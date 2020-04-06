Gold AIA Mql5

AIA Trader Bot is an intelligent automated trading system designed for traders who seek consistent profits with minimal drawdown and long-term stability.
It follows market trends and focuses on opening safer and more reliable positions, avoiding aggressive or risky strategies. This approach helps protect your capital while steadily growing your account.

The algorithm analyzes multiple timeframes to identify strong market trends, but it performs best and most securely on higher timeframes. Our recommended settings are 15-minute (M15) or higher charts, and the bot is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, Gold Trader Bot provides a balanced and systematic approach to trading — helping you achieve steady performance with confidence and safety.

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M15 and above
Trading Style: Trend Following / Low Drawdown / Long-Term Growth

Use it wisely and let the trend work in your favor!
Рекомендуем также
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (3)
Эксперты
Представляем XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 – Торговый Советник с Двойной Стратегией для Золота (EA) Системный советник, разработанный с использованием количественных методов и профессионального торгового опыта. [С качать SETFILE(.set) ] XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set  Период: 2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | Начальный баланс: $50,000 | Итоговый баланс: ≈ 158 000 $ | Риск на сделку: 0.5% | PF: 1.88 | Sharpe: 8.37 | Макс. просадка: 13.10% | Win Rate: 63–64% | Сделок: 874 Ваш профессиональный breakout-
Jarvis Gold EA
Aleksei Butler
Эксперты
Эксперт на основе нейронной сети - это программа, разработанная для автоматической торговли на рынке Форекс с использованием технологий нейронных сетей и искусственного интеллекта. Эта система обрабатывает и анализирует большое количество данных с рынка Форекс, включая ценовую динамику, объемы торгов, технические индикаторы и другие факторы, чтобы принимать решения о покупке или продаже, и предоставлять точные и надежные результаты. Всегда выставляет Stop Loss, и имеет несколько алгоритмов  Трей
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Передовая автоматизированная торговая система для золота Gold Catalyst EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированное решение, специально оптимизированное для XAU/USD (Gold) . Объединяя трендовые стратегии , подтверждения ценового движения и динамическое управление рисками , данный советник продемонстрировал стабильную и надежную работу на протяжении более года тестирования в реальных рыночных условиях. 1. Обзор стратегии Gold Catalyst EA MT5 использует системный подход , сочетающий: Анализ тренда: О
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Эксперты
Disclaimer: These profiles are expert-level starting points, not guaranteed "set-and-forget" solutions. Market conditions change, and different brokers have unique data feeds and execution policies. It is absolutely essential to backtest these settings thoroughly and run them on a demo account before committing real capital. Pay close attention to the risk management inputs. ## 1. The Conservative Trend Follower This profile is designed for patience and stability. It trades on a higher timef
AIA Mql5 Bot
Aboulfazl Rahim Mikaniki
Эксперты
AIA Trader Bot — это интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для трейдеров, которые стремятся получать стабильную прибыль с минимальной просадкой и долгосрочной устойчивостью. Он следует за рыночным трендом и открывает более безопасные и надежные позиции, избегая агрессивных стратегий. Такой подход помогает защитить ваш капитал и обеспечить стабильный рост счёта. Робот анализирует несколько таймфреймов, но лучше всего работает на старших периодах. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм — M15 и выше , инстру
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Эксперты
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Эксперты
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Draggon EA
Albert Andrei Brandel
Эксперты
Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788. Key Features:
Algofx Bull
Kanok Meekunchorn
Эксперты
Strategy is based on moving average analysis with the Timeframe H1. It is a combination of powerful trading techniques.  The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginner. The EA allows you to trade with a fixed lot size. Recommended : Recommended timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $200. Default parameters are for EURUSD. Features : The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to; The EA is very easy to setup and use. Setting
ScalpelBarUVL
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
ScalpelBarUVL – универсальный бот-скальпель нового поколения. Может работать на любых типах счетов. На любых инструментах без исключения. Преимущества: Автоматически корректирует все значения пипс-параметров под инструмент (стопы, волатильность, спред). То есть если вы оптимизируете стоп-лосс, например от 100 до 1000, то такой диапазон будет на любых инструментах (на всех валютных парах), фактический стоп-лосс будет скорректирован в соответствии с потребностями данного инструмента. Это очень у
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Эксперты
Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
LineTrader 2 MT5
Sergei Evstiunichev
Эксперты
LineTrader 2.0 MT5 Версия МТ4:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/67566 Мониторинги работы эксперта на реальном счете в режиме реального времени: 1. Реальный счет, стартовый баланс $5 000, запущен в мае 2020 года:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977 2. Реальный счет, стартовый баланс $10 000, запущен в апреле 2022 года:  Идея, заложенная в работу советника: Всем известно, что цена никогда не идет бесконечно в одном направлении и без коррекций. Правило технического анализа говорит
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Эксперты
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
BTCUltra Scalp Pro
Peter Labas
Эксперты
A BTC Ultra Scalp Pro egy teljesen automatizált Expert Advisor, amelyet kifejezetten a Bitcoin (BTCUSD) piac magas volatilitására terveztek . A kockázatos martingál vagy grid rendszerekkel ellentétben ez az EA logikai alapú trendkövető stratégiát használ, amelyet fejlett volatilitásszűrők védenek. A rendszer mozgóátlagok, SuperTrend és Momentum indikátorok kombinációjával azonosítja a nagy valószínűségű kitörési és trendfolytatási helyzeteket. Fontos, hogy egy ADX szűrőt alkalmaz , hogy elkerülj
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
Joker Pro EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
QS Velocity AUDUSD
Lucas Leibl
Эксперты
QuantumScale Velocity AUD The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected. Strategy Key Facts Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength
BreakThrust Pro EA
Mr Panlop Tansila
5 (2)
Эксперты
Introducing [   BreakThrust Pro EA]   – The Ultimate Breakout Strategy EA for Forex Traders! Are you looking for a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that focuses on precision and control, without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies? Look no further! BreakThrust Pro   is designed with a robust   Breakout Strategy , capturing market momentum at the right moment while   minimizing risk . Our EA   controls Stop Loss and Take Profit levels   in every trade, ensuring calculate
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Эксперты
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Ichimoku Gold Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Ichimoku Gold Scalper EA Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview Ichimoku Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for scalping gold (XAU/USD) using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with an intelligent grid system. It includes advanced risk management and is ideal for funding accounts. Main Features Ichimoku Filtering Uses the 5 Ichimoku lines to confirm trends Only trades when all signals are aligned Respects the Kumo cloud as support/resist
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Эксперты
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Эксперты
PCA Pairs Trader Pro  — это экспертный советник, который на основе метода главных компонент (PCA) автоматически находит оптимальную пару активов из портфеля из пяти инструментов и строит между ними рыночно-нейтральную хеджирующую позицию из двух позиций LONG и SHORT. В отличие от классического парного трейдинга, где анализируется лишь одна пара,  PCA Pairs Trader Pro  выполняет многомерный статистический анализ, выявляет скрытые паттерны и адаптируется к изменяющимся рыночным условиям без ручных
Rise N Shine
Nurgul Alkis
Эксперты
Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine   is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver   consistent profitability   across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a   proven track record   (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by   rigorous backtesting   to navigate market complexities with   unpa
OP Skill FX Joker EA
Yago Sales Rodrigues
Эксперты
OP Skill FX Joker - Annual Strategy with AI & Mathematical Logic Telegram  to access the SET settings. Description: Discover a new way to trade the markets, where Artificial Intelligence and mathematical precision unite to make logical, strategic decisions. The OP Skill FX Joker was developed to analyze the market in-depth, identifying high-probability opportunities. Forget high-risk approaches. The OP Skill FX Joker ’s philosophy is annual, sustainable growth , not chasing unrealistic monthly
Expert Robocode Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует трендовую стратегию основанную на многочисленных технических индикаторов "Moving Average" на таймфрейма: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. Советник использует элементы из таких стратегий как: Мартингейл, Сетка и Усреднения. В торговли может быть открыто до 3 ордеров одновременно на каждой из валютных пар. Советник использует алгоритм частичного закрытия ордера и скрытый Стоп лосс, Тейк профит, Безубыток и Трейлинг стоп. Советник мультивалютный торгует на 17 валютных па
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
Scalpelo
Heiko Kendziorra
Эксперты
Scalpelo is a unique full automatic trading system that cuts many small chunks out of market movements non-stop 24 hours a day  with surgical precision. In EURUSD it opens trades with limit orders, so slippage becomes your friend and internet speed is not an issue. NO   m artingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account.  Always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal >>      The default settings   are for   EURUSD M5   chart. Settings SetUTC
Phoenix Rig EA MT5
Sof'ia Vlasova
4.4 (5)
Эксперты
Phoenix Rig EA: The Advanced Correlation Matrix Expert Advisor is a state-of-the-art trading tool that combines correlation matrices, Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) to identify trading opportunities. Using cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, Phoenix Rig EA analyzes relationships between financial instruments, revealing hidden patterns and trends. By executing trades based on correlated and counter-trending assets, it maximizes risk-adjusted returns. T
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв