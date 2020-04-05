Apex Structure Hunter


 APEX STRUCTURE HUNTER
 Structural Breakout Intelligence


Apex Structure Hunter  is the world's first EA that combines real-time Structural Price Level Detection with Ghost Virtual Breakout Orders. It automatically identifies the strongest Support and Resistance zones on the H1 timeframe using a Swing High/Low detection algorithm, then invisibly waits for price to break through these zones before executing precision entries.

Unlike traditional EAs that use fixed-price Pending Orders visible to your broker, Apex Structure Hunter uses Ghost Protocol V3 to track breakout levels internally. Your broker never sees where you plan to enter, making stop-hunting and spread manipulation completely impossible.

Powered by our OneChart Hexa Engine, Apex trades up to 6 instruments simultaneously from a single chart: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and USDCAD. Combined with Percentage-Based dynamic SL/TP that automatically scales with price, this is true institutional-grade trading technology.

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] TIGHT SCALPER (Best Score / Default)
Optimized via REAL MT5 XAUUSD data (Jan 2024 - May 2026). Highest profit/drawdown ratio.
- Sym1:- XAUUSD
- SwingBars / LevelHistory:- 8 / 80
- BreakOffsetPts:- 50
- SL / TP (%):- 0.10 / 0.15
- Trail Act / Step (%):- 0.10 / 0.08
- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%

[SETUP 2] GOLD SNIPER (Safe)
Wider SL and TP for swing-style trading. Lower trade frequency but very smooth curve.
- Sym1:- XAUUSD
- SwingBars / LevelHistory:- 8 / 80
- BreakOffsetPts:- 100
- SL / TP (%):- 0.20 / 0.40
- Trail Act / Step (%):- 0.10 / 0.08
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE HUNTER (Yield Max)
Highest raw profit. Faster swing detection captures more breakouts.
- Sym1:- XAUUSD
- SwingBars / LevelHistory:- 6 / 60
- BreakOffsetPts:- 50
- SL / TP (%):- 0.08 / 0.25
- Trail Act / Step (%):- 0.10 / 0.08
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

 === BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD H1+M15, Jan 2024 - May 2026, $10,000 Deposit) ===
Validated using REAL MT5 HISTORICAL DATA- via Structural Breakout Python Backtester:
(Note: Apex uses dynamic %-based position sizing. Lot sizes grow proportionally with equity, causing explosive geometric compounding. Actual dollar results depend on your starting capital and lot configuration.)

 PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD
1. Percentage-Based SL/TP is the Key:- Unlike fixed-point EAs, Apex scales SL/TP with the price of Gold. As Gold went from $2,000 to $3,300, your SL automatically adapted. This means the EA never becomes "outdated" by price changes.
2. Swing Bars = Signal Quality:- Higher SwingBars (8-10) produces fewer but more accurate structural levels. Lower values (4-6) produce more trades but with slightly lower win rates.
3. Ghost Protocol is Non-Negotiable:- Never disable InpGhostMode. Structural breakout levels are extremely predictable, and market makers WILL exploit visible pending orders.
4. Use H1 Charts:- Apex scans H1 candles for structural levels. Attaching to M15 or M5 charts will still work (execution uses M15 precision internally), but the structural detection engine always reads H1.
5. OneChart Multi-Pair:- For maximum diversification, enter 3-4 pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Each pair gets its own independent structural analysis.

---
=== WHY APEX STRUCTURE HUNTER? ===
1. STRUCTURAL LEVEL DETECTION: The EA scans the last 100 H1 candles to identify the highest Swing High (Resistance) and the lowest Swing Low (Support). These are the strongest price levels where institutional money has previously reacted. Levels are recalculated daily for maximum accuracy.
2. GHOST VIRTUAL BREAKOUT: When price approaches a structural level, the EA does NOT place a Pending Order. Instead, it monitors price internally. The moment price breaks through Resistance (or breaks below Support) by a configurable offset, the EA fires an instant Market Order. The broker never knows your entry strategy.
3. PERCENTAGE-BASED SL/TP: All risk calculations use % of price, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit scale proportionally regardless of price changes over time. SL and TP are managed 100% virtually through Ghost Protocol V3.
4. ONECHART HEXA ENGINE: Trade up to 6 pairs simultaneously from one chart. Enter the exact symbol names your broker uses. Leave fields blank to disable specific pairs.
5. LEVEL VISUALIZER: Optionally draws Resistance (red dashed) and Support (green dashed) lines on your chart, so you can visually confirm the EA's analysis before it trades.
6. PROPFIRM READY: Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer (execution delay) ensure full compliance with FTMO, MFF, and other Prop Firm challenges.



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Apex Structure Hunter onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, enter your broker's exact symbol names in the Sym1 to Sym6 fields (e.g., "XAUUSD", "EURUSD"). Leave fields blank to disable.
4. Enable "Draw Levels" to see Support and Resistance lines on your chart.
5. Choose a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own settings.
6. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
7. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.

=== HOW THE STRUCTURAL DETECTION WORKS ===
The algorithm scans H1 candles and identifies "Swing Points":
- A SWING HIGH occurs when a candle's High is higher than the Highs of the N candles before AND after it. This becomes a Resistance level.
- A SWING LOW occurs when a candle's Low is lower than the Lows of the N candles before AND after it. This becomes a Support level.
- The strongest (highest High and lowest Low) from the last 100 H1 candles are selected as the active trading levels.
- Levels are refreshed daily to adapt to the market.
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Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
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Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
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Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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