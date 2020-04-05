Gold XIII

  • Эксперты
  • Malik Korrich
    Malik Korrich

    Malik Korrich

    • Trading Systems & Expert Advisor Developer в  Software Developer
    • Испания
    • 257
    I am a professional algorithmic trading developer with more than 10 years of experience in MQL4 and MQL5.
    I specialize in developing Expert Advisors automated trading systems, with a strong focus on stability, performance, and precise execution.
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 10

Gold XIII EA

is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system.

Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum while maintaining strict risk management.

One of its core advantages is its ability to detect potential breakout zones and react quickly to market expansion, allowing traders to participate in strong directional moves without manual intervention.


Professional Gold Breakout Trading Automation
Multi-strategy breakout trading with advanced risk management and news protection.

Key Features

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Multi-strategy breakout trading architecture
  • Automatic breakout opportunity detection
  • Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order execution
  • Advanced trailing stop management for profit protection
  • Automatic order expiration control
  • Integrated economic news filter
  • Daily drawdown protection system
  • Flexible money management options
  • Non-Grid and Non-Martingale trading logic

How Gold XII EA Works

Gold XII EA continuously monitors market structure and identifies important breakout levels where momentum is likely to increase. The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below key price zones, allowing positions to be activated only when price confirms a breakout.

Once a trade is triggered, the system automatically manages risk using predefined stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop mechanisms. Multiple independent breakout strategies operate simultaneously, helping the EA adapt to different market conditions and trading opportunities.

Risk Management

  • Daily drawdown protection
  • Automatic trading suspension after reaching maximum daily loss limits
  • Optional closure of open positions during drawdown events
  • Automatic removal of pending orders when protection rules are triggered
  • Fixed lot, balance-based, and risk-per-trade money management modes
  • Optional equity-based position sizing

News Protection

  • Integrated economic calendar filtering
  • Blocks trading during major economic announcements
  • Supports High, Medium, and Low impact news filtering
  • Helps reduce exposure during periods of extreme volatility

Broker and Account Requirements

  • Hedging account recommended
  • Low-spread broker with fast execution
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Recommended deposit: $500 - $1,000
  • XAUUSD (Gold) trading only

Trading Profile

Instrument XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe H1
Trading Style Breakout Trading
Trade Duration Short to Medium Term
Risk Model Controlled Money Management
Strategy Type Non-Grid / Non-Martingale

Recommended Users

  • Traders focused on Gold breakout opportunities
  • Users seeking a fully automated trading solution
  • Traders who prefer disciplined risk management
  • Investors avoiding Martingale and Grid systems
  • Users looking for algorithmic breakout execution

Advantages

  • Specialized for XAUUSD market conditions
  • Captures momentum through breakout confirmation
  • Multiple independent strategies operating simultaneously
  • Automatic trade and risk management
  • Built-in economic news protection
  • Daily loss limitation system
  • No Grid strategy
  • No Martingale strategy

Summary

Gold XIII EA is a professional automated breakout trading system built exclusively for Gold traders. It combines intelligent breakout detection, pending-order execution, advanced trailing stop management, economic news filtering, and comprehensive risk controls to provide a disciplined and fully automated trading experience.

  • Exclusive XAUUSD optimization
  • H1 breakout trading strategy
  • Multi-strategy execution engine
  • Automatic trade management
  • Daily drawdown protection
  • Integrated news filter
  • Flexible money management
  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
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ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
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Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
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4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Эксперты
БОНУС ДЛЯ КАЖДОГО ПОКУПАТЕЛЯ: Покупатель этого бота получает в подарок GRABBER BOT : Акция имеет временные ограничения. Поэтому поспешите! Без шума и без лишнего риска с минимальной торговой просадкой: One Man Army — это подготовленная для личного и ПРОП-фирм трединга мультивалютная торговая система, работающая по стратегии скальпирования краткосрочных и среднесрочных коррекций и разворотов рынка. Торгует отложенными лимитными ордерами. Этот торговый бот не угадывает направление, а входит в рын
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
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