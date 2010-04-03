Gold Epic
- Experts
- Angel Torres
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 20
Gold Epic H1
Important:
Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section.
Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10, as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth.
General description
Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions.
It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirmation and adaptive trailing exits.
Its purpose is to capture directional gold movements while maintaining consistent equity control and favorable profit-to-risk ratios.
Performance summary (Backtest 2025.03.01 – 2025.10.20, Exness-MT5Real22)
-
Initial deposit: 100 USD
-
Total net profit: 3 136 317.62 USD
-
Profit factor: 4.40
-
Recovery factor: 5.17
-
Sharpe ratio: 7.08
-
Max balance drawdown: 13.58 %
-
Max equity drawdown: 22.31 %
-
Total trades: 248
-
Winning rate: ≈ 21 %
-
Largest profit trade: 1 137 416.31 USD
-
Largest loss trade: −118 982.37 USD
-
Average holding time: ≈ 8 h 52 m
-
AHPR: 6.88 % GHPR: 4.26 %
Average performance (non-compounded)
-
Daily average: ≈ 2.7 %
-
Weekly average: ≈ 17.8 %
-
Monthly average: ≈ 74.2 %
(based on seven-month test with fixed-risk management)
System behavior
-
Highest trading frequency between 07:00 – 16:00 GMT (London–New York overlap).
-
Best results occur Monday through Thursday, peak on Wednesday.
-
Balance curve shows steady exponential growth from mid-test onward.
-
Risk control ratio (drawdown : profit) ≈ 1 : 9 — strong capital efficiency.
Technical requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Recommended leverage: ≥ 1:500
-
Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks
-
Recommended broker: Exness MT5 Real22 or equivalent with deep liquidity
Conclusion
Gold Epic H1 delivers consistent, high-efficiency performance with excellent risk/reward balance.
Its non-martingale, non-grid structure makes it suitable for mid-size accounts seeking directional long-term growth.
A robust choice for traders aiming to scale results via copy-trading or managed portfolio strategies.