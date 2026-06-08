TnunDavinciXAUUSD

XAUUSD Multi-Layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold and operates on the M5 timeframe. Although the EA runs on M5, it does not analyze the market from a single-timeframe perspective. Instead, it uses a multi-layer management structure based on several major market layers: D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5.

The core framework of the EA is built around four main pillars:

Trend — Range — Elliott Wave — Cycle

These four pillars allow the EA to evaluate market conditions from different angles before making trading decisions. The system is designed to avoid random entries and instead waits for the market to align with its internal structure.

Built for Gold Trading

Gold is a fast-moving market that requires patience, structure, and strict trade management. This EA is developed specifically for XAUUSD and is designed to operate with a clear focus on trend continuation, controlled entries, and adaptive position management.

The EA continuously analyzes price behavior and market structure, then waits for qualified trading conditions before opening new positions.

It is not designed to chase every candle or force trades in uncertain market conditions. Instead, the system focuses on identifying structured opportunities based on its internal market-reading framework.

Key Strengths

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold
  • Operates on the M5 timeframe
  • Manages market structure across D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5
  • Built around four core pillars: Trend, Range, Elliott Wave, and Cycle
  • Multi-layer market confirmation system
  • Structured position building instead of random entries
  • Separate internal trade layers for different market conditions
  • Automatic trade management after entry
  • Dynamic risk control before opening new trades
  • Smart stop-loss and profit-management logic
  • Designed to control exposure and reduce emotional decision-making
  • Suitable for long-term automated operation on VPS
  • Suitable for disciplined prop firm-style account management

How the EA Works

The EA follows a structured trading approach. It does not simply open trades because the market moves up or down. Instead, it waits for multiple internal conditions to align before allowing a trade.

The system uses a multi-layer framework to separate different types of market opportunities. Some trades are designed to participate in broader market movement, while others are designed to capture smaller continuation phases. This allows the EA to adapt to different stages of the Gold market without exposing the internal strategy logic.

The EA’s decision-making framework combines trend direction, price range behavior, wave structure, and cyclical market movement. These elements are processed internally to help the system identify higher-quality trading conditions.

Once trades are opened, the EA continues to manage them automatically. It can adjust risk, control additional entries, manage stop-loss behavior, and close positions based on predefined internal conditions.

Multi-Layer Market Management

Although the EA runs on M5, it monitors and manages market behavior through several internal layers:

  • D1 layer for broader market structure
  • H4 layer for medium-term directional context
  • H1 layer for trend continuation and trade management
  • M15 layer for shorter-term confirmation
  • M5 layer for execution and operational control

This structure allows the EA to avoid relying on a single timeframe. Instead, it combines different layers of market behavior to build a more complete trading framework.

Four Core Pillars

1. Trend

The EA evaluates the direction and quality of the market trend before allowing new entries. This helps the system avoid trading against unfavorable market structure.

2. Range

The EA considers the distance, price zone, and movement potential before opening or managing positions. This allows the system to avoid poor entry zones and improve trade selection.

3. Elliott Wave

The EA is designed with wave-based market behavior in mind. It does not expose the internal wave logic, but it uses market movement structure to help identify suitable continuation and correction phases.

4. Cycle

The EA monitors cyclical market behavior across multiple layers. This helps the system understand whether the market is in a suitable phase for new positions, position holding, or risk reduction.

Risk and Trade Management

Risk management is one of the core parts of the EA.

Before opening a new position, the system checks whether the trade fits within the allowed risk structure. If market conditions are not suitable, the EA can block new entries. Existing positions can still be managed normally, helping reduce the risk of unmanaged exposure.

The EA is designed to avoid uncontrolled position stacking. Entry permission, trade grouping, position limits, price conditions, and risk checks are all handled internally.

The system can also be configured with account protection settings, including limits related to exposure, position count, and risk control.

Suitable for Prop Firm Account Management

In addition to personal trading accounts, this EA is also designed with account discipline in mind, making it suitable for traders who need structured risk control when managing prop firm trading accounts.

The system focuses on controlled trade execution, position limits, risk-aware entry checks, and automated trade management. This helps traders maintain a more disciplined approach when working under strict trading conditions such as daily drawdown limits, maximum loss rules, and capital protection requirements.

The EA does not aim to open trades aggressively. Instead, it is built to wait for qualified conditions, control exposure, and manage open positions according to its internal risk framework.

This makes the EA useful for traders who need:

  • More disciplined execution
  • Controlled position building
  • Automated risk awareness
  • Account protection logic
  • Reduced emotional decision-making
  • A structured approach for prop firm-style trading conditions

However, users should always configure the EA according to the specific rules of their prop firm, including daily loss limits, maximum drawdown, lot size, news restrictions, holding rules, account leverage, and trading conditions.

The EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of passing any prop firm challenge or generating fixed profits.

Designed for Traders Who Value Discipline

This EA is not designed to trade every minute or force trades in poor conditions. It is built for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based approach and understand that patience is part of professional automated trading.

There may be periods with few or no trades. This is normal behavior. The EA is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than overtrade.

The goal is not to trade more.
The goal is to trade with structure, discipline, and consistency.

Recommended Use

For best results, the EA should be used on:

  • MetaTrader 5
  • XAUUSD / Gold
  • M5 timeframe
  • Low-spread broker account
  • Hedging account type
  • Stable VPS connection
  • Sufficient leverage and margin buffer
  • Demo testing before live use

Users should test the EA with their broker’s symbol specification before using it on a live account, as spread, commission, contract size, digits, leverage, and execution quality can affect results.

Important Notes

This Expert Advisor is a professional automated trading tool. It is not a guarantee of profit, and it does not eliminate market risk.

Gold can be highly volatile. Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future performance. Users should always apply suitable risk settings, start with a demo account, and use capital they can afford to risk.

Every broker has different trading conditions. Before live trading, users should check symbol specifications, spread, commission, contract size, stop level, margin requirements, and execution quality.

Summary

This EA is built for traders who want a disciplined, automated Gold trading system with structured entries, multi-layer market analysis, and controlled trade management.

It focuses on:

  • Gold market behavior
  • M5 execution with multi-layer structure
  • D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5 management
  • Trend and range analysis
  • Elliott Wave and cycle behavior
  • Selective trade execution
  • Risk-aware position management
  • Prop firm-style account discipline
  • Long-term automated operation

The goal is not to expose the internal strategy.
The goal is to provide a structured automated trading tool for traders who value discipline, risk control, and consistency.

 

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Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
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Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
STFX Binary Technologies
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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Эксперты
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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