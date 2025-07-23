GoldStorm Pro EA MT5
- Khac Thanh Bui
- Versão: 1.20
- Atualizado: 25 julho 2025
- Ativações: 5
GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System
Overview
GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management.
Key Features
Multi-Strategy Architecture
Strategy A (Conservative) provides long-term swing trading with high probability setups. Strategy B (Aggressive) offers momentum-based breakout trading for volatile moves. Strategy C (Trend Following) enables major trend riding for substantial profit capture.
Advanced Fractal Analysis
Multi-timeframe fractal detection system with customizable left/right bar confirmation, dynamic lookback period optimization, and smart entry price calculation with offset buffers.
Comprehensive Risk Management
Percentage-based position sizing, maximum daily trade limits, advanced money management checks, and multiple safety filters and validations.
Intelligent Trade Management
Break-even functionality, trailing stop system, virtual order expiration, and smart position monitoring.
Strategy Details
Strategy A - Conservative Swing Trading
Analysis Timeframe: 4-Hour charts for trend identification. Entry Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for precise timing. Risk-Reward: 2.5:1 ratio optimized for consistent profits. Ideal For: Stable, high-probability setups with lower risk.
Strategy B - Aggressive Momentum
Analysis Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for momentum detection. Entry Timeframe: 30-Minute charts for quick entries. Risk-Reward: 3:1 ratio for explosive moves. Ideal For: Capturing breakout volatility and market momentum.
Strategy C - Long-Term Trend Following
Analysis Timeframe: Daily charts for major trend analysis. Entry Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for optimal entries. Risk-Reward: 3.3:1 ratio for maximum trend profits. Ideal For: Riding major market trends for substantial gains.
Input Parameters
Strategy Settings
Run Conservative Strategy - Enable/disable the conservative swing trading approach
Run Aggressive Strategy - Enable/disable the momentum breakout strategy
Run Long-Term Strategy - Enable/disable the trend following strategy
Maximum Spread Allowed - Prevent trading during high spread conditions (in points)
Expert Advisor ID - Unique identifier for trade management
Trade Comment - Custom comment for all trades
Use Virtual Expiration - Enable automatic order expiration system
Set Stop Loss/Take Profit After Entry - Option to set levels after order execution
Position Sizing & Risk Management
Position Sizing Method - Choose between manual lot size or percentage risk
Fixed Lot Size - Specific lot size when using manual mode
Risk Per Trade - Percentage of account to risk per trade (recommended: 0.25%)
Use Account Equity - Calculate position size based on equity instead of balance
Maximum Position Size - Upper limit for position sizing
Minimum Position Size - Lower limit for position sizing
Safety & Protection Settings
Enable Basic Safety Checks - Activate comprehensive safety validations
Minimum Margin Level - Required margin percentage before trading stops
Minimum History Required - Bars needed for reliable analysis
Trading Filters
Enable Spread Filter - Block trades during high spread conditions
Maximum Spread - Spread threshold in pips for trade execution
Enable Time Filter - Restrict trading to specific hours
Trading Start Hour - Beginning of trading window (GMT)
Trading End Hour - End of trading window (GMT)
Avoid News Times - Skip trading during major news releases
Enable Weekend Filter - Prevent trading during weekend hours
Weekend Start Hour - When weekend restrictions begin (Friday)
Check Margin Levels - Monitor account margin before trading
Minimum Margin Threshold - Margin level below which trading stops
Entry Management
Minimum Entry Distance - Required distance from current price (in pips)
Maximum Orders Per Direction - Limit simultaneous positions
Order Filter Distance - Minimum distance between similar orders (in pips)
Use Close Price Filter - Additional validation using previous close
Minimum Market Volatility - Required 24-hour price movement (in pips)
Exit Management
Default Stop Loss - Standard stop loss distance (in pips)
Default Take Profit - Standard take profit distance (in pips)
Trailing Stop System
Trailing Start Distance - Profit level before trailing begins (in pips)
Trailing Step Size - Distance to maintain from current price (in pips)
Trailing Increment - Minimum movement for trail adjustment (in pips)
Break-Even Protection
Break-Even Trigger - Profit level to move stop to entry (in pips)
Break-Even Profit - Small profit to maintain when at break-even (in pips)
Recommended Settings
For $1,000 Account (Gold Trading) - Risk Per Trade: 0.25%, Maximum Position Size: 0.05 lots, Default Stop Loss: 300 pips, Default Take Profit: 200 pips, Trailing Start: 100 pips, Trading Hours: 7:00 - 10:00 GMT
For Conservative Trading - Enable Strategy A only, Risk Per Trade: 0.2%, Maximum Orders Per Direction: 1
For Aggressive Trading - Enable all strategies, Risk Per Trade: 0.3%, Maximum Orders Per Direction: 2
Performance Optimization
Chart Timeframe Recommendations - Optimal: H1 (1-Hour) charts for best balance; Acceptable: M15, M30, H4 charts
Symbol Compatibility - Primary: All major pairs (EU, GU, XAU, etc.); Secondary: Major forex pairs with parameter adjustment; Not Recommended: Exotic pairs or crypto
Technical Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 5. Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+). Account Type: Any (demo/real, hedge/netting). VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation. Internet: Stable connection required.
Safety Features
Built-in Protections - Money management validation, stop level compliance checking, historical data verification, zero-divide protection, array bounds checking, comprehensive error logging.
Smart Adaptations - Automatic lot size scaling for any account size, dynamic spread adjustment, market hour awareness, weekend trading prevention, news time avoidance.
Installation & Setup
Download and Install by placing the EA in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. Attach to Chart by dragging onto XAUUSD H1 chart. Configure Settings by adjusting parameters based on your risk tolerance. Enable Auto Trading to ensure EA trading is permitted. Monitor Performance by reviewing logs and trade history regularly.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Multi-strategy fractal breakout system | Position Management: Percentage-based with intelligent trade management | Risk Approach: Multi-layered protection with break-even and trailing stops
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk and may result in loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
