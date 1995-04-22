Gold Web Smart Entry

Gold Web — Smart Entry EA for MT5

Gold Web is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple, smart, and automated trading system. Built with a Smart Entry concept, the EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to let the market choose direction, then automatically manages the trade with its built-in recovery and basket profit system.

Gold Web is designed for traders who want easy monitoring, flexible control, and automated trade management directly from MT5.

Key Features

  • Smart Buy Stop + Sell Stop Entry
  • Smart Recovery System
  • Basket TP Visible on Chart & Mobile
  • News Filter
  • Unlocked for All Brokers & Accounts
  • Recommended for Cent Account
  • Professional MT5 Info Panel
  • Cooldown System
  • OCO Spike Guard

 

Gold Web is suitable for traders who prefer automated gold trading with clean entry logic, easy setup, and practical risk control features.

Recommended for cent account. Unlocked for all brokers and accounts.

Trading Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and gold involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital. This EA does not guarantee profit, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management before trading on a live account.



推荐产品
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
专家
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
FREE
CL CRT Machine
Rajalakshmi Murugesan
专家
CL CRT MACHINE CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading. All strategy logic is fully inbuilt;  users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference. Minimum Recommended Capital: $500 Required Timeframe: H1 Pair: XAUUSD ️ Key Features Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency) Uses closed candles only (no repainting) Supports Buy & Sell setups One trade per valid setup (no overtrading) No martingale, no grid,
FREE
Stribrobot
Lubos Terynger
3 (2)
专家
Stribrobot — Silver Trading Bot Automated EA for XAGUSD running on H1 timeframe. Uses trend following with RSI, EMA and ADX signals combined with Bollinger Band based take profit targeting. Built in market regime detection automatically adjusts behavior based on current conditions. Position sizing adapts to volatility in real time — reduces risk during high volatility spikes, increases it during calm periods. Session filters focus trading during the most active silver hours, skipping low liquidi
FREE
Aitos VQ Momentum Breakout
Shim Hyeongyu
专家
Aitos VQ Momentum Breakout 是一款用于 MT5 的全自动动量突破交易EA。策略结合交易时段锚定 VWAP、成交量加权偏差带、H1 EMA 趋势过滤器和挂单突破确认。主要建议用于 NAS100/US100 的 M5 周期。 主要功能：无马丁格尔、无网格、无亏损加仓；每笔交易均设置止损和止盈；默认风险 0.5%；日、周和峰值回撤保护；ATR 点差过滤；支持净持仓和对冲账户；可选 ATR 移动止损。 参考回测：NAS100 M5，2023年1月至2026年8月，初始资金 1,000 美元，杠杆 1:100。净利润 156.72 美元，利润因子 1.17，最大回撤 6.46%，共 443 笔交易。实际结果会因经纪商、点差、佣金、滑点、服务器时间和历史数据而变化。回测并非实盘结果，也不保证未来收益。请先在模拟账户测试。
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
4 (3)
专家
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
专家
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
专家
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
London NY Session Scalping RSI EA
Hideki Takahashi
专家
Backtested performance (USDJPY M5, 2020–2026): Win Rate: ~30% Max Drawdown: ~6% This EA is a scalping strategy optimized for the London and New York trading sessions. The European and US sessions are known for higher volatility, stronger trends, and frequent breakouts. This system is designed to capture those short-term opportunities efficiently. Features Optimized entries for London & New York sessions Simple and stable logic based on RSI Designed for scalping Avoids unnecessary trades Reco
FREE
Precision Sniper EA
Hammad Dilber
专家
PrecisionSniper EA PrecisionSniper EA is a multi-confluence Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines EMA crossovers, RSI momentum, MACD histogram, ADX trend strength, volume analysis, and an optional higher timeframe bias filter to identify high-probability trade entries. Every signal is scored on a 10-point scale and assigned a grade (A+, A, or B) so that only the setups with the strongest confluence reach execution. Stop loss levels are calculated either from recent swing structure or fr
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
专家
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5
Matthew Lewis Beedle
专家
It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research. Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio.  I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price.  The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing.  I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration. How does it
FREE
Aurum Scalper Pro
Nicolae Carp
专家
AURUM SCALPER PRO — Where Precision Meets Gold Not every market deserves your capital. Aurum Scalper Pro knows the difference. Built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, this Expert Advisor combines a multi-layer trend detection engine with an intelligent range filter — so it trades when the market is moving, and steps aside when it isn't. ️ HOW IT WORKS Aurum Scalper Pro uses a 6-EMA ribbon (EMA 8 through 89) to identify
FREE
NEXA Ha MTF Trend
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Ha MTF Trend NEXA Ha MTF Trend 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Expert Advisor。 该产品基于高周期 Heiken Ashi 趋势确认，并结合 M15 周期的成交量触发逻辑进行交易判断。 EA 使用 H4 Heiken Ashi 方向作为主要趋势过滤条件，并在 M15 周期中检查 OBV、成交量变化、K线结构、ATR、ADX、点差和交易时间条件。只有当高周期方向与低周期触发条件一致时，EA 才会评估新的交易机会。 策略概述 该 Expert Advisor 使用多周期趋势跟随结构。 H4 周期用于识别主要市场方向。 M15 周期用于判断实际入场条件。 基本入场流程如下： 检查 H4 Heiken Ashi 方向 确认 H4 Heiken Ashi 连续趋势方向 检查 M15 OBV 方向是否一致 检查 M15 成交量增加条件 检查 M15 K线方向和收盘位置 检查 ATR、ADX、点差和交易时间过滤条件 仅在所有必要条件满足时开立新仓位 主要功能 NEXA Ha MTF Trend 将高周期趋势方向与低周期成交量确认相结合。
NEXA Volume Break ADX
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Volume Break ADX NEXA Volume Break ADX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA works on the M30 timeframe and evaluates market conditions using volume expansion, rising ADX, momentum direction, trend alignment, breakout detection, and retest confirmation. The main purpose of this system is to filter technical conditions where price movement is supported by increased volume and strengthening trend conditions. This product does not use DLL files, WebRequest, external authentication
FREE
Sharrow
Hannes Kell
专家
Sharrow - Autonomous News-Event Trading Bot (MT5) One chart. All markets. Zero babysitting. Sharrow auto-detects your broker symbols (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and the indices SPX500, NAS100, US30, GER40, UK100), fetches the economic calendar on its own and trades around High- and Medium-impact news. Two-phase strategy: - Pre-Event: watches the market ahead of the release and fires on an   ATR-based momentum breakout. - Event: trades the breakout at the moment of publication. Protection and mon
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
Leviatan XRP
Jose Lopez Garcia Munoz
专家
LEVIATAN XRP - Advanced Trading Expert Advisor   PRODUCT DESCRIPTION LEVIATAN XRP   is a next-generation algorithmic trading system   developed with artificial intelligence , specifically designed for strategic sell operations based on the VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator. This EA represents the   evolution of automated trading , combining precise technical analysis with intelligent risk management.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Technology Developed with AI   for parameter opt
RavenQuant Daybreak EA for SP500
Marcin Kucharski
专家
RavenQuant Daybreak - Product Description RavenQuant Daybreak Automated intraday volatility-breakout expert advisor for the US500 (S&P 500) on MetaTrader 5. Production version 4. Documentation (manual) — full setup, preset file, VIX data, broker time examples, and parameter reference are in the manual. This page is a short product overview only. Overview RavenQuant Daybreak is a rules-based trading system for the US500. It trades opening-range breakouts in both directions, with a hard stop loss
RismaDesk
Dickson Eregai Ere
专家
RismaDesk is a scalping EA that bases its entries on two core principles. A buy order triggers when the EMA is at least 200 and the RSI exits user-defined oversold territory. For a sell order, the opposite conditions must be met. Grasping this underlying logic is essential for effective optimization of this bot. All the best as you try trading with my bot. Thankyou
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
专家
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
FREE
Supertrend 3 lines
Samart Palugmontol
5 (2)
专家
update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
FREE
Vertex Aurum Gold
Hoang Tuan Le
专家
Vertex Aurum Gold — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Auto-Trading System for XAUUSD Vertex Aurum Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around Smart Money Concepts market structure. It detects swing and internal structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity zones directly on the chart, then uses that structure as the basis for a rule-based signal, execution, and risk engine. Structure detection can also be run on its own, with auto-trading switched off, for chart analysis on
FREE
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
专家
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
专家
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Veom
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
VEOM Pure Trend Following System VEOM   is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on a disciplined trend-following approach. VEOM aims to capture the core momentum of the market with high precision and clean execution. Core Strategy The algorithm identifies high-probability trend entries by analyzing price structure and momentum. It is built for traders who value simplicity over complex, "black-box" systems that often fail in changing market conditions. Key Features
Snr Ema Trend Semi Human Ea
Sua Kai Young
专家
MTF Scanner S/R & EMA Confluence EA (v3.50) 完整技术文档 1. 简介 MTF Scanner S/R & EMA Confluence EA（v3.50）是一款基于规则驱动的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发，用于在多时间周期中识别并执行高概率交易机会。 该智能交易系统整合了以下核心分析模块： 价格行为（Price Action）结构 支撑与阻力（Support & Resistance, S/R）区域 指数移动平均线（EMA）共振分析 通过多重条件共振筛选，该EA旨在提供 稳定且具统计优势的交易信号 ，同时最大程度减少人为情绪干扰。 系统内置实时仪表盘，用于展示： 交易信号与区域 市场趋势状态 交易执行逻辑 风险控制状态 其核心目标是： 标准化交易执行流程、保护资金安全，并提升交易系统的一致性与可复制性。 2. 专家顾问（Expert Advisor）说明 Expert Advisor（EA）是基于 MQL5 编程语言开发的自动化交易程序，可在 MetaTrader 5 环境中运行。 一旦启动，EA将自动： 持续监控市
Slipstream
Octavian Doica
专家
Slipstream is a trend-following expert advisor for   EURUSD H1 . It enters on a fast/slow SMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum, and compounds aggressively, using   martingale-style lot scaling   to recover after a losing trade. Backtest 2020–2026 (1:500, $1,000 start, 99% history quality):   81 trades, 100% win rate, profit factor 12.1, +$132k net , Sharpe 1.86. Pair:  EURUSD - H1; Minimum initial deposit: $100; Leverage: 1:500; Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Fusion Markets, Dukascopy, FP M
FREE
CRT Model 1
Yahia Mohamed
5 (1)
专家
CRT Model 1 EA 是一款自动交易解决方案，旨在执行 CRT Model 1 策略，该策略专注于基于时间的区间分析、流动性扫荡（Liquidity Sweeps）和回调入场。 该智能交易系统（EA）定义特定的时间范围以建立高价和低价参考点。然后，它监控该范围之外的价格行为，以识别海龟汤（Turtle Soup/流动性扫荡），随后进行反转和回调入场。 策略逻辑 该 EA 基于以下逻辑顺序运行： 区间计算：计算“区间开始小时”和“区间结束小时”之间的价格行为的最高价（High）和最低价（Low）。 Model #1 入场模式： 做空设置：EA 等待一根蜡烛收盘价高于 CRT 高点。然后等待随后的蜡烛收盘价回到该水平之下。当价格回调至该水平时，执行入场。 做多设置：EA 等待一根蜡烛收盘价低于 CRT 低点。然后等待随后的蜡烛收盘价回到该水平之上。当价格回调至该水平时，执行入场。 重要提示 要交易凌晨 5 点（纽约时间）的 4 小时蜡烛区间，请将该时间转换为您的经纪商服务器时间（例如，IC Markets 为 12:00）。然后加上 4 小时作为蜡烛持续时间。设置：CRT Rang
Canberra mt5
Mikhail Mitin
专家
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
专家
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA 免费首发版本——欢迎下载、测试，并通过您的反馈共同完善本项目。 Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA 是一款自动化交易系统，可自动识别 Fair Value Gap（FVG，公允价值缺口） ，并在价格回补缺口时自动执行交易。 该EA基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 理念，结合多种趋势确认、波动率过滤和风险管理功能，为交易者提供稳定、灵活且高度可配置的自动交易解决方案。 无论您是希望实现交易自动化的新手，还是正在寻找专业FVG交易系统的资深交易者，本EA都能够满足不同市场和交易风格的需求。 主要功能 自动识别 Fair Value Gap（FVG） 自动执行买入和卖出交易 固定手数或动态仓位管理 基于 ATR 的止损计算 可配置的风险收益比止盈 自动 Break Even（保本止损） 高周期趋势过滤（HTF Trend Filter） 成交量过滤 ATR 距离过滤 市场重新开盘过滤 周五风险控制 每个 FVG 仅允许一次交易 自动管理
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
筛选:
无评论
回复评论