Swing BOS Structure

Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator automatically detects:
• Swing High (SH)
• Swing Low (SL)
• Break of Structure (BOS)
• Change of Character (CHoCH)

Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting.
BOS signals indicate trend continuation.
CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe.

The indicator is lightweight, fast, and optimized for multi-timeframe analysis.
It does not overload the chart and works smoothly when switching timeframes.

