliable session detection Better Range Establishment - More accurate high/low detection during range periods

- More accurate high/low detection during range periods Optimized Performance - Reduced CPU usage with smart update scheduling

Advanced AI Rectangle Visualization

Neural Network Color Mapping - Rectangle changes color based on AI sentiment

- Rectangle changes color based on AI sentiment Real-time Sentiment Updates - Visual feedback on bullish/bearish signals

- Visual feedback on bullish/bearish signals Configurable Color Schemes - Customize colors for different AI states

Core Features

Neural Network Intelligence

Advanced RSI Analysis - Multi-timeframe pattern recognition

- Multi-timeframe pattern recognition Adaptive Learning Algorithm - Continuously improves from market data

- Continuously improves from market data Moving Average Enhancement - Additional trend filtering for higher accuracy

- Additional trend filtering for higher accuracy Configurable Signal Thresholds - Fine-tune sensitivity to market conditions

Professional Range Detection

Precision Range Establishment - Accurately identifies consolidation periods

- Accurately identifies consolidation periods Dynamic Range Visualization - Real-time range boundaries with pulsing effects

- Real-time range boundaries with pulsing effects Breakout Confirmation - AI-validated signals before trade execution

- AI-validated signals before trade execution Multiple Session Support - Tokyo, London, New York sessions

Advanced Risk Management

4 Position Sizing Methods : Fixed Lot Size Fixed Risk Percentage Fixed Margin Percentage Size Optimized (Anti-Martingale)

: Dynamic Stop Loss Calculation - Based on range size or fixed points

- Based on range size or fixed points Intelligent Take Profit - Risk-reward ratio optimization

- Risk-reward ratio optimization Breakeven Management - Automatic stop loss adjustment

- Automatic stop loss adjustment Partial Position Closing - Lock in profits while maintaining exposure

- Lock in profits while maintaining exposure Trailing Stop System - Dynamic profit protection

Professional Visualization

AI-Powered Range Rectangle - Changes color based on neural network output

- Changes color based on neural network output Signal Arrows - Clear entry point identification

- Clear entry point identification Customizable Colors - Match your chart theme

- Match your chart theme Pulsing Range Lines - Animated range boundaries for better visibility

- Animated range boundaries for better visibility Professional Panel Interface - Complete trading dashboard

How It Works

Range Detection: EA identifies consolidation periods during specified session hours AI Analysis: Neural network analyzes RSI patterns and moving average trends Signal Generation: AI confirms breakout signals with configurable thresholds Trade Execution: Automated position opening with calculated risk parameters Position Management: Advanced stop loss, take profit, and trailing systems Visual Feedback: Real-time panel updates and color-coded market sentiment

Key Advantages

Smart Technology

Adaptive Neural Network - Learns from market behavior

- Learns from market behavior Multi-Indicator Fusion - RSI + Moving Averages for enhanced accuracy

- RSI + Moving Averages for enhanced accuracy Professional Time Management - Reliable session detection

- Reliable session detection Optimized Performance - Efficient code for minimal CPU usage

Professional Risk Control

Multiple Money Management Options - Choose your preferred sizing method

- Choose your preferred sizing method Advanced Position Protection - Breakeven, partial close, trailing stops

- Breakeven, partial close, trailing stops Market Compliance - Comprehensive margin and symbol checks

- Comprehensive margin and symbol checks Error Handling - Robust trade execution with fallback mechanisms

User Experience

Professional Interface - Clean, informative panel design

- Clean, informative panel design Visual Market Feedback - AI sentiment through color coding

- AI sentiment through color coding Comprehensive Monitoring - Real-time account and trade statistics

- Real-time account and trade statistics Easy Configuration - Intuitive input parameters

Perfect For

Professional Traders seeking automated neural network analysis

seeking automated neural network analysis Range Breakout Specialists wanting AI-enhanced signal validation

wanting AI-enhanced signal validation Risk-Conscious Traders requiring advanced position management

requiring advanced position management Visual Traders who prefer comprehensive dashboard interfaces

who prefer comprehensive dashboard interfaces Session Traders focusing on specific market hours

Quick Setup

Configure Session Times - Set your preferred range establishment hours Adjust Neural Network - Set learning rate and signal thresholds Choose Risk Management - Select position sizing method and risk percentage Customize Visualization - Set colors and enable desired visual features Start Trading - Let the AI analyze and execute trades automatically

Pro Tips

Start with 1% risk and increase gradually as you gain confidence

and increase gradually as you gain confidence Use Tokyo session (00:00-08:00) for trending pairs like JPY crosses

(00:00-08:00) for trending pairs like JPY crosses Enable breakeven management for conservative risk control

for conservative risk control Watch the neural network panel to understand AI decision-making

to understand AI decision-making The AI rectangle color provides instant market sentiment feedback

Transform your trading with professional-grade artificial intelligence. Range Brain AI doesn't just trade ranges - it thinks about them.





System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Minimum 4GB RAM for neural network processing

Stable internet connection

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading involves risk.



