PythonX Grid Pro XAUUSD

PythonX Grid Pro - Intelligent Gold Grid Trading System

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: $29,999 → $2,999 | Save $27,000 Before the Price Returns to Normal


Overview

XAU Grid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines a structured breakout grid with advanced basket management, dynamic risk controls, and automated protection mechanisms to capitalize on gold's strong directional movements while maintaining strict trade management.

Built for traders seeking a hands-free approach to gold trading, XAU Grid Pro continuously monitors market conditions, deploys a strategic pending-order grid, manages open positions as a basket, and automatically resets itself after each completed trading cycle.

Core Strategy

The EA creates a symmetrical grid of pending orders above and below the current market price, allowing it to participate in significant price movements in either direction.

Key Features

Advanced Breakout Grid Engine

  • Automatically places multiple Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around current market price.

  • Designed to capture momentum-driven moves in gold.

  • Fully automated grid regeneration after basket closure.

Basket Profit Management

  • Monitors all open positions as a single basket.

  • Automatically closes all positions and pending orders once the predefined basket profit target is achieved.

  • Immediately deploys a fresh trading cycle after completion.

Basket Loss Protection

  • Integrated basket-level loss control.

  • Automatically exits all positions when the maximum basket drawdown threshold is reached.

  • Prevents prolonged exposure during adverse market conditions.

Smart Protection Mode

One of the EA's most powerful features.

When the number of positions on one side reaches a predefined threshold:

  • Opposite-side positions are closed.

  • Opposite pending orders are removed.

  • A protective stop-loss is automatically applied to the active basket.

  • New positions triggered within the protected basket are continuously managed under the same protection framework.

This mechanism allows the EA to focus on strong directional trends while limiting excessive exposure.

Optional Lot Progression System

The EA includes an adjustable recovery model:

  • Fixed-lot operation for conservative traders.

  • Optional lot progression after losing cycles.

  • Automatic lot reset after profitable cycles.

  • Built-in maximum lot limitation for additional safety.

Fully Automated Trade Cycle

  • Places grid

  • Monitors positions

  • Manages basket profit/loss

  • Activates protection mode when required

  • Closes and resets automatically

  • Starts a new cycle without user intervention

Risk Management

XAU Grid Pro incorporates several layers of risk control:

✔ Basket-level profit targets

✔ Basket-level loss limits

✔ Automatic protection mode

✔ Dynamic stop-loss deployment

✔ Optional controlled lot progression

✔ Maximum lot size restriction

✔ Independent Magic Number operation

Recommended Settings

Symbol

  • XAUUSD

Account Type

  • Hedging account recommended

VPS

  • Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Minimum Deposit

  • Depends on selected lot size and risk settings

Timeframe

  • Works independently of chart timeframe

Backtest Performance

Test Parameters

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Period: 01 January 2026 – 18 June 2026

  • Initial Deposit: $500

  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

  • Modeling: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Result

The strategy transformed a $500 starting balance into approximately $1.6 million during the tested period under the specified settings on EVERY TICK model.

Backtest screenshots and live trading screenshots are provided for transparency and performance verification.

Important: Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. Market conditions change, and traders should always use appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before live deployment.

Advantages

  • Specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Fully automated operation

  • Intelligent basket management

  • Advanced protection system

  • Optional recovery mechanism

  • No manual intervention required

  • Continuous trading cycle regeneration

  • Suitable for VPS deployment

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand the risks involved and operate the EA according to their own risk tolerance and account size.


