XAU Trend Hunter
- Эксперты
-
Aboubakr BelhamidiyaProfessional developer of trading indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader platforms.
Specialized in:
• Market Structure Analysis
• Supply and Demand Zones
• Trend Trading Systems
• Risk Management
• Automated Trading Solutions
- Версия: 1.50
- Активации: 20
XAU Trend Hunter EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends while filtering out low-quality trading opportunities through a combination of multiple technical indicators and advanced risk management.
The strategy combines EMA 8, EMA 50, EMA 100, ATR, and RSI to confirm trend direction, momentum, and entry timing. Orders are executed only when all predefined conditions are satisfied, reducing unnecessary trades during sideways markets.
Strategy Features
- Trend detection using EMA 100
- Momentum confirmation with EMA 50
- Precise entry timing using EMA 8
- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Dynamic Break-Even management
- ATR Trailing Stop
- RSI momentum confirmation
- One trade per direction
- New candle execution for stable performance
- Spread protection
- Automatic lot normalization
- Automatic broker filling mode detection
- Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts
- Optimized for MQL5 Market validation
- Clean and efficient execution
Trading Logic
Buy Conditions
- Price is above EMA 100
- EMA 8 > EMA 50 > EMA 100
- Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50
- RSI confirms bullish momentum
- Trade opens on a new candle
Sell Conditions
- Price is below EMA 100
- EMA 8 < EMA 50 < EMA 100
- Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50
- RSI confirms bearish momentum
- Trade opens on a new candle
Risk Management
The Expert Advisor includes multiple layers of protection:
- ATR-based Stop Loss
- ATR-based Take Profit
- Automatic Break Even
- ATR Trailing Stop
- Spread Filter
- Volume validation
- StopLevel validation
- FreezeLevel validation
- Margin verification
- Dynamic order filling mode detection
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframes: M5 and M15
- Broker: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
- VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted execution
Main Advantages
- Professional trend-following algorithm
- High-quality signal filtering
- Stable order execution
- Suitable for different broker execution modes
- Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
- Designed to satisfy MQL5 Market validation requirements