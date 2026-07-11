Prop Firm Guard Daily Loss Protector

The market can do anything. Your prop firm's limits cannot. Prop Firm Guard makes sure you never cross them: it watches your account in real time and closes everything BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is touched, whatever opened the trades: you, an EA, or a copied signal. It never trades a strategy of its own and promises no profit. It does one thing, reliably: keep you on the safe side of the wall.

In short

- Closes every position and blocks new trades BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is hit, so you never breach.
- Works with anything on the account: your own trading, any EA, or a copied signal. One guard on one chart covers everything.
- Warns you first, on your phone and on the chart, at 60, 80 and 90 percent of the daily limit used.
- Shows the exact account level where it will act, so nothing is hidden behind a percentage.
- Start it any time, even in the middle of a running challenge.
- Setup is under two minutes: attach it to any spare chart, pick your prop firm's preset, done.

Everything below is the detail behind those six lines. Read as much or as little as you like.

What it does

- Hard daily-loss stop: flattens every position and blocks new trades until the daily reset.
- Hard maximum-loss stop: flattens and locks the account (static limit, or trailing on balance or equity high).
- A warning ladder BEFORE anything is closed: alerts at 60, 80 and 90 percent of your daily limit used.
- Notifications your way: push to your phone (every trade open and close with result in money and percent, every warning, every stop) and terminal pop-ups with a none / important / all switch. A TEST button on the panel proves the whole chain in one click.
- A clean chart panel you can drag, resize right on the chart and switch between a tall and a wide layout: your start balance, remaining daily and total loss in money and percent with progress bars, the exact equity levels where protection fires, time to the daily reset, and trades today.
- A goal tracker: progress bar and the amount left to your profit target, with an optional minimum-trading-days lock that flattens and protects a passed phase.
- A safe-lot helper (display only): the largest position your remaining daily cushion can afford at your stop distance, shown before you take the trade.
- If AutoTrading is ever switched off, the panel turns red and you get one alert. A protector that cannot act must say so. Short broker reconnects are recognized for what they are and never trigger a false alarm.
- Optional Friday auto-close and a personal soft-stop that only blocks new trades.
- Survives terminal restarts: a stop that has fired stays latched if MetaTrader restarts the same day, and state is kept per account so switching accounts starts fresh automatically.

How it decides, in plain words

Your firm's limit is a hard wall: end a day past it and the account is gone. No tool can close you at exactly minus 5.00 percent, because spread, slippage and closing costs all land after the close begins. So Prop Firm Guard front-runs the wall by a small safety buffer you control (default 0.50 percent): with a 5 percent daily limit it closes everything at minus 4.50 percent, so the cost of closing lands inside the buffer instead of past the wall. The panel always shows the exact equity level where protection fires, so nothing is hidden behind a percentage. One honest note: the buffer absorbs normal spread and slippage, not reckless position size. If one position is big enough to move your equity several percent in a single jump, no software can stop inside the buffer. Size sanely; the safe-lot helper is there for exactly this.

Starting mid-challenge is fully supported

You do not need a fresh account. Set "Challenge initial balance" to your challenge's starting balance (from your firm's dashboard) and the maximum-loss wall anchors to the true number instead of whatever your balance happens to be today. Attaching in the middle of a day, set "Today's baseline" too; from the next daily reset onward everything re-anchors on its own. Trailing-drawdown firms: set the initial balance to the highest balance you have reached so far. The panel's start line lets you confirm the anchor at a glance, and settings changes take effect immediately, without re-attaching.

What it cannot do (please read)

- It cannot close a position while that market is closed. No software can. If you hold trades into a weekend or a holiday close, a price gap can jump any limit; that is what the optional Friday auto-close is for. On holiday early closes, set the time earlier that week.
- It cannot stop another program from sending an order; it closes any non-compliant position the moment it appears, usually within a second.
- It cannot share a chart with another EA (a MetaTrader rule: one expert per chart). It does not need to. Give it its own chart, any symbol and timeframe, and it still covers every position on the whole account. A chart that only has indicators on it is fine.
- It does not predict markets and it does not promise profit. It is a protective utility only.

Not sure yet? Run it in Monitor mode

Monitor mode never closes anything. It only warns and notifies, so you can watch it call your levels correctly for a few days and then switch to Protect.

Quick start (under two minutes)

1. Attach it to any one chart. It guards the whole account from there, including trades made by your other EAs on their own charts. Give it a spare chart of its own; the symbol and timeframe do not matter.
2. Pick a rule preset, or Custom for your firm's exact numbers (check your firm's dashboard).
3. Leave the 0.50 percent buffer unless you have a reason to change it. Done.

Phone notifications setup (two minutes, once)

In MetaTrader: Tools, then Options, then Notifications. Tick "Enable Push Notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID. You find that ID in the MetaTrader mobile app, in the Messages section, shown at the top. Press "Test" in that same Options tab once, then press the TEST button on the panel to confirm the whole chain including your phone.

Free demo

The demo runs in the Strategy Tester (this is how MetaTrader trial versions work; a trial cannot be attached to a live chart). Open the Strategy Tester, choose this product, set the modelling to "Every tick", deposit for example 10000, turn on visual mode and press Start. The built-in demo trader opens small positions so you can watch the warning ladder fire and the daily and maximum-loss stops flatten the account. On a real account that demo trader does nothing at all; the protection is the product.

Settings, group by group

1. Your firm's rules: preset (5 and 10 static, 5 and 10 trailing on equity, 4 and 8, 3 and 6, or Custom); challenge initial balance (0 auto-captures, or set it for a mid-challenge attach); today's baseline (0 auto, or set it for a mid-day attach); custom daily and total percent; the daily baseline choice; the total-loss anchor; and a daily-reset hour offset versus your broker's server midnight.
2. Safety buffer: how far before each wall it closes (default 0.50 percent). The panel shows the resulting exact stop levels.
3. Protection: Protect or Monitor-only; whole-account or this-symbol scope; keep closing while stopped; delete pending orders on a stop; an optional personal soft-stop percent that only blocks new trades.
4. Warnings: the 60, 80, 90 percent daily ladder on or off, and one maximum-loss usage warning.
5. Phase target: optional, flatten and lock at plus X percent once a minimum number of trading days is reached.
6. Friday auto-close: flatten from a chosen server time every Friday.
7. Notifications: master phone switch; per-trade pushes; guard-event pushes (sent once even with the guard on several charts); and a none / important / all switch for terminal pop-ups.
8. Safe-lot helper: display only; your typical stop distance in points and the share of the daily cushion it may use.
9. Panel: starting corner, font size, panel scale (with resize buttons on the panel itself), and the TEST button on or off.
10. State: keep persistence on; a one-time reset for a new challenge; an optional status file for outside monitoring.
11. Strategy Tester demo: the demo trader, which only ever acts inside the tester and is ignored on any live or demo account.

Questions in the Comments tab are answered within 24 hours on trading days. Reported issues are fixed quickly.

Рекомендуем также
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Эксперты
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters. Ideal receiver for MT4 → MT5 trade copying. Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts. Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying. Main Features • MT4 Master → MT5 Slave • MT5 Master → MT5 Slave • Lot size management: Same Lot Fixed Lot Multiply Lot Balance Based Lot • Symbol Mapping Example: XAUUSD = GOLD EURUSD = EURUSD.a • Include Symbols filter • Include Magics filter • Reverse Trades mode
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
Утилиты
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
Supply and Demand Zone simple
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Индикаторы
Supply and Demand indicator powered by advanced multi-timeframe fractal algorithms, Zone Merging technology, and full EA readiness. -  Finding the exact areas where institutional buying and selling occur is the key to successful trading. Advanced Supply & Demand Zones Simple  takes the guesswork out of chart analysis. By utilizing a dual-layered fractal calculation (Fast and Slow points) combined with dynamic ATR scaling, this indicator pinpoints high-probability reversal and continuation zones
FREE
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Эксперты
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring  all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management D
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Утилиты
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
Утилиты
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro — это мощный универсальный торговый помощник, разработанный для упрощения управления рисками, расчёта размера лота и выполнения сделок прямо с графика. Этот инструмент помогает трейдерам контролировать риск, рассчитывать точный размер лота и автоматически управлять сделками благодаря таким интеллектуальным функциям, как Break-Even, частичное закрытие позиций и защита дневной прибыли/убытков . Идеально подходит для форекс-трейдеров, проп-тре
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Утилиты
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
RR TradePanel MT5
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
RR TradePanel is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart. The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution. Trade Planning
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Discord Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (2)
Утилиты
Автоматически отправляет уведомления об открытии, закрытии , частичном закрытии и изменении сделок MT5  в Discord в реальном времени . Утилита поддерживает 16 языков : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian и Vietnamese. Также можно использовать любой другой язык, изменив текст уведомлений.  Продукт предназначен для трейдеров, которым важно получать уведомления в Discord без необходимости посто
FREE
Slack Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
Утилиты
Автоматически отправляет уведомления об открытии, закрытии , частичном закрытии и изменении сделок MT5  в Slack в реальном времени . Утилита поддерживает 16 языков : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian и Vietnamese. Также можно использовать любой другой язык, изменив текст уведомлений.  Продукт предназначен для трейдеров, которым важно получать уведомления в Slack без необходимости постоянно
FREE
TradingManagement
Christian Ishmael Calienta Magallon
Утилиты
TradingManager is a comprehensive trading panel designed to streamline your trading workflow in MetaTrader 5. It combines order management, risk controls, and market analysis into one intuitive interface. Key Features 1. Trading Panel Market Order Entry   - One-click BUY/SELL with automatic SL and TP line placement on chart Fib Limit Orders   - Draw Fibonacci-based limit orders with visual SL and TP levels Risk Management   - Choose between Lots, % Risk, or $ Risk modes Take Profit Split   - Dis
FVG EA Pro
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
FVG EA PRO   is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria. FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities  needed by any  successful traders to automa
BTC Terminator
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Эксперты
# Advanced Terminator AI EA MT5 - Neural Network Powered Trading System ## Premium Features Advanced Neural Network Technology - Deep learning algorithms for market pattern recognition - Real-time adaptive strategy optimization - Smart risk management powered by AI - Multi-timeframe analysis system Dual Market Mastery - Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading - Optimized for BTCUSD cryptocurrency pairs - Individual strategy optimization for each market Professional Risk Management
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
MultiTimeframe Support and Resistance Zones
Mohamed Gamal Abdelnasser Yous Hashesh
Индикаторы
A powerful indicator that highlights key market zones and helps traders identify potential opportunities across multiple timeframes. Designed for clarity and efficiency, it provides real-time alerts to keep you informed of important price levels. Key Features: Works on multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Customizable zone colors for each timeframe. Real-time alerts and notifications when price reaches significant zones. Automatically manages chart objects to keep your wor
DeepTrade ScalpPanel
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Утилиты
DeepTrade Scalp Panel is a fast, professional on-chart control panel built for scalpers who need to act in a fraction of a second. Open market orders instantly, drop pending orders with one tap, and let the panel handle Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even and trailing automatically. No more fumbling with the order window while the move runs away from you.   KEY FEATURES - Instant BUY / SELL market execution with one tap - Fast pending orders: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT placed at
PCT Price Simulator
Fabio Albano
Утилиты
Этот индикатор был разработан специально для разработчиков, квант-трейдеров (алготрейдеров) и менторов , которым необходим полный контроль над движением цены в реальном времени — будь то в образовательных целях, для тестирования стратегий или для валидации индикаторов без ожидания реальных рыночных движений. Индикатор PCT Price Simulator генерирует полностью автоматизированный пользовательский автономный график (оффлайн-график с суффиксом _OTC ), позволяя вам управлять направлением свечей, тести
Account flip MT5 scalper
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
IMPORTANT: Contact the seller via the MQL5 private messaging system after purchase to receive the "Key Level Trade Manager" EA as a FREE bonus gift for the ultimate manual scalping experience! Welcome to the Account Flip MT5 Scalper V2.0: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Scalping Workstation. Successfully scaling a small account or passing a prop-firm challenge requires high-probability setups, strict filtering, and explosive momentum. We have taken
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Эксперты
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Точный моментный трейдинг для BTCUSD Привет, трейдеры! Я — BTC Trend Scalper MT5, интеллектуальный советник для торговли Биткоином, созданный для захвата импульсных движений с дисциплинированным управлением рисками. Я   не   мартингейл. Я   не   сеточная система. Я   не   робот-игроман. Я — скальпер, следующий за трендом, созданный специально для трейдеров, которые понимают, что сохранение капитала важнее погони за каждым ценовым движением. Моя сп
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Утилиты
Compacted conversationBneu Prop Firm Pass System v2.25 — Prop Firm Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional on-chart risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor prop firm challenge rules, funded-account restrictions, account risk, news exposure, pending orders, session restrictions, and trade management from one clean dashboard. The system includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm rule presets, custom rule c
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Индикаторы
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Утилиты
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 - это панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5, предназначенная для подготовки, исполнения и управления позициями непосредственно с графика, с визуальным контролем риска на каждом этапе. Инструмент объединяет в одном интерфейсе подготовку ордеров, автоматический расчет объема позиции по риску, интерактивные зоны Entry, Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также несколько функций управления сделкой после исполнения. Обновления версии 2.0 Версия 2.0 вводит несколько ул
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Другие продукты этого автора
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator Sample
Badr El Fattahi
Утилиты
The free edition of Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator: real seconds charts on any DEMO account. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (EURUSD becomes EURUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Attach indicators and EAs, draw, apply templates. One generated symbol serves the whole seconds ladder through the chart's own timeframe selector: M1 = 1 second, M5 = 5 seconds, M15 = 15 seconds, M30 = 30 seconds, H1 = 1 minute, D1 = 24 min
FREE
Tick Candles Live Seconds Chart
Badr El Fattahi
Индикаторы
MetaTrader 5 has no native second charts. Tick Candles fills that gap: true second-based candles (default 1 second), built directly from your broker's tick stream, in their own subwindow on any chart and symbol. TradingView-style wheel zoom, drag pan and crosshair readout, deep zoom that never compacts the data, a tick-count volume pane, live bid and ask lines with a spread readout, and one-key CSV export. No custom symbols, no offline charts, no setup: attach it to any chart and it backfills in
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5
Badr El Fattahi
Утилиты
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator turns any symbol into a real seconds chart. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (BTCUSD becomes BTCUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Not a subwindow drawing: a real chart. Attach indicators and EAs, draw trendlines, apply templates, zoom, scroll. Everything works. Made to stay current. Two things commonly go wrong with seconds charts: the chart stops updating and shows stale prices, or it f
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв