

APEX STRUCTURE HUNTER

Structural Breakout Intelligence





Apex Structure Hunter is the world's first EA that combines real-time Structural Price Level Detection with Ghost Virtual Breakout Orders. It automatically identifies the strongest Support and Resistance zones on the H1 timeframe using a Swing High/Low detection algorithm, then invisibly waits for price to break through these zones before executing precision entries.



Unlike traditional EAs that use fixed-price Pending Orders visible to your broker, Apex Structure Hunter uses Ghost Protocol V3 to track breakout levels internally. Your broker never sees where you plan to enter, making stop-hunting and spread manipulation completely impossible.



Powered by our OneChart Hexa Engine, Apex trades up to 6 instruments simultaneously from a single chart: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and USDCAD. Combined with Percentage-Based dynamic SL/TP that automatically scales with price, this is true institutional-grade trading technology.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] TIGHT SCALPER (Best Score / Default)

Optimized via REAL MT5 XAUUSD data (Jan 2024 - May 2026). Highest profit/drawdown ratio.

- Sym1:- XAUUSD

- SwingBars / LevelHistory:- 8 / 80

- BreakOffsetPts:- 50

- SL / TP (%):- 0.10 / 0.15

- Trail Act / Step (%):- 0.10 / 0.08

- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%



[SETUP 2] GOLD SNIPER (Safe)

Wider SL and TP for swing-style trading. Lower trade frequency but very smooth curve.

- Sym1:- XAUUSD

- SwingBars / LevelHistory:- 8 / 80

- BreakOffsetPts:- 100

- SL / TP (%):- 0.20 / 0.40

- Trail Act / Step (%):- 0.10 / 0.08

- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%



[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE HUNTER (Yield Max)

Highest raw profit. Faster swing detection captures more breakouts.

- Sym1:- XAUUSD

- SwingBars / LevelHistory:- 6 / 60

- BreakOffsetPts:- 50

- SL / TP (%):- 0.08 / 0.25

- Trail Act / Step (%):- 0.10 / 0.08

- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%



=== BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD H1+M15, Jan 2024 - May 2026, $10,000 Deposit) ===

Validated using REAL MT5 HISTORICAL DATA- via Structural Breakout Python Backtester:

(Note: Apex uses dynamic %-based position sizing. Lot sizes grow proportionally with equity, causing explosive geometric compounding. Actual dollar results depend on your starting capital and lot configuration.)



PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD

1. Percentage-Based SL/TP is the Key:- Unlike fixed-point EAs, Apex scales SL/TP with the price of Gold. As Gold went from $2,000 to $3,300, your SL automatically adapted. This means the EA never becomes "outdated" by price changes.

2. Swing Bars = Signal Quality:- Higher SwingBars (8-10) produces fewer but more accurate structural levels. Lower values (4-6) produce more trades but with slightly lower win rates.

3. Ghost Protocol is Non-Negotiable:- Never disable InpGhostMode. Structural breakout levels are extremely predictable, and market makers WILL exploit visible pending orders.

4. Use H1 Charts:- Apex scans H1 candles for structural levels. Attaching to M15 or M5 charts will still work (execution uses M15 precision internally), but the structural detection engine always reads H1.

5. OneChart Multi-Pair:- For maximum diversification, enter 3-4 pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Each pair gets its own independent structural analysis.



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=== WHY APEX STRUCTURE HUNTER? ===

1. STRUCTURAL LEVEL DETECTION: The EA scans the last 100 H1 candles to identify the highest Swing High (Resistance) and the lowest Swing Low (Support). These are the strongest price levels where institutional money has previously reacted. Levels are recalculated daily for maximum accuracy.

2. GHOST VIRTUAL BREAKOUT: When price approaches a structural level, the EA does NOT place a Pending Order. Instead, it monitors price internally. The moment price breaks through Resistance (or breaks below Support) by a configurable offset, the EA fires an instant Market Order. The broker never knows your entry strategy.

3. PERCENTAGE-BASED SL/TP: All risk calculations use % of price, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit scale proportionally regardless of price changes over time. SL and TP are managed 100% virtually through Ghost Protocol V3.

4. ONECHART HEXA ENGINE: Trade up to 6 pairs simultaneously from one chart. Enter the exact symbol names your broker uses. Leave fields blank to disable specific pairs.

5. LEVEL VISUALIZER: Optionally draws Resistance (red dashed) and Support (green dashed) lines on your chart, so you can visually confirm the EA's analysis before it trades.

6. PROPFIRM READY: Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer (execution delay) ensure full compliance with FTMO, MFF, and other Prop Firm challenges.







=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Apex Structure Hunter onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter your broker's exact symbol names in the Sym1 to Sym6 fields (e.g., "XAUUSD", "EURUSD"). Leave fields blank to disable.

4. Enable "Draw Levels" to see Support and Resistance lines on your chart.

5. Choose a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own settings.

6. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

7. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.



=== HOW THE STRUCTURAL DETECTION WORKS ===

The algorithm scans H1 candles and identifies "Swing Points":

- A SWING HIGH occurs when a candle's High is higher than the Highs of the N candles before AND after it. This becomes a Resistance level.

- A SWING LOW occurs when a candle's Low is lower than the Lows of the N candles before AND after it. This becomes a Support level.

- The strongest (highest High and lowest Low) from the last 100 H1 candles are selected as the active trading levels.

- Levels are refreshed daily to adapt to the market.