Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
- エキスパート
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety]
Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged (The Ghostforge), confirms the market is expanding (The Bloom), and enters precisely when a correction ends (The Requiem).
Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps.
Trading Strategy (The Life Cycle Logic)
-
The Ghostforge (Trend): Uses TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to determine the true market velocity. TEMA eliminates lag, allowing the EA to react instantly to trend shifts.
-
Uptrend: Price > TEMA.
-
Downtrend: Price < TEMA.
-
-
The Bloom (Expansion): Monitors Bollinger Bandwidth. It only trades when the bands are "Blooming" (expanding beyond InpMinBandwidth ), ensuring the market has enough energy to sustain a move.
-
The Requiem (Entry): Uses Williams %R to pinpoint the end of a pullback.
-
Buy Trigger: WPR rises from Oversold (-80).
-
Sell Trigger: WPR falls from Overbought (-20).
-
Key Features
-
Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.
-
Lag-Free Trend Detection: TEMA offers superior responsiveness compared to standard MAs, catching trends earlier.
-
Volatility Filter: Avoids "dead" markets by requiring minimum bandwidth expansion.
-
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for reliable trend structure).
-
Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== THE GHOSTFORGE (TREND) ===
-
InpTemaPeriod : Sensitivity of the trend filter (Default 50).
-
-
=== THE BLOOM (VOLATILITY) ===
-
InpMinBandwidth : Minimum volatility required to trade.
-
-
=== THE REQUIEM (ENTRY) ===
-
InpWprPeriod / Levels : Pullback detection settings.
-
-
=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===
-
InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).
-
InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.