Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA

USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION. Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk& ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe