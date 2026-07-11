Prop Firm Guard Daily Loss Protector

The market can do anything. Your prop firm's limits cannot. Prop Firm Guard makes sure you never cross them: it watches your account in real time and closes everything BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is touched, whatever opened the trades: you, an EA, or a copied signal. It never trades a strategy of its own and promises no profit. It does one thing, reliably: keep you on the safe side of the wall.

In short

- Closes every position and blocks new trades BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is hit, so you never breach.
- Works with anything on the account: your own trading, any EA, or a copied signal. One guard on one chart covers everything.
- Warns you first, on your phone and on the chart, at 60, 80 and 90 percent of the daily limit used.
- Shows the exact account level where it will act, so nothing is hidden behind a percentage.
- Start it any time, even in the middle of a running challenge.
- Setup is under two minutes: attach it to any spare chart, pick your prop firm's preset, done.

Everything below is the detail behind those six lines. Read as much or as little as you like.

What it does

- Hard daily-loss stop: flattens every position and blocks new trades until the daily reset.
- Hard maximum-loss stop: flattens and locks the account (static limit, or trailing on balance or equity high).
- A warning ladder BEFORE anything is closed: alerts at 60, 80 and 90 percent of your daily limit used.
- Notifications your way: push to your phone (every trade open and close with result in money and percent, every warning, every stop) and terminal pop-ups with a none / important / all switch. A TEST button on the panel proves the whole chain in one click.
- A clean chart panel you can drag, resize right on the chart and switch between a tall and a wide layout: your start balance, remaining daily and total loss in money and percent with progress bars, the exact equity levels where protection fires, time to the daily reset, and trades today.
- A goal tracker: progress bar and the amount left to your profit target, with an optional minimum-trading-days lock that flattens and protects a passed phase.
- A safe-lot helper (display only): the largest position your remaining daily cushion can afford at your stop distance, shown before you take the trade.
- If AutoTrading is ever switched off, the panel turns red and you get one alert. A protector that cannot act must say so. Short broker reconnects are recognized for what they are and never trigger a false alarm.
- Optional Friday auto-close and a personal soft-stop that only blocks new trades.
- Survives terminal restarts: a stop that has fired stays latched if MetaTrader restarts the same day, and state is kept per account so switching accounts starts fresh automatically.

How it decides, in plain words

Your firm's limit is a hard wall: end a day past it and the account is gone. No tool can close you at exactly minus 5.00 percent, because spread, slippage and closing costs all land after the close begins. So Prop Firm Guard front-runs the wall by a small safety buffer you control (default 0.50 percent): with a 5 percent daily limit it closes everything at minus 4.50 percent, so the cost of closing lands inside the buffer instead of past the wall. The panel always shows the exact equity level where protection fires, so nothing is hidden behind a percentage. One honest note: the buffer absorbs normal spread and slippage, not reckless position size. If one position is big enough to move your equity several percent in a single jump, no software can stop inside the buffer. Size sanely; the safe-lot helper is there for exactly this.

Starting mid-challenge is fully supported

You do not need a fresh account. Set "Challenge initial balance" to your challenge's starting balance (from your firm's dashboard) and the maximum-loss wall anchors to the true number instead of whatever your balance happens to be today. Attaching in the middle of a day, set "Today's baseline" too; from the next daily reset onward everything re-anchors on its own. Trailing-drawdown firms: set the initial balance to the highest balance you have reached so far. The panel's start line lets you confirm the anchor at a glance, and settings changes take effect immediately, without re-attaching.

What it cannot do (please read)

- It cannot close a position while that market is closed. No software can. If you hold trades into a weekend or a holiday close, a price gap can jump any limit; that is what the optional Friday auto-close is for. On holiday early closes, set the time earlier that week.
- It cannot stop another program from sending an order; it closes any non-compliant position the moment it appears, usually within a second.
- It cannot share a chart with another EA (a MetaTrader rule: one expert per chart). It does not need to. Give it its own chart, any symbol and timeframe, and it still covers every position on the whole account. A chart that only has indicators on it is fine.
- It does not predict markets and it does not promise profit. It is a protective utility only.

