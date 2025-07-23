GoldStorm Pro EA MT5

5

GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System

Overview

GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Architecture

Strategy A (Conservative) provides long-term swing trading with high probability setups. Strategy B (Aggressive) offers momentum-based breakout trading for volatile moves. Strategy C (Trend Following) enables major trend riding for substantial profit capture.

Advanced Fractal Analysis

Multi-timeframe fractal detection system with customizable left/right bar confirmation, dynamic lookback period optimization, and smart entry price calculation with offset buffers.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Percentage-based position sizing, maximum daily trade limits, advanced money management checks, and multiple safety filters and validations.

Intelligent Trade Management

Break-even functionality, trailing stop system, virtual order expiration, and smart position monitoring.

Strategy Details

Strategy A - Conservative Swing Trading

Analysis Timeframe: 4-Hour charts for trend identification. Entry Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for precise timing. Risk-Reward: 2.5:1 ratio optimized for consistent profits. Ideal For: Stable, high-probability setups with lower risk.

Strategy B - Aggressive Momentum

Analysis Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for momentum detection. Entry Timeframe: 30-Minute charts for quick entries. Risk-Reward: 3:1 ratio for explosive moves. Ideal For: Capturing breakout volatility and market momentum.

Strategy C - Long-Term Trend Following

Analysis Timeframe: Daily charts for major trend analysis. Entry Timeframe: 1-Hour charts for optimal entries. Risk-Reward: 3.3:1 ratio for maximum trend profits. Ideal For: Riding major market trends for substantial gains.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

Run Conservative Strategy - Enable/disable the conservative swing trading approach

Run Aggressive Strategy - Enable/disable the momentum breakout strategy

Run Long-Term Strategy - Enable/disable the trend following strategy

Maximum Spread Allowed - Prevent trading during high spread conditions (in points)

Expert Advisor ID - Unique identifier for trade management

Trade Comment - Custom comment for all trades

Use Virtual Expiration - Enable automatic order expiration system

Set Stop Loss/Take Profit After Entry - Option to set levels after order execution

Position Sizing & Risk Management

Position Sizing Method - Choose between manual lot size or percentage risk

Fixed Lot Size - Specific lot size when using manual mode

Risk Per Trade - Percentage of account to risk per trade (recommended: 0.25%)

Use Account Equity - Calculate position size based on equity instead of balance

Maximum Position Size - Upper limit for position sizing

Minimum Position Size - Lower limit for position sizing

Safety & Protection Settings

Enable Basic Safety Checks - Activate comprehensive safety validations

Minimum Margin Level - Required margin percentage before trading stops

Minimum History Required - Bars needed for reliable analysis

Trading Filters

Enable Spread Filter - Block trades during high spread conditions

Maximum Spread - Spread threshold in pips for trade execution

Enable Time Filter - Restrict trading to specific hours

Trading Start Hour - Beginning of trading window (GMT)

Trading End Hour - End of trading window (GMT)

Avoid News Times - Skip trading during major news releases

Enable Weekend Filter - Prevent trading during weekend hours

Weekend Start Hour - When weekend restrictions begin (Friday)

Check Margin Levels - Monitor account margin before trading

Minimum Margin Threshold - Margin level below which trading stops

Entry Management

Minimum Entry Distance - Required distance from current price (in pips)

Maximum Orders Per Direction - Limit simultaneous positions

Order Filter Distance - Minimum distance between similar orders (in pips)

Use Close Price Filter - Additional validation using previous close

Minimum Market Volatility - Required 24-hour price movement (in pips)

Exit Management

Default Stop Loss - Standard stop loss distance (in pips)

Default Take Profit - Standard take profit distance (in pips)

Trailing Stop System

Trailing Start Distance - Profit level before trailing begins (in pips)

Trailing Step Size - Distance to maintain from current price (in pips)

Trailing Increment - Minimum movement for trail adjustment (in pips)

Break-Even Protection

Break-Even Trigger - Profit level to move stop to entry (in pips)

Break-Even Profit - Small profit to maintain when at break-even (in pips)

Recommended Settings

For $1,000 Account (Gold Trading) - Risk Per Trade: 0.25%, Maximum Position Size: 0.05 lots, Default Stop Loss: 300 pips, Default Take Profit: 200 pips, Trailing Start: 100 pips, Trading Hours: 7:00 - 10:00 GMT

For Conservative Trading - Enable Strategy A only, Risk Per Trade: 0.2%, Maximum Orders Per Direction: 1

For Aggressive Trading - Enable all strategies, Risk Per Trade: 0.3%, Maximum Orders Per Direction: 2

Performance Optimization

Chart Timeframe Recommendations - Optimal: H1 (1-Hour) charts for best balance; Acceptable: M15, M30, H4 charts

Symbol Compatibility - Primary: All major pairs (EU, GU, XAU, etc.); Secondary: Major forex pairs with parameter adjustment; Not Recommended: Exotic pairs or crypto

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5. Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+). Account Type: Any (demo/real, hedge/netting). VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation. Internet: Stable connection required.

Safety Features

Built-in Protections - Money management validation, stop level compliance checking, historical data verification, zero-divide protection, array bounds checking, comprehensive error logging.

Smart Adaptations - Automatic lot size scaling for any account size, dynamic spread adjustment, market hour awareness, weekend trading prevention, news time avoidance.

Installation & Setup

Download and Install by placing the EA in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. Attach to Chart by dragging onto XAUUSD H1 chart. Configure Settings by adjusting parameters based on your risk tolerance. Enable Auto Trading to ensure EA trading is permitted. Monitor Performance by reviewing logs and trade history regularly.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Multi-strategy fractal breakout system | Position Management: Percentage-based with intelligent trade management | Risk Approach: Multi-layered protection with break-even and trailing stops

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk and may result in loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


İncelemeler 2
patrickdrew
2601
patrickdrew 2025.08.04 12:19 
 

Does not take many trades.

But usually they are good.

I will update.

NOTE: with 0.01 according to author it has made 25 profit from balance of 100 in 7 months of 2025.

Önerilen ürünler
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Thanos BETA
Omega J Msigwa
4.25 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış   Thanos EA BETA , ticaret uygulamaları için özel olarak tasarlanmış, en son yapay zeka ve makine öğrenimi teknolojilerini kullanan gelişmiş bir ticaret botudur. Modern ve derin öğrenme yapay zeka algoritmalarıyla donatılmış bu EA, birçok mevcut modeli geride bırakan üstün tahmin yetenekleri sunar. Bu ücretsiz beta sürümü, sürekli olarak yeni özellikler entegre ettiğim ve yenilikçi stratejiler denediğim bir geliştirme ortamıdır. Bu ticaret robotu NASDAQ sembolü için eğitilmiştir,
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.59 (126)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
BitcoinRobotMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Guidebook Live signal: 2 000 000$ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288221 Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges befo
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.24 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers t
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fractal Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading method is inspired by Linda Bradford Raschkes 3 Little Indians pattern. Put simply we anticipate price will approach a projected line that is based upon 2 previous fractals.    If 2 previous upper fractals occur we draw an upper line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we buy.    If 2 previous lower fractals occur we draw a lower line projected forward. If current price approaches this
FREE
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Strong Trend Catcher
Dominik Patrick Doser
4.35 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   Strong Trend Catcher  is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch big market movements. This EA is based on the Breakout Trading method, which was popularized by the well-known Forex traders Raja Banks and Don Vo. The Breakout Trading method consists of waiting for the breakout of prices from a resistance or support area and then trading in the direction of the breakout. The   Strong Trend Catcher   uses a price action pattern to determine the optimal entry for eac
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Trade For Search
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market General Description Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers. System Architecture and Functionality Trade Forward featur
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (289)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.56 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System Product Overview Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor combining Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Designed for systematic, emotion-free trading without traditional stop losses. Key Features No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering Intelligent DCA System - Progressive position averaging with mu
RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI
Khac Thanh Bui
Göstergeler
RSI Advanced - Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals Overview RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to iden
FREE
SeeGrid EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
SeeGrid EA - Advanced Grid Trading System Overview SeeGrid EA v1.27 is a sophisticated bi-directional grid trading system that implements dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies with advanced risk management. This Expert Advisor combines traditional grid trading with intelligent position management and automated market analysis. Key Features Bi-Directional DCA Grid System Positive DCA follows trend direction with progressive lot multiplication. Negative DCA provides counter-trend averagi
FREE
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
FREE
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
FREE
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Yardımcı programlar
EA Performance Monitor - Your Trading Command Center Overview EA Performance Monitor is a comprehensive monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time oversight of all Expert Advisors running across your charts. This utility displays performance metrics, risk assessment, and account health in a centralized dashboard, enabling efficient portfolio management and informed decision-making. Key Features Mission Control Dashboard Transform your trading workspace into a professional command
FREE
Magic Order Manager EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Yardımcı programlar
Magic Order Manager EA v1.02 - Professional Trading Assistant Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System Product Description Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize trading profits through smart automation and risk control. This position management tool provides automated profit taking based on customizable rules while maintaining comprehensive risk monitoring. Key Features Intelligent Auto Take Profit Automatically closes all positions wh
FREE
Trading Dashboard Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Göstergeler
TradingDashboardPro - Professional Trading Analytics Indicator for MT5 Overview TradingDashboardPro is a comprehensive real-time trading analytics dashboard that transforms your MT5 chart into a powerful account monitoring station. This professional-grade indicator provides instant visualization of your trading performance, helping you make informed decisions with live data updates every 5 seconds. Key Features Real-Time Account Monitoring Track your account health with live updates displaying b
FREE
Flash Xbest EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms. Core Trading Logic Williams %R Direction Stra
Filtrele:
patrickdrew
2601
patrickdrew 2025.08.04 12:19 
 

Does not take many trades.

But usually they are good.

I will update.

NOTE: with 0.01 according to author it has made 25 profit from balance of 100 in 7 months of 2025.

Yong Ming Jiang
406
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.26 21:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Khac Thanh Bui
2859
Geliştiriciden yanıt Khac Thanh Bui 2025.07.27 14:47
Yes bro !
İncelemeye yanıt