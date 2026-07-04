ZigZag Higher High Lower Low

ZigZag++ is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for market structure analysis using ZigZag logic with pivot detection and swing labeling.


The indicator identifies swing highs and lows and marks basic market structure on the chart.


FEATURES


ZigZag calculation with adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep)


Pivot detection for swing highs and lows


Market structure labels:

HH (Higher High)

HL (Higher Low)

LH (Lower High)

LL (Lower Low)


Optional current candle pivot detection


Configurable display of lines and labels


Performance settings to limit calculation bars


Alert options for new pivot formation


INPUT SETTINGS


ZigZag parameters:

Depth

Deviation

Backstep


Display:

Line color (bullish / bearish)

Line thickness

Label size

Label offset

Maximum labels


Performance:

Maximum calculation bars

Update control


Alerts:

Popup alerts for new pivots

Direction change alerts


NOTES

The indicator is based on ZigZag logic. The latest swing point may change while price is forming when using live mode. In confirmation mode, pivots are only shown after confirmation.


Developer: ASTIK JAURA

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Рекомендуем также
Supertrend Volume Confirm
Isaac Alexander Pinero Garcias
Индикаторы
DESCRIPTION Supertrend Volume Confirm — Trend Signals Confirmed by Volume and RSI Supertrend Volume Confirm is a buy/sell signal indicator based on the classic Supertrend, with two additional confirmation filters: volume and RSI. Unlike more complex multi-timeframe systems, this indicator works on a single timeframe, designed for traders who want something direct and easy to read. It works on any market symbol (forex, gold, indices, stocks, crypto) thanks to its default use of tick volume, unive
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance
Mohamed Emad
Индикаторы
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator designed for traders who want to trade lower timeframes with higher timeframe accuracy. When your mouse cursor is on a line you can easily see fractal describtion and index of fractal candle  and timeframe of that fractal candle.  This indicator automatically detects H1 and D1 fractal levels and draws clean horizontal support and resistance lines on any lower timeframe chart (M1, M5, M15, M30). Now you can see where the
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
В MetaTrader построение нескольких   горизонтальных линий   и отслеживание их ценовых уровней может быть утомительным. Этот индикатор автоматически строит горизонтальные линии на равных интервалах для установки ценовых оповещений, отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления и других ручных целей. Этот индикатор идеально подходит для начинающих трейдеров на рынке Форекс, стремящихся быстро заработать на покупке и продаже. Горизонтальные линии помогают определить возможные зоны для входа в рынок
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Эксперты
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Количественный скоринг и динамический риск Описание: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro — это высокоточная адаптация продвинутого финансового алгоритма Python для MT5. Этот советник (EA) сочетает в себе   механизм количественного скоринга   и   динамическое управление рисками   для профессионального управления портфелем. Основные характеристики: Многоуровневый механизм принятия решений:   Оценивает рынок в трех измерениях: обработка сигналов с низкой задержкой, подтверж
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Индикаторы
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
CosmiCLab NY Liquidity Model M15
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab NY Liquidity PRO M15 Профессиональный индикатор Smart Money Concepts для поиска ликвидности Нью-Йоркской сессии. CosmiCLab NY Liquidity PRO M15 помогает трейдерам находить ключевые зоны ликвидности, формирующиеся во время открытия Нью-Йоркской сессии. Индикатор автоматически анализирует рынок и строит уровни на основе первой M15 свечи Нью-Йоркской сессии (09:30 NY time) . Эти уровни часто используются институциональными участниками для: • снятия ликвидности • стоп-хантов • начала сильн
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Harmonic Pattern Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Hunter Harmonic Pattern Hunter is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws high-probability harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It is designed to assist traders who use harmonic analysis as part of their trading methodology. How It Works The indicator scans historical and live price data for completed XABCD harmonic structures using Fibonacci ratio validation. When a valid pattern is detected, it draws the full pattern geometry, marks t
MP Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Индикаторы
This indicator contains Pivot Levels of: Traditional Fibonacci Woodie Classic Demark Camarilla  Calculation periods can be set to auto / Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly.  Number of Levels are editable.  Options to hide level labels and price labels.  Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Эксперты
ДОСТИГНУТ РУБЕЖ: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 ОФИЦИАЛЬНО ЗАПУЩЕН в MT5 Market! После непрерывной разработки, глубокой доработки системы и стресс-тестов в реальных условиях, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 успешно покорил MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — одну из самых жестоких сред автоматизированного тестирования в индустрии. Это НЕ просто базовое одобрение. ️ Валидатор MT5 симулирует: Экстремальные скачки спреда Хаос на нескольких символах Мультитаймфреймовый стресс Худшие брокерские условия Пр
Optimized Trend Track OTT
Erol Mutlu
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Optimized Trend Tracker OTT is an indicator that provides traders to find an existing trend or in another words to ser which side of the current trend we are on. We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the prices are above OTT , under the influence of a downward trend, when prices are below OTT it is possible to say that we are. The first parameter in the OTT indicator set by the two parameters is the period/length. OTT will be much sensitive to trend movements if it is sma
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Эксперты
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
Pure Impulse Elastic Oscillator
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Индикаторы
P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
Индикаторы
Автоматически обнаруживайте паттерны сходящегося клина на нескольких символах и таймфреймах Волна Вульфа — один из наиболее мощных и уникально структурированных паттернов в техническом анализе. В отличие от гармонических паттернов, опирающихся на коэффициенты Фибоначчи, волны Вульфа используют чистую геометрию — сходящиеся линии тренда, которые предсказывают не только то, куда пойдёт цена, но и когда она туда доберётся. Эта встроенная проекция цены и времени делает волну Вульфа непохожей ни на о
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Индикаторы
