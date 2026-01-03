Gold Rocket HFT
Why it is the Best Reliable GOLD HFT Ever Created
⚡ Institutional-Grade Speed & Precision
This EA operates at the tick level — executing, managing, and protecting your trades on EVERY single price movement. Unlike conventional EAs that only check signals on new bars, this system processes decisions in milliseconds, giving you the edge that institutional traders have always enjoyed.
🎯 One-Sided Trading Mastery
Choose your market bias with surgical precision:
- BUY Only Mode — Perfect for trending bullish markets
- SELL Only Mode — Capitalize on bearish momentum
- Both Directions — Full flexibility in ranging markets
🛡️ Triple-Layer Protection System
- Break-Even Shield — Automatically moves your stop loss to entry + offset once profit threshold is reached
- Dynamic Trailing Stop — Locks in profits as price moves in your favor, adjusting on every tick
- Smart Margin Guard — Calculates affordable lot sizes in real-time, never risking more than your account can handle
📈 Pyramid Scaling for Maximum Profits
Add to winning positions automatically when your trade reaches a specified profit level — multiply your gains on strong moves while keeping risk controlled.
How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless
🔬 Entry Logic — Dual Momentum Confirmation
The EA uses a sophisticated multi-layer signal confirmation:
|Layer
|Component
|Purpose
|First
|Fast EMA (5) vs Slow EMA (15)
|Trend direction filter
|Second
|Price Momentum Check
|Minimum movement threshold over X bars
|Third
|Tick Momentum Counter
|Confirms consecutive ticks in trade direction
A trade only opens when ALL three layers align — eliminating false signals and choppy market noise.
⚙️ Tick-by-Tick Position Management
Every incoming tick triggers:
- Real-time break-even evaluation
- Trailing stop adjustment calculation
- Position count updates
- Spread monitoring
🧮 Smart Money Management
✓ Automatic lot normalization to broker requirements
✓ Real-time margin calculation before each trade
✓ Affordable lot sizing when capital is limited
✓ Maximum position limits to prevent overexposure
📊 Key Parameters Explained
Parameter Default Description
- TradeDirection Both BUY Only / SELL Only / Both
- LotSize 0.01 Base lot size (auto-adjusted to broker limits)
- MaxPositions 3 Maximum concurrent trades
- TPPoints 3000 Take Profit in points (30 pips for Gold)
- SLPoints 3000 Stop Loss in points (0 = disabled)
- MaxSpreadPoints 40 Skip trades if spread exceeds this
- UseBreakEven OFF Move SL to entry when in profit
- UseTrailingStop ON Dynamic trailing as price moves
- TicksBeforeEntry 2 Consecutive ticks confirmation
🚀Minimum Requirements and Recommendations
💻 Platform Requirements
Requirement Minimum Recommended
- Platform MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+
- Account Type Hedging or Netting Hedging preferred
- Execution Market Execution ECN/STP with low latency
💰 Account Requirements
Requirement Minimum Recommended
- Balance $100 To $500+
- Leverage 1:100 1:200 or higher
- Lot Size 0.01 0.01 - 0.05 per $500
📡 Broker Requirements
Requirement Details
- Spread Under 30 points (3 pips) for Gold
- Execution Speed < 100ms recommended
- Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) primarily optimized
- Timeframe M5 recommended
🖥️ VPS Recommendations
Specification Recommended
- Location Same data center as broker
- RAM 2GB minimum
- Latency < 5ms to broker server
- Uptime 99.9% guaranteed
Designed for Traders Who Want More
👤 Perfect For: Accuracy
🎯 Scalpers & Day Traders
- Rapid entries and exits with small profit targets
- Multiple trades per session maximizing opportunities
- No overnight holding risk
📊 Trend Followers
- One-sided mode lets you ride the dominant trend
- Pyramid scaling amplifies profits on strong moves
- EMA crossover ensures you're trading with momentum
🛡️ Risk-Conscious Traders
- Built-in margin protection prevents account blowups
- Break-even feature eliminates losing trades after initial move
- Maximum position limits prevent overexposure
⏰ Busy Professionals
- Fully automated — set and forget
- No manual intervention required
- Works 24/5 on your VPS
🧪 Strategy Testers & Optimizers
- Ultra-optimized for MT5 Strategy Tester
- Custom optimization criterion (OnTester function)
- Cached calculations for fast backtesting
- Minimum 50 trades required for valid optimization
🔧 Quick Start Guide
- Attach to Chart — XAUUSD M5 recommended
- Set Direction — Choose BUY Only, SELL Only, or Both
- Adjust Risk — Set LotSize based on your account
- Enable Features — Turn on Break-Even and/or Trailing
- Go Live — Enable AutoTrading and let it run
