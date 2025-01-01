DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce il numero (index) della sottofinestra del grafico, a cui è allegato l'Expert Avisor o lo Script. 0 significa la finestra principale del grafico.

int  ChartWindowOnDropped();

Valore restituito

Value of int type.

Esempio:

   int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();
   int windowsTotal=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   Print("Lo script sta girano sulla finestra #"+myWindow+
         ". Total windows on the chart "+ChartSymbol()+":",windowsTotal);

