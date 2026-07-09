Gold Aimer Pro

Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms.

The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted launch price. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1599



Trading approach





Gold Aimer Pro analyzes market momentum and trend direction using RSI, ADX, directional movement, ATR and exponential moving averages. A trade is considered only when the required momentum, trend direction, trading session, spread and protection conditions agree. The system includes both BUY and SELL trading logic. Trading activity is concentrated during selected broker-server hours instead of operating continuously throughout the entire day.





Position management





Gold Aimer Pro manages positions as directional baskets. When an existing basket moves against its initial entry, the EA may add another position only after the configured minimum distance has been reached. This distance is calculated using market volatility and a fixed minimum spacing. The EA does not use lot multiplication. Additional positions use the calculated account-based lot size, subject to active lot limits and risk restrictions.

Protection system





The EA includes several protection layers:





- Automatic account-based lot calculation

- Maximum lot limit

- Maximum basket-position limit

- Volatility-based position spacing

- Basket profit management

- Basket profit trailing

- Equity profit-lock protection

- Emergency peak-equity drawdown protection

- Drawdown recovery mode

- Entry protection during elevated drawdown

- Loss-memory cooldown after a significant loss

- Trend invalidation protection

- Old-position and setup monitoring

- Spread protection

- Manual Pause/Resume control

- Manual Close All Trades control





The protection system is intended to reduce exposure, but it cannot eliminate trading risk or guarantee that losses will not occur.





Recommended configuration





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended account type: Hedging

Minimum recommended leverage: 1:100

Preferred leverage: 1:500

Minimum initial deposit: $300.

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation





The EA uses broker-server time for its scheduled trading sessions. Entry times can therefore differ between brokers.





Installation





1. Purchase and install Gold Aimer Pro from the MQL5 Market.

2. Open an XAUUSD or GOLD M15 chart.

3. Attach Gold Aimer Pro to the chart.

4. Enable Algo Trading.

5. Allow the EA to operate continuously.

6. Use a VPS if the trading terminal cannot remain online.





Important risk information





Gold trading can be highly volatile. Basket and averaging systems may experience significant floating drawdown during strong directional market movements.





Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.





Use conservative lot sizing. Do not use money that you cannot afford to lose.





Historical results and backtests do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions, spreads, execution speed, symbol specifications and broker-server time can materially affect results.





Support





Product support is available through the MQL5 product comments and direct MQL5 messages.