Not sure yet? Run it in Monitor mode

Monitor mode never closes anything. It only warns and notifies, so you can watch it call your levels correctly for a few days and then switch to Protect.

Quick start (under two minutes)

1. Attach it to any one chart. It guards the whole account from there, including trades made by your other EAs on their own charts. Give it a spare chart of its own; the symbol and timeframe do not matter.
2. Pick a rule preset, or Custom for your firm's exact numbers (check your firm's dashboard).
3. Leave the 0.50 percent buffer unless you have a reason to change it. Done.

Phone notifications setup (two minutes, once)

In MetaTrader: Tools, then Options, then Notifications. Tick "Enable Push Notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID. You find that ID in the MetaTrader mobile app, in the Messages section, shown at the top. Press "Test" in that same Options tab once, then press the TEST button on the panel to confirm the whole chain including your phone.

Free demo

The demo runs in the Strategy Tester (this is how MetaTrader trial versions work; a trial cannot be attached to a live chart). Open the Strategy Tester, choose this product, set the modelling to "Every tick", deposit for example 10000, turn on visual mode and press Start. The built-in demo trader opens small positions so you can watch the warning ladder fire and the daily and maximum-loss stops flatten the account. On a real account that demo trader does nothing at all; the protection is the product.

Settings, group by group

1. Your firm's rules: preset (5 and 10 static, 5 and 10 trailing on equity, 4 and 8, 3 and 6, or Custom); challenge initial balance (0 auto-captures, or set it for a mid-challenge attach); today's baseline (0 auto, or set it for a mid-day attach); custom daily and total percent; the daily baseline choice; the total-loss anchor; and a daily-reset hour offset versus your broker's server midnight.
2. Safety buffer: how far before each wall it closes (default 0.50 percent). The panel shows the resulting exact stop levels.
3. Protection: Protect or Monitor-only; whole-account or this-symbol scope; keep closing while stopped; delete pending orders on a stop; an optional personal soft-stop percent that only blocks new trades.
4. Warnings: the 60, 80, 90 percent daily ladder on or off, and one maximum-loss usage warning.
5. Phase target: optional, flatten and lock at plus X percent once a minimum number of trading days is reached.
6. Friday auto-close: flatten from a chosen server time every Friday.
7. Notifications: master phone switch; per-trade pushes; guard-event pushes (sent once even with the guard on several charts); and a none / important / all switch for terminal pop-ups.
8. Safe-lot helper: display only; your typical stop distance in points and the share of the daily cushion it may use.
9. Panel: starting corner, font size, panel scale (with resize buttons on the panel itself), and the TEST button on or off.
10. State: keep persistence on; a one-time reset for a new challenge; an optional status file for outside monitoring.
11. Strategy Tester demo: the demo trader, which only ever acts inside the tester and is ignored on any live or demo account.

Questions in the Comments tab are answered within 24 hours on trading days. Reported issues are fixed quickly.

推荐产品
Trading Risk Panel Pro
Sergei Golovanov
实用工具
Trade Panel Pro — MetaTrader 5 专业风险管理与订单执行终端 Trade Panel Pro 是一款先进的一体化 MetaTrader 5 交易与风险管理工具。它专为活跃日内交易者和专业人士打造，将精准的风险计算与极速的订单执行完美结合，助您保护资本，并轻松管理多目标交易。 主要优势与核心功能 自动手数计算： 告别繁琐的手动计算！面板可根据您设定的美元风险金额和止损距离，瞬间计算出精准的入场手数。 ️ 完全交互式视觉线条（杀手级功能）： 告别盲目输入数字。直接在图表上拖动入场线 (EP)、止损线 (SL) 和止盈线 (TP) 来管理交易。当您移动线条时，所有风险指标、手数大小和潜在盈利都会实时动态重算！ 全面多语言支持： 面板界面自动适配您的语言环境。支持 11 种全球主流语言，确保交易体验舒适便捷。 内置 ATR 波动率仪表盘 通过图表左下角紧凑整洁的 ATR 数据面板，随时掌握市场脉搏： ATR (5D / 12D)： 显示当前的波动率数值。您可以根据自己的交易风格，在面板设置中自由切换 ATR 计算周期（5 天或 12 天）。
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Trading Utility MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
实用工具
User Manual Buy Trading Utility, Get 2 indicators FREE ! After purchase contact me for your " TWO indicators GIFT (Any one you want) ", adding you in group. Trading Utility MT5 The manual trader's cockpit. Size every trade by risk, place it from the chart, and manage it without ever opening the order dialog. Eight tabs, seven trailing engines, and every stop and target draggable with one click. One panel between you and the order window. Risk-sized entries, draggable stops, seven trailing modes
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
专家
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA
Mykhailo Krygin
实用工具
Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters. Ideal receiver for MT4 → MT5 trade copying. Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts. Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying. Main Features • MT4 Master → MT5 Slave • MT5 Master → MT5 Slave • Lot size management: Same Lot Fixed Lot Multiply Lot Balance Based Lot • Symbol Mapping Example: XAUUSD = GOLD EURUSD = EURUSD.a • Include Symbols filter • Include Magics filter • Reverse Trades mode
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
实用工具
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
Supply and Demand Zone simple
Nguyen Quoc Hung
指标
Supply and Demand indicator powered by advanced multi-timeframe fractal algorithms, Zone Merging technology, and full EA readiness. -  Finding the exact areas where institutional buying and selling occur is the key to successful trading. Advanced Supply & Demand Zones Simple  takes the guesswork out of chart analysis. By utilizing a dual-layered fractal calculation (Fast and Slow points) combined with dynamic ATR scaling, this indicator pinpoints high-probability reversal and continuation zones
FREE
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
专家
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring  all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management D
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
实用工具
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro 是一款功能强大的多合一交易助手，旨在简化风险管理、手数计算以及直接在图表上执行交易。 该工具帮助交易者控制风险、计算精确的交易手数，并通过智能功能自动管理交易，例如 保本 (Break-Even)、部分平仓以及每日盈利/亏损保护 。 非常适合 外汇交易者、Prop Firm 交易者以及注重风险管理的交易者 ，让您在 MetaTrader 5 中拥有简洁高效的交易体验。 默认设置： 每日利润目标： 开始余额的 2% 每日最大亏损： 开始余额的 1% 主要功能 手数计算器 LotCalculatorPro 可根据以下参数自动计算正确的交易手数： 入场价格 (Entry Price) 止损 (Stop Loss) 风险金额（USD） 这确保每一笔交易都拥有 一致且严格的风险管理 。 图表交互式交易 通过 可拖动的图表线 可视化设置交易级别： 入场线 (Entry Line) 止损线 (Stop Loss Line) 止盈线 (Take Profit Line) 当您移动这些线时
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
实用工具
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Discord Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (2)
实用工具
自动将 MT5 中的交易开仓、平仓以及部分平仓的实时通知发送到 Discord。 该工具支持 16 种语言：English、French、German、Indian (Hindi)、Indonesian、Italian、Kazakh、Korean、Dutch、Polish、Portuguese、Russian、Spanish、Turkish、Ukrainian 和 Vietnamese。该产品适用于需要在不持续监控终端的情况下接收 Discord 通知的交易者。它适合使用 Expert Advisor 的用户、同时交易多个品种的交易者以及 VPS 用户。 系统能够正确识别全部或部分平仓（例如：0.10 / 0.30 手），并且具备防止重复消息的功能。 通知可以针对交易账户中的所有品种发送，也可以仅针对挂载该工具的图表品种发送（可选）。 图表上提供 Test Discord 按钮用于测试聊天功能，设置完成后可以将其隐藏。 同时新增 Send open positions 按钮，可将当前所有未平仓交易以表格格式发送到 Discord。 通知内容： 开仓通知包括：交易品种、交易手数、交易方向
FREE
Slack Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
实用工具
