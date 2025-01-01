Référence MQL5Opérations sur le GraphiqueChartWindowOnDropped
ChartWindowOnDropped
Rend le numéro de sous-fenêtre du graphique, sur lequel on jette par la souris l'expert donné, le script, l'objet ou l'indicateur. 0 signifie une fenêtre principale du graphique.
|
int ChartWindowOnDropped();
La valeur rendue
La valeur du type int.
Exemple:
|
int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();
Voir aussi
ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped, ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped