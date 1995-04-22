NEXUS GRID QUANTUM AI — Grid Recovery. Without the Risk.



"The World's First Trend-Locked Smart Grid System."



> Traditional Grid systems have one fatal flaw: they open trades against the trend, and if the market never comes back, you blow your account. Nexus Grid Quantum AI solves this with the revolutionary Trend-Lock Filter. It is the only Grid EA in the world that REFUSES to open a grid against the dominant market trend.



Nexus uses an Equal-Lot Grid (NO Martingale) with ATR-based dynamic spacing, and closes the entire basket once a profit target is reached. The result is consistent, safe grid recovery.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE YIELD (Best Overall / Default)

Highest profit potential. Designed for compounding.

- Grid Lot:- 0.05

- Max Levels:- 8

- Grid Spacing Mult:- 0.7

- Basket TP / SL:- $50 / $200

- Trend-Lock:- ON



[SETUP 2] SAFE RECOVERY (Steady Growth)

Balanced approach for highly consistent grid recovery without over-leveraging.

- Grid Lot:- 0.01

- Max Levels:- 5

- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.0

- Basket TP / SL:- $10 / $50

- Trend-Lock:- ON



[SETUP 3] QUANTUM SWING (Wide Grid)

Large spacing catches huge retracements without opening too many trades.

- Grid Lot:- 0.01

- Max Levels:- 6

- Grid Spacing Mult:- 2.0

- Basket TP / SL:- $20 / $100

- Trend-Lock:- ON



[SETUP 4] CONSERVATIVE GRID (Ultra-Safe)

Virtually zero drawdown. Best for large Prop Firm accounts.

- Grid Lot:- 0.01

- Max Levels:- 3

- Grid Spacing Mult:- 1.5

- Basket TP / SL:- $5 / $30

- Trend-Lock:- ON





Smart Grid Recovery (How It Works)



Unlike dangerous Martingale systems that double your lot on every losing trade, Nexus uses an intelligent Equal-Lot Grid:



1. Equal Lot Size:- Every grid level uses the EXACT same lot size (e.g., 0.01). There is NO lot multiplication. EVER.

2. ATR-Based Spacing:- The distance between grid levels is calculated dynamically using ATR. Volatile market = wider spacing. Calm market = tighter spacing.

3. Max Grid Levels:- You control the maximum number of open trades (e.g., 5). The system will NEVER exceed this limit.

4. Basket Close:- When the combined profit of ALL open trades in the grid reaches your target (e.g., $10), the ENTIRE basket is closed at once. The market only needs to retrace a small amount for the whole basket to profit!



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Trend-Lock Filter (Exclusive Innovation)



THE PROBLEM WITH GRID:- If you open a Buy Grid and the market enters a strong downtrend, the grid keeps adding losing positions until your account blows up.



THE SOLUTION — TREND-LOCK:



Nexus analyzes the macro trend using EMA and ADX on the H1 timeframe:

- Uptrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price > EMA):- The system ONLY allows Buy Grid. Sell Grid is BLOCKED.

- Downtrend Detected (ADX > 25, Price < EMA):- The system ONLY allows Sell Grid. Buy Grid is BLOCKED.

- Ranging Market:- Both Buy and Sell Grids are allowed for maximum flexibility.



This single feature eliminates the 1 reason Grid systems fail: trading against the trend.



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Triple-Layer Risk Management



1. Basket Take Profit ($):- Set a dollar amount (e.g., $10). When basket profit hits this, close everything.

2. Basket Hard Stop Loss ($):- Set a maximum dollar loss (e.g., $50). If float loss exceeds this, emergency close everything.

3. Daily Drawdown Limiter:- Aegis Circuit Breaker halts the system if daily equity loss exceeds your threshold.

4. Ghost Stealth Mode:- Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) recommended. Works on any asset.

- Timeframe:- Attach to M15- chart.

- Minimum Deposit:- $500.

- Broker:- Any broker. Low spread preferred.



2. Parameter Settings



=== Smart Grid Setup ===

- Grid Lot Size:- 0.05 (Fixed and equal for all levels. NEVER changes.)

- Max Grid Levels:- 8 (Maximum open positions in one direction.)

- Grid Spacing Multiplier:- 0.7 (Spacing = ATR x 0.7. Increase to 1.5 for wider spacing.)

- ATR Period:- 14



=== Basket Close ===

- Basket TP ($):- 50.0 (Close all when basket profit reaches $50.)

- Basket SL ($):- 200.0 (Emergency close if float loss reaches $200.)



=== Trend-Lock Filter ===

- Enable Trend-Lock:- true (ALWAYS recommended! This is your safety net.)

- EMA Period:- 200

- ADX Threshold:- 25



=== Risk Management ===

- Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0