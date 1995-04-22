XAU Trinity Breakout

XAU TRINITY BREAKOUT
  The Ultimate Gold Session Engine 


While amateur EAs use standard Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) that are fully visible to brokers—making them easy targets for "Stop Hunting" and spread manipulation—XAU Trinity Breakout introduces **Ghost Protocol V3**. Our system tracks breakout zones internally and executes instant Market Orders only when the price genuinely breaks out, keeping your strategy 100% invisible.

=== WHY XAU TRINITY BREAKOUT? ===
1. 3-SESSION BOX LOGIC: The EA maps the Highest High and Lowest Low during the Asian, London, and New York pre-markets. Once the true session begins, it waits for Gold to violently break out of these consolidation boxes.
2. GHOST PROTOCOL V3 (VIRTUAL PENDING ORDERS): The ultimate camouflage. The EA never sends your entry orders to the broker server. It uses Virtual Pending Orders, Virtual Stop Loss, and Virtual Trailing Stops. The broker cannot see your positions until the exact millisecond they are executed.
3. GOLD-SPECIFIC OPTIMIZATION: Built from the ground up for XAUUSD. It understands Gold's unique volatility, spread characteristics, and explosive session transitions.
4. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE: Clean, single-entry directional trading. It uses a fixed lot or safe compounding without dangerous martingale multipliers.
5. PROPFIRM RANDOMIZER: Built-in Phantom execution delay and Aegis Shield (Max Daily Drawdown limiter) to ensure you pass FTMO, MFF, and other strict Prop Firm evaluations.
6. TRINITY HUD: A premium on-chart dashboard displaying live status for all 3 sessions (WAITING, FORMING, PENDING, ACTIVE), daily drawdown, and Ghost Protocol status.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] THE LONDON SNIPER (London Open Focus)
Capitalizes on the massive liquidity injection when European banks open.
- AsiaEnable: false / LonEnable: true / NyEnable: false
- LonStartHr: 8 / LonEndHr: 12 (Broker Time)
- BreakOffsetPts: 150
- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 3000 / VirtualTP: 6000 / TrailStart: 2000
- MaxDailyDD: 3.0

[SETUP 2] NEW YORK BULL RIDER (Wall Street Open Focus)
Harnesses the most volatile time of the day for Gold.
- AsiaEnable: false / LonEnable: false / NyEnable: true
- NyStartHr: 13 / NyEndHr: 17 (Broker Time)
- BreakOffsetPts: 200
- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 4000 / VirtualTP: 8000 / TrailStart: 2500
- MaxDailyDD: 5.0

[SETUP 3] TRINITY APEX (All 3 Sessions Active)
Continuous market monitoring for full-time algorithmic traders.
- AsiaEnable: true / LonEnable: true / NyEnable: true
- BreakOffsetPts: 150
- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 2500 / VirtualTP: 5000 / TrailStart: 1500
- UseRandomizer: true (Essential for high frequency Prop Firm trading)
- MaxDailyDD: 4.0

=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop XAU Trinity Breakout onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact symbol name your broker uses in the `InpSym1` field. (You MUST enter the name, e.g., "XAUUSD").
4. Adjust the Session Start/End hours to match your broker's server time (e.g., UTC+2 or UTC+3).
5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Because this EA uses Ghost Protocol (Virtual Orders), your MetaTrader 5 terminal MUST remain running for the EA to execute trades.

For support, custom presets, and institutional deployment inquiries, please contact 
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Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
4.09 (46)
专家
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
YenGuard AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicat
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
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5 (2)
专家
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5 (28)
专家
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4.87 (30)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
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5 (46)
专家
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Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
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Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
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5 (7)
专家
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
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Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
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TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
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Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
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专家
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专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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MQL TOOLS SL
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专家
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专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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