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
LT Support Resistance — Автоматическое определение уровней поддержки и сопротивления на 100% Вы устали тратить время на ручное построение линий поддержки и сопротивления? Или расстраиваетесь из-за того, что постоянно упускаете важный уровень? Индикатор LT Support Resistance разработан для того, чтобы избавить вас от этой рутины: он автоматически определяет и отмечает наиболее значимые зоны вашего актива одновременно на нескольких таймфреймах. == УМНАЯ АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ КРИТИЧЕСКИХ УРОВНЕЙ == Вместо
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
"Adjustable Fractals" - это расширенная версия индикатора фракталов, очень полезный инструмент для торговли! - Как мы знаем, стандартный индикатор fractals MT5 вообще не имеет настроек - это очень неудобно для трейдеров. - Adjustable Fractals решил эту проблему - в нем есть все необходимые настройки: - Настраиваемый период индикатора (рекомендуемые значения - выше 7). - Настраиваемое расстояние от максимумов/минимумов цены. - Настраиваемый дизайн фрактальных стрелок. - Индикатор имеет встроенны
New York AM Session Profile
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180946 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Vertical Lines V2 MultiTimeframe
Zarawoot Thasonyah
Индикаторы
Trading hours, Market hours, Business hours, Forex trading hours, Trading schedule, Market open/close times, Trading time zones, Time zone indicators, Market clock, ICT, Asia KillZone, London Killzone, New York Killzone **Prices tend to move and form every 2 - 4 hours.** Traders should pay attention to the impact of trading time zones, as different market hours and trading volumes can directly affect the volatility and trading opportunities of a currency pair. To help traders understand the m
Pure Impulse Elastic Band
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Индикаторы
P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Nirvana trend
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Nirvana Trend — индикатор тренда и ATR‑ориентированная рамка управления риском Примечание: Инструмент предоставляет только аналитическую информацию и не гарантирует, не обещает и не подразумевает получение прибыли, дохода или конкретных результатов (включая прохождение оценок/челленджей). Решение об использовании и ответственность лежат на пользователе. Введение Nirvana Trend — индикатор технического анализа, созданный для стандартизации принятия решений и укрепления торговой дисциплины. Он пре
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
Fta Tma Automated Trading System
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent Baske FTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions. Unlike traditional T
Live trades Charts
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
LIVE TRADES CHARTS – MQL5 INDICATOR DESCRIPTION Live Trades Charts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays active trading positions directly on the chart. The indicator reads open trades and shows basic trade and account information in real time. It updates on every tick. FUNCTIONS Displays open trades on chart Per trade information: Symbol Lot size Direction (Buy or Sell) Floating profit or loss Trade duration Account information: Total floating profit/loss Number of open trades Balanc
Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG) . The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles , highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG. This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, instit
Xauusd tma bands Grid Scalper
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
XAUUSD TMA BANDS GRID SCALPER EA All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. OVERVIEW XAUUSD TMA Bands Grid Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading of Gold (XAUUSD). It uses TMA Bands, EMA 200 trend filter, and grid recovery system. The EA calculates TMA Bands internally and does not require external indicators. MAIN FEATURES Internal TMA Bands calculation EMA 200 trend filter Automatic buy and sell entries Grid recovery system Lot mult
Tma Bands scalping
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
TMA Bands Professional Triangular Moving Average (TMA) Bands Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TMA Bands is a smooth volatility channel indicator that plots dynamic upper and lower bands around a Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The bands automatically expand and contract according to market volatility using an ATR-based calculation, helping traders identify overextended price movements and potential reversal zones. This indicator is designed with a clean and lightweight interface, making it suitable f
Adaptive Trend Finder v2
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Adaptive Trend Finder v2 Professional Automatic Trend Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is an advanced trend analysis indicator that automatically detects and draws the strongest price channels using statistical regression analysis. Unlike traditional trendline tools, it intelligently scans multiple lookback periods to identify the most reliable short-term and long-term trends without requiring manual adjustments. Designed for traders who value precision and simplicity
Smart Structure Zones ict
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Smart Structure Zones ICT Smart Structure Zones ICT is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structure-based price analysis. It displays market structure, BOS, CHoCH, order block zones, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, premium/discount areas, and higher-timeframe highs and lows directly on the chart. The indicator is made for traders who use price action, structure analysis, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and multi-timeframe levels as part of their chart study. Main Features
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 Suggested indicators used with Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator: Tma Bands scalping (Free) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184262?source=Site +Profile Smart Structure Zones ict (30$ per month) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184928?source=Site +Profile Short Description Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is a clean order-flow style indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays footprint volume, buy/sell pressure, candl
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
МИНИМАЛЬНЫЙ ДЕПОЗИТ: 150 000 USC Счета с балансом ниже 150 000 USC считаются СЧЕТАМИ С ВЫСОКИМ РИСКОМ. Рекомендуемый минимальный депозит не устраняет торговые риски. Используйте консервативные настройки и обязательно протестируйте советник на демо-счёте перед торговлей на реальных средствах. SMART SAFE GOLD GRID CENTS Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents — это полностью автоматический торговый советник для торговли GOLD/XAUUSD на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник разработан преимущественно для центовых сче
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro for MetaTrader 5 Overview Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window. The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the i
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв