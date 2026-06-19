Straddle AI MT5

2.33

Straddle AI is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens.

While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the market finally commits — and it always eventually does — the trade is already live. No hesitation. No missed entry. No second-guessing.

And it doesn't stop at getting in first. Out of the box, its AI Adaptive Engine is reading volatility, momentum, and the underlying character of every move, tick by tick — deciding in real time how the trade should be built, how far it should run, and when it's time to protect what's been won. No configuration. No manual tuning. Attach it, and the intelligence is already awake.

The market doesn't announce its next move. Straddle AI doesn't need it to. Okay. Please give me a favor to read the full description of this EA. Thank you. 

Straddle AI runs in two modes:

  • AI Adaptive Engine (the default) — a real-time decision layer that reads the market's conditions continuously and adjusts everything accordingly. Calm markets get patience. Strong moves get room to breathe.
  • Basic Mode — for traders who want the raw mechanism, stripped down: fixed, unchanging behavior every single time, or a clean baseline to measure the AI Adaptive Engine against.

One switch decides which one runs.

Monitoring Account — Multi Asset with Aggressive Risk for XAUUSD, NAS100, UK100 (Testing), BTCUSD (Testing), JPN225 (Testing)
Platform MT5
Broker Server TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
Account Number 60102236
Password Straddle101!

WHY TRADERS ARE SWITCHING TO STRADDLE AI ? 

1. It Doesn't Guess Direction — It Doesn't Have To Most strategies live or die on being right about where price goes next. Straddle AI simply refuses to play that game. It positions itself so that whichever way the market breaks, it's already in position to catch it. No bias. No prediction. No being wrong about direction, because it never commits to one in advance.

2. An Engine That Reads the Market's Intent, Not Just Its Price Every tick, the AI Adaptive Engine is quietly asking: is this a real move, or noise? Is this calm, or is something building? It answers those questions continuously, and adjusts how it trades before you'd ever notice conditions had changed. This isn't a fixed rulebook running the same way forever — it's a decision layer that behaves differently depending on what the market is actually doing right now.

3. It Can Tell the Difference Between a Spike and a Trend A sharp explosive breakout and a slow, grinding move in one direction are not the same thing — and Straddle AI knows it. It gives a clean grind patience and room, while handling a violent spike with a tighter, quicker hand. When it senses a genuine sustained trend building, it can even lean into that direction rather than treating both sides as equally likely — extracting an edge from exactly the kind of move a rigid system would trade blind to.

4. It Protects Gains Like It's Guarding Something Valuable Once a trade is live, the AI Adaptive Engine doesn't just sit there — it's reading momentum tick by tick, deciding whether to give a winning trade room to keep running, or tighten immediately the moment something feels off. Break-even and multi-stage protection are built in and fully automatic. You never have to watch the screen to know it's being handled.

5. A Built-In Guardian Against Your Own Risk Straddle AI watches your lot size against your balance continuously. If risk creeps into dangerous territory, it warns you — and if it becomes genuinely unsafe, it stops itself and steps back, only resuming once things are corrected. No external tool, no separate app. It's watching, always.

6. It Already Knows What It's Trading Drop it on Gold. Drop it on an index. Drop it on Crypto. It reads the symbol and configures itself accordingly — no manual setup, no per-instrument guesswork, even when you're running wildly different price scales like XAUUSD, NAS100, and BTCUSD side by side.

7. It Doesn't Get Blindsided by News High-impact news events have ended more trades than bad strategy ever has. Straddle AI sees them coming — reads the volatility building beforehand, and adjusts its stance ahead of time, tighter when it's calm, wider when the market's already moving, so it's positioned to catch the spike instead of getting caught by it.

8. It Never Forgets a Trade Exists Remove it. Update it. Restart your terminal. Reattach it hours later. It finds whatever trade is still open and picks up exactly where it left off, full management restored automatically. Nothing is ever left unattended, even by accident.

