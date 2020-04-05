Nexus Grid Quantum AI
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.18
- Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
NEXUS GRID QUANTUM AI — Grid Recovery. Without the Risk.
"The World's First Trend-Locked Smart Grid System."
> Traditional Grid systems have one fatal flaw: they open trades against the trend, and if the market never comes back, you blow your account. Nexus Grid Quantum AI solves this with the revolutionary Trend-Lock Filter. It is the only Grid EA in the world that REFUSES to open a grid against the dominant market trend.
Nexus uses an Equal-Lot Grid (NO Martingale) with ATR-based dynamic spacing, and closes the entire basket once a profit target is reached. The result is consistent, safe grid recovery.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE YIELD (Best Overall / Default)
Highest profit potential. Designed for compounding.
- Grid Lot:- 0.05
- Max Levels:- 8
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 0.7
- Basket TP / SL:- $50 / $200
- Trend-Lock:- ON
[SETUP 2] SAFE RECOVERY (Steady Growth)
Balanced approach for highly consistent grid recovery without over-leveraging.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 5
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.0
- Basket TP / SL:- $10 / $50
- Trend-Lock:- ON
[SETUP 3] QUANTUM SWING (Wide Grid)
Large spacing catches huge retracements without opening too many trades.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 6
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 2.0
- Basket TP / SL:- $20 / $100
- Trend-Lock:- ON
[SETUP 4] CONSERVATIVE GRID (Ultra-Safe)
Virtually zero drawdown. Best for large Prop Firm accounts.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 3
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.5
- Basket TP / SL:- $5 / $30
- Trend-Lock:- ON
Smart Grid Recovery (How It Works)
Unlike dangerous Martingale systems that double your lot on every losing trade, Nexus uses an intelligent Equal-Lot Grid:
1. Equal Lot Size:- Every grid level uses the EXACT same lot size (e.g., 0.01). There is NO lot multiplication. EVER.
2. ATR-Based Spacing:- The distance between grid levels is calculated dynamically using ATR. Volatile market = wider spacing. Calm market = tighter spacing.
3. Max Grid Levels:- You control the maximum number of open trades (e.g., 5). The system will NEVER exceed this limit.
4. Basket Close:- When the combined profit of ALL open trades in the grid reaches your target (e.g., $10), the ENTIRE basket is closed at once. The market only needs to retrace a small amount for the whole basket to profit!
---
Trend-Lock Filter (Exclusive Innovation)
THE PROBLEM WITH GRID:- If you open a Buy Grid and the market enters a strong downtrend, the grid keeps adding losing positions until your account blows up.
THE SOLUTION — TREND-LOCK:
Nexus analyzes the macro trend using EMA and ADX on the H1 timeframe:
- Uptrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price > EMA):- The system ONLY allows Buy Grid. Sell Grid is BLOCKED.
- Downtrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price < EMA):- The system ONLY allows Sell Grid. Buy Grid is BLOCKED.
- Ranging Market:- Both Buy and Sell Grids are allowed for maximum flexibility.
This single feature eliminates the 1 reason Grid systems fail: trading against the trend.
---
Triple-Layer Risk Management
1. Basket Take Profit ($):- Set a dollar amount (e.g., $10). When basket profit hits this, close everything.
2. Basket Hard Stop Loss ($):- Set a maximum dollar loss (e.g., $50). If float loss exceeds this, emergency close everything.
3. Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Aegis Circuit Breaker halts the system if daily equity loss exceeds your threshold.
4. Ghost Stealth Mode:- Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker.
---
How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) recommended. Works on any asset.
- Timeframe:- Attach to M15- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $500.
- Broker:- Any broker. Low spread preferred.
2. Parameter Settings
=== Smart Grid Setup ===
- Grid Lot Size:- 0.05 (Fixed and equal for all levels. NEVER changes.)
- Max Grid Levels:- 8 (Maximum open positions in one direction.)
- Grid Spacing Multiplier:- 0.7 (Spacing = ATR x 0.7. Increase to 1.5 for wider spacing.)
- ATR Period:- 14
=== Basket Close ===
- Basket TP ($):- 50.0 (Close all when basket profit reaches $50.)
- Basket SL ($):- 200.0 (Emergency close if float loss reaches $200.)
=== Trend-Lock Filter ===
- Enable Trend-Lock:- true (ALWAYS recommended! This is your safety net.)
