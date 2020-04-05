Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA

  • Эксперты
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Версия: 3.2
  • Обновлено: 16 мая 2026
  • Активации: 5

🏆 ULTIMATE GOLD ENFORCER v3 PRO

Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Trading System

⚡ What Makes It Different

Feature Why It Matters

10-Strategy Confluence Engine		 No single indicator decides — weighted voting across trend, momentum, SMC, order blocks, FVGs, RSI divergence, S/R, volatility & sentiment
True Multi-Timeframe H4 structure → H1 signal → M15 entry precision — aligned or no trade
Dynamic Risk Management Kelly-inspired position sizing that adapts to your win rate in real-time
Zero Martingale/Grid Clean scale-in logic only — no toxic averaging down
SMC-Pro Module Liquidity sweeps + order blocks + fair value gaps with session filtering


🛡️ Built-In Protection

  • Daily drawdown kill-switch — hard stop at 3%
  • Total equity guard — 10% max portfolio risk
  • News volatility avoidance — auto-pause around NFP, FOMC, CPI
  • Session intelligence — London/NY focus, Asian session excluded
  • Spread & slippage filters — no entries in toxic conditions
  • Consecutive loss circuit breaker — auto-reduces risk after 2 losses, full pause after 3

📊 Professional Position Management

Tool Function
ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP Stops and targets adapt to live volatility
Chandelier Exit Trailing stop anchored to swing highs/lows
Break-Even Automation Lock profit at 1x ATR
Partial Close Auto-secure 50% at 2x ATR
Basket Take Profit

Gold Correlations:
 Close all positions at portfolio-level profit target

  • Key Correlations for Gold:US Dollar Index (DXY - Negative): Because gold is priced in USD, a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders, typically causing prices to drop.
  • AUD/USD (Positive): Australia is a major gold producer, so the Australian dollar often rallies alongside rising gold prices.
  • USD/CHF (Negative): As a "safe haven" currency, the Swiss Franc moves inversely to the USD during economic uncertainty, making it highly correlated with gold's movements.
  • Silver/Platinum (Positive): Silver has a strong positive correlation (approx. 96%) with gold, often moving in the same direction, with Platinum also showing a strong positive link.

    Key Aspects of the Gold-Oil Correlation:
  • Inflationary Proxy: Both assets often surge together during inflation, with a 10% increase in oil prices sometimes associated with a 4.7% rise in gold.
  • Not a Constant Correlation: Oil and gold prices can move in opposite directions, and in recent years, oil price movements have been a poor indicator of gold prices.
  • Geopolitical Factors: While oil spikes (often caused by geopolitical turmoil) can drive up gold as a safe-haven asset, this is a correlation driven by external events, not necessarily a direct link.
  • The Gold-to-Oil Ratio: Historically, one ounce of gold typically buys between 6 and 40 barrels of oil. A higher ratio suggests gold is expensive relative to oil.
  • Leading Indicator: Research has shown that, in the short term, the relationship is sometimes driven by gold prices predicting oil prices, rather than the reverse.


🎯 Who Is This For

  • Gold traders who want institutional logic without institutional complexity
  • Prop firm traders needing strict drawdown compliance
  • Traders burned by martingale EAs looking for clean, mathematical edge
  • Anyone who believes confluence beats conviction

📈 Specifications

Spec Detail
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframes H4 / H1 / M15
Max Positions 3 (1 scale-in allowed)
Risk Per Trade 1% default (adjustable 0.1%–5%)
Platform MetaTrader 5
Account Type Any (ECN recommended)


💬 What You Get

  • ✅ Built-in dashboard with live signal readout
  • ✅ Detailed trade logging
  • ✅ Push notification alerts
  • ✅ THE ONE OF THE BEST EA'S EVER CREATED

⚠️ Transparency

This is a confluence-based system, not a magic money machine. It will:
  • Pass on mediocre setups (low trade frequency = quality over quantity)
  • Lose trades when confluence is wrong
  • Require proper broker conditions (spread < 350 points on Gold)

Recommended: Test it for month before full lifetime purchase .

Professional-grade tools for traders who treat this as a business, not a gamble.

DM :
Telegram = @T_Bogota

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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Эксперты
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Chen Jia Qi
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Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
Gold Trade Pro MT5
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4.33 (39)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
ToTheMoon MT5
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Goldbot One MT5
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5 (15)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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