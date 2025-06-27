Flash Xbest EA MT5
- Experts
- Khac Thanh Bui
- Versão: 2.15
- Atualizado: 13 setembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System
Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence
FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms.
Core Trading Logic
Williams %R Direction Strategy
The EA uses Williams %R indicator as the primary signal generator. When %R is rising (bullish momentum), it places BUY orders. When %R is falling (bearish momentum), it places SELL orders. This momentum-based approach ensures trades align with market direction.
Intelligent Grid System
First order is placed when Williams %R changes direction. DCA orders are added when price moves away from existing positions. Step distance uses smaller steps initially and larger steps later. Lot progression ensures each new order uses larger lot size for faster recovery.
Detailed Input Parameters
General Settings
Starting lot size (0.01) - Initial position size for first order
Magic Number for identification (1101) - Unique identifier for EA's trades
Maximum orders per direction (10) - Maximum BUY or SELL orders allowed
Step Distances
Step1 distance - points (110) - Distance between first few orders
Step2 distance - points (180) - Distance for later orders with wider spacing
Number of orders before using Step2 (5) - When to switch from tight to wide spacing
DCA Multiplier
Lot multiplier (1.17) - Progressive lot sizing multiplier
- 1.00 = Fixed lots (no increase)
- 1.17 = 17% increase per order
- 1.50 = 50% increase per order
Example with 1.17: Order 1 uses 0.01 lot, Order 2 uses 0.0117 lot, Order 3 uses 0.0137 lot
DCA mode - Choose your averaging strategy:
- All DCA: Allow both profitable and losing direction averaging
- Only DCA+: Only average in profitable direction
- Only DCA-: Only average down (add to losing positions)
Recovery System
Single/Group order TP - USD (0.5) - Individual position profit target
Max negative DD threshold - USD (5.0) - Drawdown level that triggers recovery mode
Recovery target profit - USD (5.0) - Total profit target to close all positions
Williams %R Filter
Williams %R timeframe - Chart timeframe for %R calculation (M1, M5, M15, etc.)
Williams %R calculation period (100) - Number of bars for %R calculation
Number of previous bars for %R average confirmation (2) - Bars needed to confirm signal
Upper threshold to avoid overbought noise (-30.0) - Ignore signals above this level
Lower threshold to avoid oversold noise (-70.0) - Ignore signals below this level
New Bar Check
Timeframe for new bar detection - When to check for new trading opportunities
Basic Settings
Enable trading hours filter - Restrict trading to specific hours
Trading start time GMT+0 (8:00) - When to start trading each day
Trading end time GMT+0 (9:00) - When to stop trading each day
Enable spread filter - Avoid trading during high spreads
Maximum allowed spread - points (30) - Skip trading if spread exceeds this
Maximum slippage - points (15) - Order execution tolerance
Enable detailed logging - Show detailed information in logs
Profit Labels
Enable profit labels on chart - Show profit/loss labels on chart
Font size for profit labels (8) - Size of profit text
Hours to keep labels on chart (36) - How long to display labels
Advanced Features
Noise Filtering Technology
The EA includes sophisticated noise filtering to avoid false signals by ignoring %R signals in extreme overbought/oversold zones, requiring multi-bar confirmation before placing orders, and preventing whipsaw trades during choppy markets.
Smart Recovery Algorithm
When drawdown exceeds Max negative DD threshold, the system suspends individual take-profits, continues DCA according to %R direction, monitors total portfolio profit, closes ALL positions when Recovery target is reached, and resets system for fresh start.
Adaptive Position Management
DCA Consistency Check ensures new DCA orders align with %R direction. Dynamic Step Sizing uses larger steps for later orders to prevent overexposure. Intelligent Lot Progression with exponential increase recovers losses faster.
Trading Scenarios
Scenario 1: Trending Market (BUY)
%R turns bullish at 1850.00, BUY order 1 with 0.01 lot at 1850.00. Price rises to 1851.50 and takes profit of $0.50. %R remains bullish, price dips to 1848.90, BUY order 2 with 0.0117 lot at 1848.90. Continue until trend changes.
Scenario 2: Recovery Mode
Portfolio drawdown reaches Max negative DD of -$5.00. System enters recovery mode, suspends individual TPs, continues DCA per %R signals, and closes all when Recovery target of +$5.00 is reached.
Optimal Settings Guide
Conservative (Beginners) - Starting lot: 0.01, Multiplier: 1.10, Step1/Step2: 150/250 points, Max DD: 3.0 USD
Aggressive (Experienced) - Starting lot: 0.02, Multiplier: 1.25, Step1/Step2: 80/120 points, Max DD: 10.0 USD
Balanced (Recommended) - Default settings provide optimal risk/reward, suitable for $500+ accounts with expected monthly return of 5-15%
Professional Features
Multi-Currency Support works with all forex pairs, metals, and indices. VPS Compatible for 24/7 operation. Low Latency with optimized minimal resource usage. Broker Neutral works with all MT5 brokers. Backtest Friendly with comprehensive historical testing support.
Minimum Requirements
MT5 Platform, $100+ account (recommended $500+), stable internet connection, basic understanding of grid trading.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Williams %R Grid with DCA | Position Management: Intelligent grid system with recovery mode | Risk Approach: Progressive lot sizing with drawdown protection
Transform your trading with this institutional-grade EA.
