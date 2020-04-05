Nexus Grid Quantum AI

 NEXUS GRID QUANTUM AI — Grid Recovery. Without the Risk.

"The World's First Trend-Locked Smart Grid System."

> Traditional Grid systems have one fatal flaw: they open trades against the trend, and if the market never comes back, you blow your account. Nexus Grid Quantum AI solves this with the revolutionary Trend-Lock Filter. It is the only Grid EA in the world that REFUSES to open a grid against the dominant market trend.

Nexus uses an Equal-Lot Grid (NO Martingale) with ATR-based dynamic spacing, and closes the entire basket once a profit target is reached. The result is consistent, safe grid recovery.

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE YIELD (Best Overall / Default)
Highest profit potential. Designed for compounding.
- Grid Lot:- 0.05
- Max Levels:- 8
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 0.7
- Basket TP / SL:- $50 / $200
- Trend-Lock:- ON

[SETUP 2] SAFE RECOVERY (Steady Growth)
Balanced approach for highly consistent grid recovery without over-leveraging.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 5
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.0
- Basket TP / SL:- $10 / $50
- Trend-Lock:- ON

[SETUP 3] QUANTUM SWING (Wide Grid)
Large spacing catches huge retracements without opening too many trades.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 6
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 2.0
- Basket TP / SL:- $20 / $100
- Trend-Lock:- ON

[SETUP 4] CONSERVATIVE GRID (Ultra-Safe)
Virtually zero drawdown. Best for large Prop Firm accounts.
- Grid Lot:- 0.01
- Max Levels:- 3
- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.5
- Basket TP / SL:- $5 / $30
- Trend-Lock:- ON


 Smart Grid Recovery (How It Works)

Unlike dangerous Martingale systems that double your lot on every losing trade, Nexus uses an intelligent Equal-Lot Grid:

1. Equal Lot Size:- Every grid level uses the EXACT same lot size (e.g., 0.01). There is NO lot multiplication. EVER.
2. ATR-Based Spacing:- The distance between grid levels is calculated dynamically using ATR. Volatile market = wider spacing. Calm market = tighter spacing.
3. Max Grid Levels:- You control the maximum number of open trades (e.g., 5). The system will NEVER exceed this limit.
4. Basket Close:- When the combined profit of ALL open trades in the grid reaches your target (e.g., $10), the ENTIRE basket is closed at once. The market only needs to retrace a small amount for the whole basket to profit!

---

 Trend-Lock Filter (Exclusive Innovation)

THE PROBLEM WITH GRID:- If you open a Buy Grid and the market enters a strong downtrend, the grid keeps adding losing positions until your account blows up.

THE SOLUTION — TREND-LOCK:

Nexus analyzes the macro trend using EMA and ADX on the H1 timeframe:
- Uptrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price > EMA):- The system ONLY allows Buy Grid. Sell Grid is BLOCKED.
- Downtrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price < EMA):- The system ONLY allows Sell Grid. Buy Grid is BLOCKED.
- Ranging Market:- Both Buy and Sell Grids are allowed for maximum flexibility.

This single feature eliminates the 1 reason Grid systems fail: trading against the trend.

---

 Triple-Layer Risk Management

1. Basket Take Profit ($):- Set a dollar amount (e.g., $10). When basket profit hits this, close everything.
2. Basket Hard Stop Loss ($):- Set a maximum dollar loss (e.g., $50). If float loss exceeds this, emergency close everything.
3. Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Aegis Circuit Breaker halts the system if daily equity loss exceeds your threshold.
4. Ghost Stealth Mode:- Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) recommended. Works on any asset.
- Timeframe:- Attach to M15- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $500.
- Broker:- Any broker. Low spread preferred.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === Smart Grid Setup ===
-  Grid Lot Size:- 0.05 (Fixed and equal for all levels. NEVER changes.)
-  Max Grid Levels:- 8 (Maximum open positions in one direction.)
-  Grid Spacing Multiplier:- 0.7 (Spacing = ATR x 0.7. Increase to 1.5 for wider spacing.)
-  ATR Period:- 14

 === Basket Close ===
-  Basket TP ($):- 50.0 (Close all when basket profit reaches $50.)
-  Basket SL ($):- 200.0 (Emergency close if float loss reaches $200.)

 === Trend-Lock Filter ===
-  Enable Trend-Lock:- true (ALWAYS recommended! This is your safety net.)
-  EMA Period:- 200
-  ADX Threshold:- 25

 === Risk Management ===
-  Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0
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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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