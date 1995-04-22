Fta Tma Automated Trading System
- 专家
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Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- 版本: 7.17
- 激活: 5
All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.
Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent BaskeFTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions.
Unlike traditional TMA strategies that rely only on band touches, FTA TMA V7 uses a multi-layer confirmation process including Adaptive Trend Channels, EMA trend filtering, price action validation, and intelligent basket management.
Key Features
• Advanced TMA Reversal Entries
- Detects precise upper and lower TMA band taps
- Buy signals from lower band rejection
- Sell signals from upper band rejection
- Optimized for Gold scalping and intraday trading
• Adaptive Trend Finder Filter
The EA integrates an Adaptive Trend Finder indicator featuring:
- Short-term trend channels
- Long-term trend channels
- Dual-channel confirmation
- Dynamic market structure analysis
Trades are only allowed when market conditions satisfy the selected trend filter.
• 200 EMA Trend Filter
An optional 200 EMA filter helps eliminate low-quality counter-trend trades.
- Buy only above EMA
- Sell only below EMA
- Optional chart display
• Intelligent Confirmation Engine
Choose from multiple confirmation modes:
- Full Smart Score Confirmation
- DXY Direction Confirmation
- Pure TMA Signal Mode
The scoring engine combines several market conditions before executing a trade, helping reduce false entries.
• Price Action Confirmation
The EA evaluates candle rejection around TMA bands, improving trade accuracy by confirming genuine market rejection rather than simple band touches.Professional Basket Management
FTA TMA V7 includes an advanced basket recovery system.
Features include:
- Configurable Martingale
- Adjustable trade spacing
- Basket Take Profit
- Independent first-order TP
- Maximum basket control
- Custom lot multiplier
Users can completely disable Martingale if desired.Risk Management
The EA provides complete control over risk parameters:
- Fixed lot size
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Basket Profit Target
- Maximum basket trades
- Magic Number support
Designed for safe multi-chart operation.Highly Customizable
Nearly every trading parameter can be adjusted:
- Signal timeframe
- EMA filter
- Trend filter mode
- Entry confirmation mode
- TMA settings
- Basket management
- Martingale distances
- Profit targets
- Stop loss
- Trade symbol selection
Suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders.Best Trading Conditions
Recommended Symbol:
- XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes:
- M1
- M5
- M15
Broker Compatibility:
- ECN Brokers
- Raw Spread Accounts
- Standard Accounts
- 2-digit and 3-digit Gold pricing supported
✔ Advanced TMA reversal strategy
✔ Adaptive Trend Channel filtering
✔ Optional 200 EMA trend confirmation
✔ Intelligent multi-factor trade validation
✔ Professional basket management
✔ Configurable Martingale recovery
✔ Fully automated trading
✔ User-friendly settings
✔ Optimized for Gold trading
✔ MT5 compatibleRecommended VPS
For best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, a low-latency VPS is recommended.Important Notice
This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD and has been optimized for Gold market behavior. Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, market volatility, and the selected risk settings.
As with any automated trading system, proper risk management is strongly recommended. Past performance does not guarantee future results.