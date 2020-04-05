XAU TRINITY BREAKOUT

The Ultimate Gold Session Engine





While amateur EAs use standard Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) that are fully visible to brokers—making them easy targets for "Stop Hunting" and spread manipulation—XAU Trinity Breakout introduces **Ghost Protocol V3**. Our system tracks breakout zones internally and executes instant Market Orders only when the price genuinely breaks out, keeping your strategy 100% invisible.



=== WHY XAU TRINITY BREAKOUT? ===

1. 3-SESSION BOX LOGIC: The EA maps the Highest High and Lowest Low during the Asian, London, and New York pre-markets. Once the true session begins, it waits for Gold to violently break out of these consolidation boxes.

2. GHOST PROTOCOL V3 (VIRTUAL PENDING ORDERS): The ultimate camouflage. The EA never sends your entry orders to the broker server. It uses Virtual Pending Orders, Virtual Stop Loss, and Virtual Trailing Stops. The broker cannot see your positions until the exact millisecond they are executed.

3. GOLD-SPECIFIC OPTIMIZATION: Built from the ground up for XAUUSD. It understands Gold's unique volatility, spread characteristics, and explosive session transitions.

4. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE: Clean, single-entry directional trading. It uses a fixed lot or safe compounding without dangerous martingale multipliers.

5. PROPFIRM RANDOMIZER: Built-in Phantom execution delay and Aegis Shield (Max Daily Drawdown limiter) to ensure you pass FTMO, MFF, and other strict Prop Firm evaluations.

6. TRINITY HUD: A premium on-chart dashboard displaying live status for all 3 sessions (WAITING, FORMING, PENDING, ACTIVE), daily drawdown, and Ghost Protocol status.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] THE LONDON SNIPER (London Open Focus)

Capitalizes on the massive liquidity injection when European banks open.

- AsiaEnable: false / LonEnable: true / NyEnable: false

- LonStartHr: 8 / LonEndHr: 12 (Broker Time)

- BreakOffsetPts: 150

- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 3000 / VirtualTP: 6000 / TrailStart: 2000

- MaxDailyDD: 3.0



[SETUP 2] NEW YORK BULL RIDER (Wall Street Open Focus)

Harnesses the most volatile time of the day for Gold.

- AsiaEnable: false / LonEnable: false / NyEnable: true

- NyStartHr: 13 / NyEndHr: 17 (Broker Time)

- BreakOffsetPts: 200

- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 4000 / VirtualTP: 8000 / TrailStart: 2500

- MaxDailyDD: 5.0



[SETUP 3] TRINITY APEX (All 3 Sessions Active)

Continuous market monitoring for full-time algorithmic traders.

- AsiaEnable: true / LonEnable: true / NyEnable: true

- BreakOffsetPts: 150

- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 2500 / VirtualTP: 5000 / TrailStart: 1500

- UseRandomizer: true (Essential for high frequency Prop Firm trading)

- MaxDailyDD: 4.0



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop XAU Trinity Breakout onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact symbol name your broker uses in the `InpSym1` field. (You MUST enter the name, e.g., "XAUUSD").

4. Adjust the Session Start/End hours to match your broker's server time (e.g., UTC+2 or UTC+3).

5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Because this EA uses Ghost Protocol (Virtual Orders), your MetaTrader 5 terminal MUST remain running for the EA to execute trades.



For support, custom presets, and institutional deployment inquiries, please contact