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Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Эксперты
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Представляем наш советник, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD на рынке Форекс. Этот экспертный советник использует комбинацию пяти индикаторов, преимущественно полученных из стратегий поддержки и сопротивления, достигая похвальной точности более 60%. Благодаря тщательному тестированию в течение 5 лет со стартовым капиталом в 500 долларов США, результаты принесли прибыль более 200 тысяч долларов, демонстрируя потенциал существенной прибыли. Ключевая особенность: Включает пять различных индикатор
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Эксперты
Reactor MT5 - полностью автоматический советник для внутридневной торговли. он основан на многих показателях. Советник может получить очень высокий процент прибыльных сделок. Эксперт был протестирован на всем доступном историческом периоде на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD и USDJPY M15 с исключительными результатами. Вы можете скачать демоверсию и протестировать ее самостоятельно. Мои тесты проводились с реальной датой тика с точностью 99,90%, фактическим спредом и дополнительным
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Эксперты
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Эксперты
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>более 90% скидка ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Данное предложение будет действительно в течение 3 месяцев от старта продаж. <<<<<<<<  Торговый робот торгует на реальном счёте с 2018 года. Каждому кто планирует купить торгового робота, мы покажем наш счёт. Для этого свяжитесь с нами. Советник является полностью автоматический  разработанный для валютных пар EUR / GBP, EUR / SGD, AUD / NZD, EUR / CHF.  не использует Мартингейл и сетку, все сделки покрываются стоп-лоссом и тейк-профитом.  Сове
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Эксперты
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
Представляем Marvelous EA: Ваш идеальный торговый помощник Откройте весь потенциал рынка Forex с Marvelous EA, передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для максимизации вашей прибыли и минимизации рисков. Этот экспертно созданный торговый алгоритм оснащен передовыми функциями для точной и эффективной навигации в динамичном ландшафте Forex. GOLD - XAUUSD - H5 Реальная производительность счета: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/ 2321875 Ключевые особенности: Проверенная тор
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
Другие продукты этого автора
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
PythonX – Скальпер GBPUSD M1  Создан для точности, оптимизирован для скорости, разработан для розничных трейдеров.  Обзор продукта PythonX — это советник (EA), который работает исключительно на таймфрейме GBPUSD M1 (1 минута). Использует чистую и умную логику без сеток и мартингейла.  Основные характеристики Готов к использованию, не требует оптимизации Сигналы не перерисовываются Без мартингейла и сеток Поддерживает только GBPUSD M1 Рекомендуемый минимальный депозит: 500 USD Подходит как нович
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX - EURUSD M1 Гибридный Прорывной Советник Одна сделка за раз. Низкая просадка. Разработан для проп-фирм и розничных трейдеров. Протестирован на EURUSD M1 с использованием реальных тиковых данных (2015–2025 или последних доступных) у более чем 25 брокеров и проп-фирм. Создан для обеспечения точности, стабильности и сверхнизкой просадки — даже на счетах от $100. Все тесты проводились с балансом $100, кредитным плечом 1:1000 и фиксированными SL/TP. Скриншоты прилагаются для полной прозрачно
PythonX Fictional EA
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
Advanced Multi-Engine Trading System for EURUSD (M1) Version 1.2 updated - see the "What's New" tab for full upgrade details. New Year Special Offer - 90% Discount valid until 31 January 2026 All tests performed on: Every tick based on real ticks Introduction PythonX Fictional EA is built on a multi-layered logic engine designed for high-frequency, high-stability algorithmic execution on EURUSD M1. The system incorporates volatility-based filters, an adaptive entry range algorithm, and a multi-
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
PythonX Prop Challenge Winner
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
Professional Gold Trading System Built for Prop Firm Success PythonX Prop Challenge Winner is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built with a structured execution framework, this system combines multi-position management with adaptive grid logic to maintain market presence and capture high-probability opportunities. Performance Overview The system demonstrated exceptional growth by transforming an initial balance of $50 into $14,733 from January 2026 to
PythonX Gold Sniper
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX Gold Sniper XAUUSD M1 Precision Momentum Reversal Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping PythonX Gold Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on capturing short-term momentum reversals with strict confirmation logic, combining trend alignment with oscillator-based timing. The strategy is built on a structured combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Stochastic Oscillator, deli
PythonX GbpJpy M1 Scalper
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
EMA CROSS SCALPING EA - HIGH FREQUENCY PROFIT SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL M1 SCALPING ENGINE FOR GBPJPY This Expert Advisor is a high-performance scalping system built to extract maximum profit from the fast-moving GBPJPY market. Designed for M1 precision trading , it executes trades based on EMA crossover dynamics combined with advanced entry filtering. The system is optimized for high trade frequency, rapid execution, and consistent equity growth . CORE STRATEGY EMA Cross Entry Logic – Captures real-
PythonX US30 Velocity
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX US30 Velocity EA High-Speed EMA + ATR Trading System for US30 (M1) PythonX US30 Velocity is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for US30 (Dow Jones) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a clean trend-following EMA structure with volatility filtering using ATR to capture fast intraday momentum moves. Performance Summary Starting Capital: $50 Ending Balance: $5,000 (Jan 2026 – Present) Lot Size: Fixed 0.01 Maximum Drawdown: 7.76% This performance demonstrates the EA’s
PythonX US100 Quantum
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX US100 Quantum H1 Breakout Precision Trading Engine Strategy Overview PythonX US100 Quantum is a high-precision breakout trading system designed specifically for the US100 (Nasdaq 100 Index) . Built around market structure and trend alignment , it focuses on capturing strong directional moves rather than noisy scalping setups. Unlike traditional indicator-heavy systems, this EA uses a clean price-action model combined with a trend filter to deliver structured and consistent entries. Core
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD EMA + Candlestick Pattern Precision Trading System Strategy Overview PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD is a price action-driven Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the AUDUSD currency pair . The system combines a trend-following EMA filter with high-probability candlestick pattern recognition to execute trades with precision. The strategy focuses on trend-aligned reversals , capturing pullbacks within established market direction instead of chasing breakouts. This a
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF Precision Market Structure Trading Engine PythonX SwissCore USDCHF is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in modern trading: market structure. By combining Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) with EMA-based trend filtering, the system is designed to execute trades with discipline, clarity, and consistency. Why This System Stands Out Most automated systems rely heavily on lagging indicators. PythonX Swi
PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY EMA + MACD Momentum Engine for Intraday Precision PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY is a professionally structured trading system developed specifically for the USDJPY pair on the M1 timeframe. It integrates trend analysis with momentum-based confirmation to identify structured intraday opportunities in fast-moving market conditions. Strategy Architecture The system is designed around a dual-layer approach that combines directional bias with momentum validation. This helps mainta
PythonX PipStorm USDCAD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX PipStorm USDCAD Trend-Aligned Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX PipStorm USDCAD is a precision-built Expert Advisor developed for USDCAD on the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on capturing short-term breakout opportunities in alignment with the prevailing trend, targeting high-probability intraday movements. The strategy combines directional filtering with structured price breakout logic, allowing the EA to participate in momentum-driven moves while avoiding low-quality market co
PythonX Impulse BTCUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX Impulse BTCUSD High-Speed Price Action Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX Impulse BTCUSD is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on capturing fast intraday impulse moves using a combination of trend filtering and price action-based breakout confirmation. The strategy is built to adapt to the high volatility nature of the cryptocurrency market, allowing it to identify rapid expansion phases and enter trades with strong
PythonX Manual Sync Manager
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX Manual Sync Manager Manual Trading with Intelligent Automation Engine PythonX Manual Sync Manager is a powerful trade management Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer full control over entries while leveraging advanced automation for execution, protection, and synchronization. This system does not generate trades independently. Instead, it enhances manual trading by applying structured risk management, real-time synchronization, and intelligent position handling across all open
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