XAU Trend Hunter

  • Эксперты
  • Aboubakr Belhamidiya
    Aboubakr Belhamidiya

    Aboubakr Belhamidiya

    Professional developer of trading indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader platforms.
    Specialized in:
    • Market Structure Analysis
    • Supply and Demand Zones
    • Trend Trading Systems
    • Risk Management
    • Automated Trading Solutions
  • Версия: 1.50
  • Активации: 20
XAU Trend Hunter EA

XAU Trend Hunter EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends while filtering out low-quality trading opportunities through a combination of multiple technical indicators and advanced risk management.

The strategy combines EMA 8, EMA 50, EMA 100, ATR, and RSI to confirm trend direction, momentum, and entry timing. Orders are executed only when all predefined conditions are satisfied, reducing unnecessary trades during sideways markets.

Strategy Features

  • Trend detection using EMA 100
  • Momentum confirmation with EMA 50
  • Precise entry timing using EMA 8
  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Dynamic Break-Even management
  • ATR Trailing Stop
  • RSI momentum confirmation
  • One trade per direction
  • New candle execution for stable performance
  • Spread protection
  • Automatic lot normalization
  • Automatic broker filling mode detection
  • Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts
  • Optimized for MQL5 Market validation
  • Clean and efficient execution

Trading Logic

Buy Conditions

  • Price is above EMA 100
  • EMA 8 > EMA 50 > EMA 100
  • Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50
  • RSI confirms bullish momentum
  • Trade opens on a new candle

Sell Conditions

  • Price is below EMA 100
  • EMA 8 < EMA 50 < EMA 100
  • Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50
  • RSI confirms bearish momentum
  • Trade opens on a new candle

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes multiple layers of protection:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss
  • ATR-based Take Profit
  • Automatic Break Even
  • ATR Trailing Stop
  • Spread Filter
  • Volume validation
  • StopLevel validation
  • FreezeLevel validation
  • Margin verification
  • Dynamic order filling mode detection

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: M5 and M15
  • Broker: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted execution

Main Advantages

  • Professional trend-following algorithm
  • High-quality signal filtering
  • Stable order execution
  • Suitable for different broker execution modes
  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
  • Designed to satisfy MQL5 Market validation requirements

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Эксперты
Full Throttle DMX - Реальная стратегия,   реальные результаты   Full Throttle DMX — это мультивалютный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы с валютными парами EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP и AUDNZD. Система построена на классическом торговом подходе, используя известные технические индикаторы и проверенную рыночную логику. Советник содержит 10 независимых стратегий, каждая из которых предназначена для выявления различных рыночных условий и возможностей. В отличие от многих современных
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Эксперты
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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