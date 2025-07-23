GoldStorm Pro EA MT5

GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System

Overview

GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Architecture

Strategy A (Conservative) provides long-term swing trading with high probability setups. Strategy B (Aggressive) offers momentum-based breakout trading for volatile moves. Strategy C (Trend Following) enables major trend riding for substantial profit capture.

Advanced Fractal Analysis

Multi-timeframe fractal detection system with customizable left/right bar confirmation, dynamic lookback period optimization, and smart entry price calculation with offset buffers.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Percentage-based position sizing, maximum daily trade limits, advanced money management checks, and multiple safety filters and validations.

Intelligent Trade Management

Break-even functionality, trailing stop system, virtual order expiration, and smart position monitoring.

Strategy Details

Strategy A - Conservative Swing Trading

Analysis Timeframe: 4-Hour charts for trend identification. Entry Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for precise timing. Risk-Reward: 2.5:1 ratio optimized for consistent profits. Ideal For: Stable, high-probability setups with lower risk.

Strategy B - Aggressive Momentum

Analysis Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for momentum detection. Entry Timeframe: 30-Minute charts for quick entries. Risk-Reward: 3:1 ratio for explosive moves. Ideal For: Capturing breakout volatility and market momentum.

Strategy C - Long-Term Trend Following

Analysis Timeframe: Daily charts for major trend analysis. Entry Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for optimal entries. Risk-Reward: 3.3:1 ratio for maximum trend profits. Ideal For: Riding major market trends for substantial gains.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

Run Conservative Strategy - Enable/disable the conservative swing trading approach

Run Aggressive Strategy - Enable/disable the momentum breakout strategy

Run Long-Term Strategy - Enable/disable the trend following strategy

Maximum Spread Allowed - Prevent trading during high spread conditions (in points)

Expert Advisor ID - Unique identifier for trade management

Trade Comment - Custom comment for all trades

Use Virtual Expiration - Enable automatic order expiration system

Set Stop Loss/Take Profit After Entry - Option to set levels after order execution

Position Sizing & Risk Management

Position Sizing Method - Choose between manual lot size or percentage risk

Fixed Lot Size - Specific lot size when using manual mode

Risk Per Trade - Percentage of account to risk per trade (recommended: 0.25%)

Use Account Equity - Calculate position size based on equity instead of balance

Maximum Position Size - Upper limit for position sizing

Minimum Position Size - Lower limit for position sizing

Safety & Protection Settings

Enable Basic Safety Checks - Activate comprehensive safety validations

Minimum Margin Level - Required margin percentage before trading stops

Minimum History Required - Bars needed for reliable analysis

Trading Filters

Enable Spread Filter - Block trades during high spread conditions

Maximum Spread - Spread threshold in pips for trade execution

Enable Time Filter - Restrict trading to specific hours

Trading Start Hour - Beginning of trading window (GMT)

Trading End Hour - End of trading window (GMT)

Avoid News Times - Skip trading during major news releases

Enable Weekend Filter - Prevent trading during weekend hours

Weekend Start Hour - When weekend restrictions begin (Friday)

Check Margin Levels - Monitor account margin before trading

Minimum Margin Threshold - Margin level below which trading stops

Entry Management

Minimum Entry Distance - Required distance from current price (in pips)

Maximum Orders Per Direction - Limit simultaneous positions

Order Filter Distance - Minimum distance between similar orders (in pips)

Use Close Price Filter - Additional validation using previous close

Minimum Market Volatility - Required 24-hour price movement (in pips)

Exit Management

Default Stop Loss - Standard stop loss distance (in pips)

Default Take Profit - Standard take profit distance (in pips)

Trailing Stop System

Trailing Start Distance - Profit level before trailing begins (in pips)

Trailing Step Size - Distance to maintain from current price (in pips)

Trailing Increment - Minimum movement for trail adjustment (in pips)

Break-Even Protection

Break-Even Trigger - Profit level to move stop to entry (in pips)

Break-Even Profit - Small profit to maintain when at break-even (in pips)

Recommended Settings

For $1,000 Account (Gold Trading) - Risk Per Trade: 0.25%, Maximum Position Size: 0.05 lots, Default Stop Loss: 300 pips, Default Take Profit: 200 pips, Trailing Start: 100 pips, Trading Hours: 7:00 - 10:00 GMT

For Conservative Trading - Enable Strategy A only, Risk Per Trade: 0.2%, Maximum Orders Per Direction: 1

For Aggressive Trading - Enable all strategies, Risk Per Trade: 0.3%, Maximum Orders Per Direction: 2

Performance Optimization

Chart Timeframe Recommendations - Optimal: H1 (1-Hour) charts for best balance; Acceptable: M15, M30, H4 charts

Symbol Compatibility - Primary: All major pairs (EU, GU, XAU, etc.); Secondary: Major forex pairs with parameter adjustment; Not Recommended: Exotic pairs or crypto

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5. Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+). Account Type: Any (demo/real, hedge/netting). VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation. Internet: Stable connection required.

Safety Features

Built-in Protections - Money management validation, stop level compliance checking, historical data verification, zero-divide protection, array bounds checking, comprehensive error logging.

Smart Adaptations - Automatic lot size scaling for any account size, dynamic spread adjustment, market hour awareness, weekend trading prevention, news time avoidance.

Installation & Setup

Download and Install by placing the EA in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. Attach to Chart by dragging onto XAUUSD H1 chart. Configure Settings by adjusting parameters based on your risk tolerance. Enable Auto Trading to ensure EA trading is permitted. Monitor Performance by reviewing logs and trade history regularly.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Multi-strategy fractal breakout system | Position Management: Percentage-based with intelligent trade management | Risk Approach: Multi-layered protection with break-even and trailing stops

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk and may result in loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Filtro:
patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.08.04 12:19 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.26 21:32 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Khac Thanh Bui
4533
Resposta do desenvolvedor Khac Thanh Bui 2025.07.27 14:47
Yes bro !
Responder ao comentário