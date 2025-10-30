Diamond PRO MT5

5

Diamond PRO MT5 is enhanced powerful automated trading system that contains all advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position management algorithm. Main goal of Diamond PRO MT5 system is more safe and higher trading perfomance. After installing and configuring expert, it works in fully automatic mode.   

Traders who bought Diamond PRO will receive personal bonus EA. After purchase contact me for assistance.

Download settings


Key Features
  • Advanced trading algorithm;
  • Accurate entry point filter;
  • Increased trading core perfomance.
  • Extended parameters list for fine tune up';
  • Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
  • Fully automatic trading mode;
  • Money management system;
  • Flexible economic news filter
  • High spread protection;
  • Days and time filters.


Main requirements

  • Terminal MT4;
  • ECN account;
  • Min. deposit $200;
  • Pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy.
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond Pro install

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond PRO to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
  3. Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 

Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.


Support

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  

Comentários 3
Zhiyu Tan
556
Zhiyu Tan 2025.11.26 07:10 
 

I'm a loyal user of the Diamond Pro MT4 version. After the MT5 version was released, I purchased it promptly—it was still V1.0 at the time. Following V2.0, Fanur added the DynamicTSL option, which I strongly recommend enabling. V2.0 demonstrated superior entry points and profitability in both backtesting results and live trading.

I'll reiterate: Diamond Pro won't make you rich overnight. But with patience, achieving 5-10% monthly returns is entirely feasible.

Once again, thank you, Fanur.

Petr Tesnar
563
Petr Tesnar 2025.11.19 09:06 
 

One of the best expert advisor (Diamond PRO) is now better with MT5 version. Real trading corresponds to backtests. I recommend it 100% to anyone who is serious about trading with algorithms. And Fanur is extremly supportive too. Thank you.

TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.11.06 19:54 
 

I’ve tried so many expensive EAs before and spent a lot of money on all kinds of so-called “hyper-super” systems, seriously! And then here comes this EA, which is actually affordable and genuinely profitable. There’s no AI, no flashy or fancy interface — just a simple and straightforward GUI. And it truly delivers what the developer promises! Previously, only the MT4 version was available, but after the developer stayed true to his word and created the MT5 version, I bought that one as well. :) I’ve been testing both versions for a while now, on live accounts too, and they work in exactly the same way. The profit and risk settings are perfectly fine — I’m absolutely satisfied! Compared to all the overpriced EAs out there, this one is truly a real gem. I really hope the developer continues creating more EAs like this in the future! 💎

Mais do autor
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
EA Maestro
Fanur Galamov
4.47 (15)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas ! EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money managemen
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is c
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas ! EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
5 (2)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses
EA Sapphire
Fanur Galamov
4.34 (65)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop
Responder ao comentário