Fta Tma Automated Trading System

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Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent BaskeFTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions.

Unlike traditional TMA strategies that rely only on band touches, FTA TMA V7 uses a multi-layer confirmation process including Adaptive Trend Channels, EMA trend filtering, price action validation, and intelligent basket management.

Key Features

• Advanced TMA Reversal Entries

  • Detects precise upper and lower TMA band taps
  • Buy signals from lower band rejection
  • Sell signals from upper band rejection
  • Optimized for Gold scalping and intraday trading

• Adaptive Trend Finder Filter

The EA integrates an Adaptive Trend Finder indicator featuring:

  • Short-term trend channels
  • Long-term trend channels
  • Dual-channel confirmation
  • Dynamic market structure analysis

Trades are only allowed when market conditions satisfy the selected trend filter.

• 200 EMA Trend Filter

An optional 200 EMA filter helps eliminate low-quality counter-trend trades.

  • Buy only above EMA
  • Sell only below EMA
  • Optional chart display

• Intelligent Confirmation Engine

Choose from multiple confirmation modes:

  • Full Smart Score Confirmation
  • DXY Direction Confirmation
  • Pure TMA Signal Mode

The scoring engine combines several market conditions before executing a trade, helping reduce false entries.

• Price Action Confirmation

The EA evaluates candle rejection around TMA bands, improving trade accuracy by confirming genuine market rejection rather than simple band touches.

Professional Basket Management

FTA TMA V7 includes an advanced basket recovery system.

Features include:

  • Configurable Martingale
  • Adjustable trade spacing
  • Basket Take Profit
  • Independent first-order TP
  • Maximum basket control
  • Custom lot multiplier

Users can completely disable Martingale if desired.

Risk Management

The EA provides complete control over risk parameters:

  • Fixed lot size
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Basket Profit Target
  • Maximum basket trades
  • Magic Number support

Designed for safe multi-chart operation.

Highly Customizable

Nearly every trading parameter can be adjusted:

  • Signal timeframe
  • EMA filter
  • Trend filter mode
  • Entry confirmation mode
  • TMA settings
  • Basket management
  • Martingale distances
  • Profit targets
  • Stop loss
  • Trade symbol selection

Suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders.

Best Trading Conditions

Recommended Symbol:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15

Broker Compatibility:

  • ECN Brokers
  • Raw Spread Accounts
  • Standard Accounts
  • 2-digit and 3-digit Gold pricing supported
Advantages

✔ Advanced TMA reversal strategy

✔ Adaptive Trend Channel filtering

✔ Optional 200 EMA trend confirmation

✔ Intelligent multi-factor trade validation

✔ Professional basket management

✔ Configurable Martingale recovery

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ User-friendly settings

✔ Optimized for Gold trading

✔ MT5 compatible

Recommended VPS

For best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, a low-latency VPS is recommended.

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD and has been optimized for Gold market behavior. Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, market volatility, and the selected risk settings.

As with any automated trading system, proper risk management is strongly recommended. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Cortex IDX
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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