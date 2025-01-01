DocumentationSections
ChartWindowOnDropped 

Rend le numéro de sous-fenêtre du graphique, sur lequel on jette par la souris l'expert donné, le script, l'objet ou l'indicateur. 0 signifie une fenêtre principale du graphique.

int  ChartWindowOnDropped();

La valeur rendue

La valeur du type int.

Exemple:

   int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();
   int windowsTotal=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   Print("Script est lancé sur la fenêtre #"+myWindow+
         ". Au total les fenêtres sur le graphique "+ChartSymbol()+": ",windowsTotal);