自动将 MT5 交易的开仓、平仓、部分平仓及修改的实时通知发送到 Slack。 该工具支持16种语言：英语、法语、德语、印地语、印尼语、意大利语、哈萨克语、韩语、荷兰语、波兰语、葡萄牙语、俄语、西班牙语、土耳其语、乌克兰语和越南语。你也可以通过自定义通知文本使用其他语言。该产品专为无需持续监控终端即可接收 Slack 通知的交易者设计。适用于使用 Expert Advisor 的用户、交易多个品种的交易者以及 VPS 用户。 能够正确识别全部和平仓（例如：0.10 / 0.30 手），并实现了防止重复消息的机制。 通知可以发送到交易账户的所有品种，或仅发送到附加该工具的图表品种（可选）。 提供 Test Slack 按钮用于验证聊天功能，并可在设置后从图表中隐藏。还新增了 Send open positions 按钮，可将当前所有未平仓头寸以表格形式发送到 Slack。 通知内容： 开仓通知包括：交易品种、交易量、交易方向（BUY / SELL）、开仓价格，以及 Take Profit 和 Stop Loss（可选）。 平仓通知包括：交易品种、平仓量（部分或全部）、平仓价格（可选），以
FREE
TradingManagement
Christian Ishmael Calienta Magallon
实用工具
TradingManager is a comprehensive trading panel designed to streamline your trading workflow in MetaTrader 5. It combines order management, risk controls, and market analysis into one intuitive interface. Key Features 1. Trading Panel Market Order Entry   - One-click BUY/SELL with automatic SL and TP line placement on chart Fib Limit Orders   - Draw Fibonacci-based limit orders with visual SL and TP levels Risk Management   - Choose between Lots, % Risk, or $ Risk modes Take Profit Split   - Dis
FVG EA Pro
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
4.62 (34)
专家
FVG EA PRO   is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria. FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities  needed by any  successful traders to automa
BTC Terminator
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
专家
# Advanced Terminator AI EA MT5 - Neural Network Powered Trading System ## Premium Features Advanced Neural Network Technology - Deep learning algorithms for market pattern recognition - Real-time adaptive strategy optimization - Smart risk management powered by AI - Multi-timeframe analysis system Dual Market Mastery - Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading - Optimized for BTCUSD cryptocurrency pairs - Individual strategy optimization for each market Professional Risk Management
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
MultiTimeframe Support and Resistance Zones
Mohamed Gamal Abdelnasser Yous Hashesh
指标
A powerful indicator that highlights key market zones and helps traders identify potential opportunities across multiple timeframes. Designed for clarity and efficiency, it provides real-time alerts to keep you informed of important price levels. Key Features: Works on multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Customizable zone colors for each timeframe. Real-time alerts and notifications when price reaches significant zones. Automatically manages chart objects to keep your wor
DeepTrade ScalpPanel
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
实用工具
DeepTrade Scalp Panel is a fast, professional on-chart control panel built for scalpers who need to act in a fraction of a second. Open market orders instantly, drop pending orders with one tap, and let the panel handle Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even and trailing automatically. No more fumbling with the order window while the move runs away from you.   KEY FEATURES - Instant BUY / SELL market execution with one tap - Fast pending orders: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT placed at
Cosmic Nebula Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Cosmic Nebula Oscillator is a momentum and trend-strength oscillator designed to visualize market pressure using color-coded histogram states. It transforms directional energy into four intuitive cosmic phases plotted around the zero line (event horizon), making it easy to read both direction and quality of momentum at a glance. The indicator classifies market conditions into: Neutron Star (bright blue): strong bullish momentum with expanding energy. Nebula Glow (purple): bullish bias, but momen
PCT Price Simulator
Fabio Albano
实用工具
This indicator was specifically designed for developers, quantitative traders, and mentors looking for total control over live price action, whether for educational purposes, testing strategies, or validating indicators without waiting for real market movements. The PCT Price Simulator generates a fully automated, customized offline chart ( _OTC ), allowing you to manipulate candle directions, test setup reactions, and validate trading strategies in seconds. Technical Highlights Total Independen
Account flip MT5 scalper
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
指标
IMPORTANT: Contact the seller via the MQL5 private messaging system after purchase to receive the "Key Level Trade Manager" EA as a FREE bonus gift for the ultimate manual scalping experience! Welcome to the Account Flip MT5 Scalper V2.0: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Scalping Workstation. Successfully scaling a small account or passing a prop-firm challenge requires high-probability setups, strict filtering, and explosive momentum. We have taken
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
专家
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 趋势捕捉版 — 针对 BTCUSD 的精准动量交易 大家好，交易者们！ 我是   BTC Trend Scalper MT5   — 一个智能的比特币交易专家顾问，旨在通过纪律严明的风险管理捕捉动量行情。 我 不是 马丁格尔策略。 我 不是 网格系统。 我 不是 赌博机器人。 我是一个 趋势跟踪型 scalper ，专为那些明白保护资本比追逐每一根蜡烛更重要的交易者而设计。 我的专长是什么？ 比特币 (BTCUSD) 我的使命是什么？ 在严格控险的同时，捕捉高概率的方向性行情。 为什么叫“趋势捕捉”？ 许多比特币 EA 试图预测顶部和底部。 许多 scalper 对市场的每一次波动都过度交易。 我采取不同的方法。 我等待。 我通过蜡烛结构识别动量，通过趋势分析确认方向，然后仅在市场条件一致时入场。 当动量出现时，我参与。 当动量消失时，我离开。 没有情绪。 没有犹豫。 我的三层智能系统 第一层：动量蜡烛识别 我的入场系统刻意简单而有效。 对于买入： 前一根蜡烛收盘看涨。 对于卖出： 前一根蜡烛收盘看跌。 如果启
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
专家
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.30 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
指标
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
实用工具
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的手动交易面板,旨在直接从图表准备、执行和管理仓位,并在每个步骤中实现对风险的可视化控制。 该工具在单一界面中整合了订单准备、根据风险自动计算仓位大小、Entry、Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 交互区域,以及执行后的多项交易管理功能。 版本 2.0 更新 2.0 版本引入了多项改进以优化执行工作流: 自动方向反转:将 Take Profit 或 Stop Loss 拖动到入场价格的另一侧会自动切换设置方向并重新计算另一个级别 轻盈虚线将 SL 和 TP 级别延伸到历史中,以便对照之前的高点和低点进行校准 执行单元格根据方向着色,中央显示计算出的手数 手动输入跟踪距离(以点为单位)或 ATR 乘数 SL 和 TP 区域的点击区域扩大,使拖动更可靠 自动适应高分辨率屏幕(DPI 缩放) 紧凑的最小化模式以释放图表空间 主要功能 Trade Panel PRO MT5 允许您在执行前以结构化方式准备交易。面板根据所选风险模式自动计算手数,显示估计风险、潜在利
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
作者的更多信息
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator Sample
Badr El Fattahi
实用工具
The free edition of Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator: real seconds charts on any DEMO account. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (EURUSD becomes EURUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Attach indicators and EAs, draw, apply templates. One generated symbol serves the whole seconds ladder through the chart's own timeframe selector: M1 = 1 second, M5 = 5 seconds, M15 = 15 seconds, M30 = 30 seconds, H1 = 1 minute, D1 = 24 min
FREE
Tick Candles Live Seconds Chart
Badr El Fattahi
指标
MetaTrader 5 has no native second charts. Tick Candles fills that gap: true second-based candles (default 1 second), built directly from your broker's tick stream, in their own subwindow on any chart and symbol. TradingView-style wheel zoom, drag pan and crosshair readout, deep zoom that never compacts the data, a tick-count volume pane, live bid and ask lines with a spread readout, and one-key CSV export. No custom symbols, no offline charts, no setup: attach it to any chart and it backfills in
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5
Badr El Fattahi
实用工具
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator turns any symbol into a real seconds chart. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (BTCUSD becomes BTCUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Not a subwindow drawing: a real chart. Attach indicators and EAs, draw trendlines, apply templates, zoom, scroll. Everything works. Made to stay current. Two things commonly go wrong with seconds charts: the chart stops updating and shows stale prices, or it f
筛选:
无评论
回复评论