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, NAS100, SPX500, US30, DE40, UK100, JPN225, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, All Major Forex Pairs
  • Best Performance: XAUUSD using default settings. PLEASE DO NOT TRY TO RUN THE EA 24 HOURS IN A LIVE ACCOUNT. YOU WILL LIKELY GET INCONSISTENT RESULTS IF YOU DO THIS. JUST USE THE DEFAULT SETTINGS PLEASE. LONDON/NY OVERLAP IS THE OPTIMAL MARKET CONDITION EVERYDAY. 
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe ( Just 5minute for better viewing) — the chart you attach the EA to has no effect on trading behavior; entries, sizing, and management run independently of it. M5 is a good practical default for watching trades unfold without excessive clutter, though M5 or any higher timeframe works identically and comes down to personal preference. For traders using the AI Adaptive Engine, the resolution it reads for volatility, momentum, and ATR-based sizing is separately configurable in Advanced Settings — this is what actually adjusts entry/target/trail distances to match your preferred pace, not the chart timeframe itself.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 or more, 0.01 lot size or 1% risk percent of balance.
  • Execution Type: RAW Spread / ECN accounts
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • VPS: Recommended for stable operation.

RECOMMENDED BROKERS

Fusion Markets  |  Vantage Markets  |  IC Markets  |  Valetax  |  TMGM  |  FP Markets

These brokers offer RAW/ECN accounts with low spread and fast execution — exactly what this EA needs to perform at its best.

 IMPORTANT NOTES — PLEASE READ BEFORE STARTING ( DO NOT SKIP )

  • Reach out after purchase. Send a message with the broker you plan to use so I can confirm it is compatible and help with any setup if needed. Once activated, the manual will be sent to you directly.
  • Tight or Low / RAW Spread / ECN Account is Recommended. Standard or fixed spread accounts will affect performance significantly. Always use a RAW or ECN account for best results. You can use the standard account in IC Markets, which offers very tight spread, no commissions, and is closer to the Raw account.
  • The AI Adaptive Engine runs live by default — this is what you'll see the moment you attach the EA. The Strategy Tester always runs the fixed baseline regardless of that setting, so backtest results reflect that stable reference point, not live AI Adaptive Engine behavior. If you specifically want the fixed mode live too, flip the one switch at the top of Advanced Settings.
  • Start small. Begin at 0.01 lot per $300 of account balance. Do not increase lot size until you are comfortable with how the EA behaves on your broker.
  • Losses are part of trading. Every strategy has losing trades. What matters is performance over time, not a single trade. Stay patient, trust the process, and avoid changing settings after a loss.
  • Trade at the right time. The London/New York overlap session gives the most consistent conditions for this strategy. The AI Adaptive Engine ships with its session filter set to this window by default; the fixed mode has its own equivalent setting.
  • Set a daily target and respect it. Decide how much you want to make or protect each day. Once that level is hit, stop the EA for the session. Discipline compounds over time.
  • Always test on demo first. Run the EA on a demo account for at least a few days before going live. Every broker behaves slightly differently — demo testing on your actual broker is the best preparation.
  • No complex setup required. If you are a beginner, attach it to XAUUSD or NAS100 (Optional) with default settings, and the intelligence is already reading the market and managing trades for you. The only thing you need to set is your lot size relative to your balance. Everything else is handled. Want the simpler, fixed mode instead? One switch, fully optional.
  • Full Transparency — Nothing is Hidden. Every single input parameter is fully exposed in the settings tab, organized into a Basic Settings block and an Advanced Settings block. You can see exactly what the EA is working with, adjust anything you want, or leave it all on default and let it run. Whether you're a beginner who just wants to attach and go, or an experienced trader who wants full control — both are supported.
  •  PLEASE DO NOT TRY TO RUN THE EA 24 HOURS IN A LIVE ACCOUNT. YOU WILL LIKELY GET INCONSISTENT RESULTS IF YOU DO THIS. JUST USE THE DEFAULT SETTINGS PLEASE. LONDON/NY OVERLAP IS THE OPTIMAL MARKET CONDITION EVERYDAY. YOU WILL ONLY END UP GIVING A BAD REVIEW IF YOU DON'T FOLLOW THE RULES OF PROPERLY USING THIS EA! 

QUICK START

How to backtest?

  1. Download the EA — a Free Demo version is available to test first
  2. Open Strategy Tester and set the symbol to XAUUSD or NAS100
  3. Set your preferred date range. Set timeframe to M5.
  4. Disable Visual Mode for faster results. 
  5. Set starting balance to at least $1000. 
  6. Click Start — this runs the fixed baseline, regardless of live settings. 

How to run on a live or demo account?

  1. Drag and drop the EA onto a XAUUSD or NAS100 chart with M5 Timeframe. 
  2. Enable Live Trading. 
  3. Done — the intelligence is already reading the market and trading. 

COMMON QUESTIONS

1. What's the difference between the AI Adaptive Engine and the fixed mode?

The AI Adaptive Engine is the default: a real-time decision layer that runs on every tick, reading current market conditions — volatility, momentum, spread, and the underlying character of the move itself — and adjusting entries, targets, and trade management accordingly, without you making a single decision. This is what runs live and on demo unless you switch it off.

The fixed mode is a predictable execution engine — the same behavior every time, on every instrument, with no external dependency. It's what the Strategy Tester always runs regardless of your live setting, which is why it exists as a clean, stable baseline to test and compare against.

2. Are updates and support free?

Yes — lifetime free updates and technical support are included with every purchase. If you need hands-on help, remote support is available via AnyDesk or UltraViewer. Just reach out and we will sort it out together.

Past results do not guarantee future results. Always trade within your means and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Отзывы 3
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.06.29 11:54 
 

非常期待有更好的表现。我已经开始测试了

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Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Jestoni Santiago
Эксперты
AI-Powered Mean Reversion Trading System — Trade Smarter with Multiple AI Engines The AI Mean Reversion EA is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor built for correlated Commonwealth currency pairs — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. It combines multiple AI providers, a self-learning neural network, and proven mean reversion logic to identify exhausted price moves that are statistically likely to revert to their mean. Unlike conventional EAs, this system doesn't rely on indicators alone. It c
AI Gold Neuron
Jestoni Santiago
Эксперты
AI Gold Neuron | Autonomous Gold Trading Intelligence | XAUUSD AI Gold Neuron is a fully autonomous trading system built exclusively for gold. It analyzes the market, decides when to trade, manages every position from open to close, and protects your account during difficult conditions — all without you needing to do a thing. No complicated settings. No constant monitoring. No emotional decisions.  Setting Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M10 Lot Size 0.02 (adjust to your account) Minimum Balance
PowerHours
Jestoni Santiago
Эксперты
Built for consistency: PowerHours trades the London/New York overlap only, with the discipline to stay out the rest of the day. Power Hours is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens -- and you need to be there at the one time of day the move is most likely to be real. While other systems trade around the clock, hoping for the best hours to line up, Pow
Фильтр:
Allan King001
28
Allan King001 2026.07.26 20:15 
 

This is arguably the worst EA on MQL5 i have ever purchased. I feel duped, cheated, scammed. Disappointing performance, and virtually no useful support after payment. the seller was responsive before the sale but difficult to reach when issues arose. Mql5 platform needs to work on reprimanding such developers as they are cultivating the culture of scamming on this platform. overall, a frustrating experience and a waste of money. I cannot recommend this or any product from this developer. Jestoni Santiago you're a scammer !!!!

SteadyProfitIncome
143
SteadyProfitIncome 2026.07.25 10:31 
 

Author has given up on this EA. Initially was responsive but no longer responds to my messages. Also it works well on Demo (its the investor demo account he provides) but then keeps losing in Live. Both his live signals are gone due to bad performance. Stay away.

Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.06.29 11:54 
 

非常期待有更好的表现。我已经开始测试了

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