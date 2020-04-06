Arbitrage Triangle Pro

Hello Traders!! 

Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage!
The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them.
But you’re not “most traders.” 😉

Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds…
📈 No emotions
⚡ No hesitation
💰 Just pure efficiency

Ready to trade smarter, not harder?


Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA - 

  • EURJPY

  • USDJPY

  • EURUSD (or platform-default name if different)



Triangular arbitrage in forex is a trading strategy that exploits discrepancies in exchange rates among three different currencies. It involves making three consecutive trades starting with one currency to convert it into a second currency, then into a third, and finally back to the original currency. The goal is to profit from differences between the quoted cross-currency exchange rates and the actual exchange rates, capturing risk-free profit from inefficiencies in currency pricing.

If the combined trades result in more of the original currency than initially started with after accounting for transaction costs, the trader realizes a profit. Such opportunities arise due to temporary market inefficiencies, asynchronous updates in different markets, or liquidity variations. However, these arbitrage opportunities are usually short-lived, lasting only a few seconds because traders acting quickly tend to correct the price discrepancies. As a result, triangular arbitrage requires fast execution and is often done through automated trading systems.

In essence, triangular arbitrage is a method to capitalize on brief price differences across three currency pairs without assuming directional market risk, thereby contributing to the overall efficiency of the forex market by correcting mispricing.