- EMA Period:- 200
- ADX Threshold:- 25
=== Risk Management ===
- Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0
"The World's First Trend-Locked Smart Grid System."
> Traditional Grid systems have one fatal flaw: they open trades against the trend, and if the market never comes back, you blow your account. Nexus Grid Quantum AI solves this with the revolutionary Trend-Lock Filter. It is the only Grid EA in the world that REFUSES to open a grid against the dominant market trend.
Nexus uses an Equal-Lot Grid (NO Martingale) with ATR-based dynamic spacing, and closes the entire basket once a profit target is reached. The result is consistent, safe grid recovery.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE YIELD (Best Overall / Default)
Highest profit potential. Designed for compounding.
- Grid Lot:- 0.05
- Max Levels:- 8
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 0.7
- Basket TP / SL:- $50 / $200
- Trend-Lock:- ON
[SETUP 2] SAFE RECOVERY (Steady Growth)
Balanced approach for highly consistent grid recovery without over-leveraging.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 5
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.0
- Basket TP / SL:- $10 / $50
- Trend-Lock:- ON
[SETUP 3] QUANTUM SWING (Wide Grid)
Large spacing catches huge retracements without opening too many trades.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 6
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 2.0
- Basket TP / SL:- $20 / $100
- Trend-Lock:- ON
[SETUP 4] CONSERVATIVE GRID (Ultra-Safe)
Virtually zero drawdown. Best for large Prop Firm accounts.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 3
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.5
- Basket TP / SL:- $5 / $30
- Trend-Lock:- ON
Smart Grid Recovery (How It Works)
Unlike dangerous Martingale systems that double your lot on every losing trade, Nexus uses an intelligent Equal-Lot Grid:
1. Equal Lot Size:- Every grid level uses the EXACT same lot size (e.g., 0.01). There is NO lot multiplication. EVER.
2. ATR-Based Spacing:- The distance between grid levels is calculated dynamically using ATR. Volatile market = wider spacing. Calm market = tighter spacing.
3. Max Grid Levels:- You control the maximum number of open trades (e.g., 5). The system will NEVER exceed this limit.
4. Basket Close:- When the combined profit of ALL open trades in the grid reaches your target (e.g., $10), the ENTIRE basket is closed at once. The market only needs to retrace a small amount for the whole basket to profit!
---
Trend-Lock Filter (Exclusive Innovation)
THE PROBLEM WITH GRID:- If you open a Buy Grid and the market enters a strong downtrend, the grid keeps adding losing positions until your account blows up.
THE SOLUTION — TREND-LOCK:
Nexus analyzes the macro trend using EMA and ADX on the H1 timeframe:
- Uptrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price > EMA):- The system ONLY allows Buy Grid. Sell Grid is BLOCKED.
- Downtrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price < EMA):- The system ONLY allows Sell Grid. Buy Grid is BLOCKED.
- Ranging Market:- Both Buy and Sell Grids are allowed for maximum flexibility.
This single feature eliminates the 1 reason Grid systems fail: trading against the trend.
---
Triple-Layer Risk Management
1. Basket Take Profit ($):- Set a dollar amount (e.g., $10). When basket profit hits this, close everything.
2. Basket Hard Stop Loss ($):- Set a maximum dollar loss (e.g., $50). If float loss exceeds this, emergency close everything.
3. Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Aegis Circuit Breaker halts the system if daily equity loss exceeds your threshold.
4. Ghost Stealth Mode:- Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker.
---
How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) recommended. Works on any asset.
- Timeframe:- Attach to M15- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $500.
- Broker:- Any broker. Low spread preferred.
2. Parameter Settings
=== Smart Grid Setup ===
- Grid Lot Size:- 0.05 (Fixed and equal for all levels. NEVER changes.)
- Max Grid Levels:- 8 (Maximum open positions in one direction.)
- Grid Spacing Multiplier:- 0.7 (Spacing = ATR x 0.7. Increase to 1.5 for wider spacing.)
- ATR Period:- 14
=== Basket Close ===
- Basket TP ($):- 50.0 (Close all when basket profit reaches $50.)
- Basket SL ($):- 200.0 (Emergency close if float loss reaches $200.)
=== Trend-Lock Filter ===
- Enable Trend-Lock:- true (ALWAYS recommended! This is your safety net.)
- EMA Period:- 200
- ADX Threshold:- 25
=== Risk Management ===
- Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0