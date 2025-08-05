Trust EA

3
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot.

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Logic

I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalping is the rollover hour, since the price in most cases returns to the average value from the extremes at this hour (this is the "noise" hour, since there are no large players, therefore, no trend). The best order type for scalping is limit orders, since they have the minimum negative slippage of all order types (Market orders, Stop orders and Limit orders).

Advantage
This trading system has specific principles that are obvious to the trader, so with proper adaptation, you can get a stable result.

Disadvantage
Scalping with a short SL works only on honest ECN brokers, there are few of them, but they exist. Most brokers manipulate quotes, closing and opening occurs at non-existent prices, which makes scalping simply impossible with a short StopLoss, so on most brokers you can only productively use a grid set of settings.

Setting up
The Expert works from one chart of any timeframe for all recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD.
Download the settings sets here (archive "Trust EA").
The recommended leverage is 1:500, as it allows for greater use of account funds.
If your leverage is 1:100 - 1:200, or you have a Prop account, or you adhere to conservative risks, or you want to test a new broker, then set a smaller lot size (0.01 for every $100-$200 of the balance or a fixed 0.01 lot).
If you use an expert on several charts (with different settings, for example), then be sure to use different magic numbers in the expert parameters.
After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of the chart so that I can confirm the correctness, and you can ask me any questions.

Disclaimer: If you do not understand the risk of forex, I advise you not to buy this EA. I do not have the authority to issue refund nor I can cancel your purchase.

Comentários 2
Biohacker1
240
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

