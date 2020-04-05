Gold Web Smart Entry
- Эксперты
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Rizal Martin Bin Ahmad SalamI design and develop reliable trading systems with intelligent entry strategies, risk management, recovery features, trailing protection, news filters, and user-friendly controls.
- Версия: 2.23
- Обновлено: 14 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Gold Web — Smart Entry EA for MT5
Gold Web is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple, smart, and automated trading system. Built with a Smart Entry concept, the EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to let the market choose direction, then automatically manages the trade with its built-in recovery and basket profit system.
Gold Web is designed for traders who want easy monitoring, flexible control, and automated trade management directly from MT5.
Key Features
- Smart Buy Stop + Sell Stop Entry
- Smart Recovery System
- Basket TP Visible on Chart & Mobile
- News Filter
- Unlocked for All Brokers & Accounts
- Recommended for Cent Account
- Professional MT5 Info Panel
- Cooldown System
- OCO Spike Guard
Gold Web is suitable for traders who prefer automated gold trading with clean entry logic, easy setup, and practical risk control features.
Recommended for cent account. Unlocked for all brokers and accounts.
Trading Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex and gold involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital. This EA does not guarantee profit, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management before trading on a live account.