- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartClose
Belirtilen çizelgeyi kapatır.
bool ChartClose(
Parametreler
chart_id=0
[in] Çizelge tanımlayıcısı. 0, mevcut çizelge anlamına gelir.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı sonuç durumunda 'true', aksi durumda 'false' dönüşü yapar.
Örnek:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+