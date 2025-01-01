DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıÇizelge İşlemleriChartWindowOnDropped 

ChartWindowOnDropped

Uzman Danışmanın veya betiğin bırakıldığı çizelge alt penceresinin numarası (indisi). 0, ana çizelge penceresi demektir.

int  ChartWindowOnDropped();

Dönüş değeri

int tipli değer.

Örnek:

   int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();
   int windowsTotal=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   Print("Script, pencere üzerinde çalışıyor #"+myWindow+
         ". Çizelgedeki toplam pencere sayısı "+ChartSymbol()+":",windowsTotal);

Ayrıca Bakınız

ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped, ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped