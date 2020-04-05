Prisma MT5

Prisma is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines eight independent strategies, each equipped with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, and activated only when specific market conditions are met. The algorithm continuously analyzes gold price action, combining trend-following and swing trading strategies with the objective of trading in the direction of the prevailing market trend, never against it.





Prisma automatically manages entries, trading filters, and activation conditions to ensure precise, disciplined, and consistent execution. Its entire logic is focused on identifying high-probability trading opportunitiesEvery position is opened with predefinedandlevels, making each trade completely independent from the very beginning. In addition, thanks to continuous price action analysis, Prisma can close losing trades early when market conditions are no longer favorable, helping maintain better risk control.





Eight independent strategies, each with different behavior and risk levels, providing greater market diversification and trading opportunities.

Uses indicators such as the Market Facilitation Index, Awesome Oscillator, and Forex Index to confirm market conditions and improve trade selection.

No grid, no martingale, and no recovery systems. Every trade is opened as a single position with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Built-in Prop Firm mode that can be enabled directly from the settings.

With the automatic presets, the number of active strategies is adjusted according to your account balance and your preferred level of risk exposure. A larger account balance allows more strategies to operate simultaneously.

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1 - H4

Minimum leverage: 1:30

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Minimum deposit: $300

Recommended deposit: $1,000 (or equivalent)

Account type: ECN / RAW Spread

Recommended brokers: IC Markets, FP Markets, VT Markets, BlackBull Markets, PuPrime, Pepperstone, Tickmill, or any ECN, RAW, or low-spread broker.

A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation.

No external indicators are required.

It is developed without overfitting or unrealistic equity curve optimization

The goal of Prisma is to provide a professional approach to automated trading

Prisma has been developed with a strong focus on risk management. You can enable or disable each strategy individually or simply use the built-in preset configurations.from the moment it is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, without relying on averaging or recovery techniques.The settings are simple and easy to configure, providing everything needed to adapt Prisma to your account and broker.It is recommended to run Prisma on a demo account for the first one or two weeks to evaluate execution quality, overall performance, and broker compatibility before trading on a live account.No set files are required. If needed, I can help you find the most suitable settings for your account size and broker conditions.Prisma is optimized for ECN, RAW, and low-spread accounts but can also be used on standard accounts and Prop Firms.Prisma has been designed as asolution. Like any robust and realistic trading system, it will naturally go through periods of strong performance as well as quieter phases. This is a normal characteristic of anyIt is not an Expert Advisor built to produce unrealistic backtest results. Instead, Prisma is designed for traders who want to avoid grid systems, martingale strategies, and other high-risk recovery methods.By integrating eight different strategies into a single Expert Advisor, Prisma providesthat is automatically managed by the software, eliminating the need for multiple EAs or additional trading tools., prioritizing trade quality over trade quantity while keeping risk management at the core of the strategy.