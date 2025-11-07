Smart Exit Manager PRO

Smart Exit Manager PRO

Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes.

💡 Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO.


Overview

Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart.

Perfect for traders managing multiple positions with different lot sizes and entry points—no more manual calculations required.

Key Features

  • Real-time automatic price calculation for target profit
  • Always-visible target line displayed on chart
  • Accounts for broker commissions automatically
  • Auto-close when target profit is reached
  • Mass close buttons (all positions, buy only, sell only, winners, losers)
  • Handles complex scenarios: hedges, grids, and varying lot sizes
  • Compact modern interface

PRO Version Benefits

Unlimited live trading on all currency pairs

✅ Full support for Gold, indices, and forex markets

✅ No restrictions on account types (demo and live)

✅ Priority support and updates


Customizable Settings

  • Target profit amount (in account currency)
  • Commission per lot
  • Round-trip or one-way commission calculation
  • Target line color

Compatibility

Works with all MT5 brokers on all currency pairs, Gold, and indices for both demo and live accounts.

Input Parameters

Parameter
 Default
 Description
InpPanelX
 20
 Panel horizontal position (pixels from left edge)
InpPanelY
 50
 Panel vertical position (pixels from top edge)
InpTargetProfit
 20.0
 Desired net profit in account currency
InpCommissionPerLot
 6.5
 Broker commission charged per 1.0 lot
InpRoundTrip
 true
 Commission charged on both open and close (true/false)
InpTargetLineColor
 DarkOrange
 Color of target line displayed on chart

Test the FREE version on demo accounts first, then upgrade to PRO for unlimited live trading!

