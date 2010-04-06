MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA
- Эксперты
- Som Prakash Gehlot
- Версия: 1.7
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA— Lite Version
🧠 Product Description
MSX DSHA Simple Free EA is a free educational Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the basic working principles of the Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) core engine.
This EA is released as a learning and demonstration tool, showing how DSHA candle patterns can be used to generate:
-
Buy Entry
-
Buy Exit
-
Sell Entry
-
Sell Exit
based strictly on closed candle analysis, without repainting or advanced trade management.
📈 How the DSHA Core Engine Works
The EA uses a Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) candle structure to identify trend transitions and trend continuation.
🔵 Buy Logic
-
Buy Entry:
Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Red–Red to Green (RRG)
-
Buy Trend Continuation:
DSHA remains Green (RGG → GGG)
-
Buy Exit:
Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (GGR)
🔴 Sell Logic
-
Sell Entry:
Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Green–Green to Red (GGR)
-
Sell Trend Continuation:
DSHA remains Red (GRR → RRR)
-
Sell Exit:
Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (RRG)
All decisions are based only on closed candles, ensuring stable and transparent behavior.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✔ Pure Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi logic
-
✔ Fixed lot size (0.01)
-
✔ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
✔ One trade per trend
-
✔ Close on opposite DSHA signal
-
✔ 3-second time buffer for entry and exit execution
-
✔ Optional debug mode with candle-by-candle logging
-
✔ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
-
✔ No repainting, no indicators required
🔒 Important Notes
-
This EA is not designed as a high-risk or aggressive trading system
-
It is provided free of charge for educational and demonstration purposes
-
It represents the core logic foundation used inside MSX brand professional Expert Advisors
-
Advanced trade management, filters, and optimizations are not included in this free version
🏷 About MSX Brand
The MSX DSHA Simple Free EA represents the core entry/exit engine philosophy used in MSX PRO Expert Advisors.
MSX PRO products expand this core with:
-
Advanced risk management
-
Market filters
-
Dynamic trade handling
-
Professional-grade execution logic
This free EA allows users to understand the engine before upgrading.
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
This Expert Advisor is provided for educational purposes only.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
🔹 Seller Products & Updates
You can view all products, editions, and updates here:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aaspg0090l/seller
❓ Frequently Asked Question:
Do you provide optimized .set files for specific symbols or timeframes?
Answer:
MetaTrader platforms support hundreds of symbols, multiple timeframes, different brokers, account types, leverage levels, and capital sizes. Because of this wide variability, it is not practically possible to provide optimized .set files for every possible trading configuration.
🔹 FREE / Lite Versions
FREE or Lite versions are intentionally provided as:
-
A functional demonstration of the EA’s core logic
-
A way to test broker compatibility and execution
-
A chance to evaluate the strategy behavior before upgrading
For this reason:
-
FREE versions use default parameters
-
Optimized .set files are not included
-
Personalized configuration support is not provided
This approach follows MQL5 Marketplace norms and ensures transparency for users.
🔹 PRO Versions
PRO versions are designed for serious traders, including:
-
Retail professionals
-
Copy-trading masters
-
Signal providers
-
Funded-account users
PRO versions typically include:
-
Advanced pre-entry and post-entry protection systems
-
Institutional-grade risk, equity, and drawdown controls
-
A ready-to-use reference .set file, commonly optimized for:
XAUUSD – M5 timeframe – minimum $500 equity (as a baseline example)
In addition, PRO users may request:
-
One tailored .set file
-
Customized according to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions etc.
-
Designed to match their individual trading objectives
🔹 Important Note
Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility change over time.
Therefore, no EA can guarantee that a single .set file will be “best” for all users or forever.
The goal is to provide:
-
A robust and safe trading framework
-
A reliable starting configuration
-
And optional customization support for PRO users
🧠 Indicators Description
This EA combines one powerful custom doubled smoothing systems — Heiken-Ashi Smoothed — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision.
📈 Indicator Requirements:
This EA internally references one custom indicators:
-
Heiken-Ashi Doubled Smoothed
These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.
To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart:
-
Download this indicator FREE from our MQL5 Market Products Page.
-
Install into your Indicators folder using default settings of
-
Mode A — Fast, Light
-
Attach the EA to any chart — indicator will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually.
⚙️ Compatibility:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)
-
Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)
-
Inputs: Fully configurable
💡 Note:
This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the indicator installed as mentioned above.