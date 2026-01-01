PythonX Grid Pro XAUUSD
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
PythonX Grid Pro - Intelligent Gold Grid Trading System
LIMITED-TIME OFFER: $29,999 → $2,999 | Save $27,000 Before the Price Returns to Normal
Overview
XAU Grid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines a structured breakout grid with advanced basket management, dynamic risk controls, and automated protection mechanisms to capitalize on gold's strong directional movements while maintaining strict trade management.
Built for traders seeking a hands-free approach to gold trading, XAU Grid Pro continuously monitors market conditions, deploys a strategic pending-order grid, manages open positions as a basket, and automatically resets itself after each completed trading cycle.
Core Strategy
The EA creates a symmetrical grid of pending orders above and below the current market price, allowing it to participate in significant price movements in either direction.
Key Features
Advanced Breakout Grid Engine
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Automatically places multiple Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around current market price.
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Designed to capture momentum-driven moves in gold.
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Fully automated grid regeneration after basket closure.
Basket Profit Management
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Monitors all open positions as a single basket.
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Automatically closes all positions and pending orders once the predefined basket profit target is achieved.
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Immediately deploys a fresh trading cycle after completion.
Basket Loss Protection
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Integrated basket-level loss control.
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Automatically exits all positions when the maximum basket drawdown threshold is reached.
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Prevents prolonged exposure during adverse market conditions.
Smart Protection Mode
One of the EA's most powerful features.
When the number of positions on one side reaches a predefined threshold:
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Opposite-side positions are closed.
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Opposite pending orders are removed.
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A protective stop-loss is automatically applied to the active basket.
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New positions triggered within the protected basket are continuously managed under the same protection framework.
This mechanism allows the EA to focus on strong directional trends while limiting excessive exposure.
Optional Lot Progression System
The EA includes an adjustable recovery model:
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Fixed-lot operation for conservative traders.
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Optional lot progression after losing cycles.
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Automatic lot reset after profitable cycles.
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Built-in maximum lot limitation for additional safety.
Fully Automated Trade Cycle
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Places grid
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Monitors positions
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Manages basket profit/loss
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Activates protection mode when required
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Closes and resets automatically
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Starts a new cycle without user intervention
Risk Management
XAU Grid Pro incorporates several layers of risk control:
✔ Basket-level profit targets
✔ Basket-level loss limits
✔ Automatic protection mode
✔ Dynamic stop-loss deployment
✔ Optional controlled lot progression
✔ Maximum lot size restriction
✔ Independent Magic Number operation
Recommended Settings
Symbol
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XAUUSD
Account Type
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Hedging account recommended
VPS
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Recommended for uninterrupted operation
Minimum Deposit
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Depends on selected lot size and risk settings
Timeframe
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Works independently of chart timeframe
Backtest Performance
Test Parameters
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Period: 01 January 2026 – 18 June 2026
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Initial Deposit: $500
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Fixed Lot Size: 0.01
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Modeling: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
Result
The strategy transformed a $500 starting balance into approximately $1.6 million during the tested period under the specified settings on EVERY TICK model.
Backtest screenshots and live trading screenshots are provided for transparency and performance verification.
Important: Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. Market conditions change, and traders should always use appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before live deployment.
Advantages
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Specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
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Fully automated operation
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Intelligent basket management
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Advanced protection system
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Optional recovery mechanism
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No manual intervention required
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Continuous trading cycle regeneration
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Suitable for VPS deployment
Disclaimer
Trading leveraged products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand the risks involved and operate the EA according to their own risk tolerance and account size.