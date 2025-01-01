DocumentaciónSecciones
ChartWindowOnDropped 

Devuelve el número de la subventana del gráfico a la que el Asesor Experto o script ha sido arrastrado con el ratón. 0 significa la ventana principal del gráfico.

int  ChartWindowOnDropped();

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo int.

Ejemplo:

   int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();
   int windowsTotal=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   Print("Script iniciado en la ventana #"+myWindow+
         ". El total de ventanas en el gráfico "+ChartSymbol()+": ",windowsTotal);

Véase también

ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped, ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped