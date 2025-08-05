Trust EA

5
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot.

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Logic

I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalping is the rollover hour, since the price in most cases returns to the average value from the extremes at this hour (this is the "noise" hour, since there are no large players, therefore, no trend). The best order type for scalping is limit orders, since they have the minimum negative slippage of all order types (Market orders, Stop orders and Limit orders).

Advantage
This trading system has specific principles that are obvious to the trader, so with proper adaptation, you can get a stable result.

Disadvantage
Scalping with a short SL works only on honest ECN brokers, there are few of them, but they exist. Most brokers manipulate quotes, closing and opening occurs at non-existent prices, which makes scalping simply impossible with a short StopLoss, so on most brokers you can only productively use a grid set of settings.

Setting up
The Expert works from one chart of any timeframe for all recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD.
Download the settings sets here (archive "Trust EA").
The recommended leverage is 1:500, as it allows for greater use of account funds.
If your leverage is 1:100 - 1:200, or you have a Prop account, or you adhere to conservative risks, or you want to test a new broker, then set a smaller lot size (0.01 for every $100-$200 of the balance or a fixed 0.01 lot).
If you use an expert on several charts (with different settings, for example), then be sure to use different magic numbers in the expert parameters.
After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of the chart so that I can confirm the correctness, and you can ask me any questions.

Disclaimer: If you do not understand the risk of forex, I advise you not to buy this EA. I do not have the authority to issue refund nor I can cancel your purchase.

Recensioni 1
Biohacker1
169
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

Prodotti consigliati
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Scalper Master AI Motore di scalping di precisione per USDJPY | H1 Scalper Master AI è un sistema di scalping all'avanguardia, basato sull'intelligenza artificiale e progettato per la coppia USDJPY, che sfrutta le tecniche più avanzate nel trading ad alta frequenza. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) combina un'intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia con metodologie di scalping proprietarie per offrire precisione e prestazioni senza pari nei mercati in rapida evoluzione. Progettato per i trader che
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
RsiEma Crossover EA
Patrick Woolverton
Experts
RSI EMA Crossover EA This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is intended for traders who want to automate a structured approach to trend trading. How It Works A buy trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA and the RSI is above a defined threshold. A sell trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA and the RSI is below a defined threshold. The EA checks all cond
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Nerotronik EurUsd Rus Brokers
Irina Kolosova
Experts
Торговый експерт предназначен для торговли в лицензированых российских брокерах . Советник ищет места перелома, смены настроения и изменения тенденции на рынке. В торговле не используется мартингейл, реверсы и иные рискованные стратегии. Торговля ведется по валютной паре EURUSD. Для получения более подробной информации , пишите в личные сообщения.  ВАЖНО - перед тем как проверить советник, укажите Risk от 10-20, и установите Maximum Lot -100
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Flexi trend tracker robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing the automated trading system "Flexi trend tracker robot" — a powerful instrument for hour+ timeframe trading with medium/soft volatility pairs! This EA offers unique features:  wide range of applications: This strategy can be used on various time intervals: H1, H2, H3, and H4 timeframes, making the trading advisor a highly versatile tool for trading.  the system works on comfortable USD crosses: USDCAD, USDCAD, and USDCAD pairs where you won't see overwhelming trends that wipe out d
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i merca
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
The Gold Mann
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Experts
The Gold Man Version 1 (Buys only) A Smart Trading Solution for Long-Term Profits In the ever-changing world of financial markets, consistency and adaptability are paramount to long-term success. The Gold Man Expert Advisor (EA) , developed by BlackTested Ltd. , is designed to tackle these challenges by offering traders a robust and intelligent system for trading. Built with a focus on sustainable, low-risk profitability, The Gold Man combines a unique trading strategy with the power of automati
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (8)
Experts
EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Forex Mentor Ex
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Forex Mentor: Your Reliable Partner in Automated Trading Introduction Forex Mentor   is a revolutionary trading bot designed to automate strategies in the dynamic Forex market. With a focus on trend trading, this bot serves as a powerful tool for traders, enabling them to effectively capitalize on market opportunities while minimizing risks and simplifying decision-making processes. Its versatility and extensive customizable parameters make it the ideal choice for both novice traders and experie
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Experts
GBPUSD Commander – Scalping di Precisione su M30 Questo Expert Advisor è progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute GBP/USD e offre una strategia di scalping potente ma sicura sul timeframe M30 (30 minuti). Combina ingressi precisi con una gestione rigorosa del rischio — rischiando solo il 2% per operazione — rendendolo ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere il capitale e ottenere una crescita costante. Con una gestione dinamica della dimensione dei lotti, livelli SL/TP ben visibil
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (5)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor disciplinato di tipo “mean-reversion” per le coppie Forex maggiori e minori. Testato su 6 coppie e 5 anni di dati (~1350 operazioni) . Combina RSI, ADX e doppia conferma EMA per fornire segnali di ingresso e uscita precisi, basati su evidenze . Nessun martingala, nessun grid – solo logica trasparente, controllo rigoroso del rischio e trailing stop opzionale . Progettato per i trader che cercano coerenza senza artifici . Concetto principale Tipo di mercato : mean
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Altri dall’autore
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilità
Presento un utile robot che io stesso utilizzo da diversi anni. Questo robot può essere utilizzato sia in modalità semiautomatica che completamente automatica. Il programma contiene le impostazioni flessibili per fare trading sulle notizie del calendario economico. Non può essere verificato nel tester delle strategie. Soltanto il vero lavoro. Nelle impostazioni del terminale è necessario aggiungere il sito delle notizie all’elenco degli URL consentiti. Fare clic su Strumenti > Opzioni > Consul
Breakthrough Strategy MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Experts
Questo sistema è stato sviluppato per funzionare con un gran numero di set e dopo un certo tempo si è mostrato bene lavorando alla chiusura delle contrattazioni del venerdì. Di conseguenza, questa direzione del trading è diventata la principale per lavorare con questo Expert Advisor. Tuttavia, puoi creare le tue impostazioni di trading e scegliere qualsiasi giorno della settimana per il trading. La raccolta di set di impostazioni può essere ampliata. Coppie di valute per le quali sono progettat
Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov
4.46 (35)
Experts
Questo sistema è stato sviluppato per funzionare con un gran numero di set e dopo un certo tempo si è mostrato bene lavorando alla chiusura delle contrattazioni del venerdì. Di conseguenza, questa direzione del trading è diventata la principale per lavorare con questo Expert Advisor. Tuttavia, puoi creare le tue impostazioni di trading e scegliere qualsiasi giorno della settimana per il trading. La raccolta di set di impostazioni può essere ampliata. Coppie di valute per le quali sono progettat
GridMartin Conqueror
Konstantin Kulikov
4.69 (13)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( timeframe M1 ) show the most stable results for: GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can
Spread Record
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
This utility allows to record the spread value to the file, which is equal to or greater than the value specified in the settings, at the specified time. The utility also displays useful information on the symbol's chart: current spread value in points, name of account holder, name of trading server, leverage, the size of the swap for buy orders, the size of the swap for sell orders, day of the week for accruing triple swap, the size of a point in the quote currency, the minimum allowed level of
FrankoScalp
Konstantin Kulikov
3.79 (115)
Experts
Congratulazioni! Hai raggiunto la pagina dell’Expert Advisor più longevo del mercato Forex! Già da più di 5 anni questo Expert Advisor è sulla bocca di tutti e in vari top. Su qualsiasi forum Forex si può trovare discussioni sull’EA "FrankoScalp", ma solo su mql5 si può acquistare la versione originale aggiornata dell’EA, così come entrare in contatto con l’autore ed entrare in una comunità amichevole di utenti dell’EA "FrankoScalp". Dettagli dell’acquisto Quando compri EA, lo ottieni per semp
Virtual Trailing SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (3)
Utilità
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. only_this_sy
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value equal to 0, TP is nullified (removed). Stop_Loss - stop loss (SL). If the value
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilità
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. Select_Symbol - selection of symbols. Positions
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
Trailing by SAR
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with selected magic numbers will be accompanied by. Select_Symbol - selection of symbo
Friday Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Version for MT5 Expert setup Download the latest se
GoldenScalp MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilità
Presento un utile robot che io stesso utilizzo da diversi anni. Questo robot può essere utilizzato sia in modalità semiautomatica che completamente automatica. Il programma contiene le impostazioni flessibili per fare trading sulle notizie del calendario economico. Non può essere verificato nel tester delle strategie. Soltanto il vero lavoro. Nelle impostazioni del terminale è necessario aggiungere il sito delle notizie all’elenco degli URL consentiti. Fare clic su Strumenti > Opzioni > Consul
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Open a position for EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
Experts
Congratulazioni! Hai raggiunto la pagina dell’Expert Advisor più longevo del mercato Forex! Già da più di 5 anni questo Expert Advisor è sulla bocca di tutti e in vari top. Su qualsiasi forum Forex si può trovare discussioni sull’EA "FrankoScalp", ma solo su mql5 si può acquistare la versione originale aggiornata dell’EA, così come entrare in contatto con l’autore ed entrare in una comunità amichevole di utenti dell’EA "FrankoScalp". Dettagli dell’acquisto Quando compri EA, lo ottieni per semp
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilità
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. only_this_sym
Trailing and SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. S elect_Symbol   - selection of symbols. Positi
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
Trailing by SAR MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with selected magic numbers will be accompanied by. Select_Symbol   - selection of sym
Friday Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
3.71 (7)
Experts
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Version for MT4 Expert setup Download the latest sett
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( timeframe M1 ) show the most stable results for: GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can b
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
Open a position for EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
Filtro:
Biohacker1
169
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

Rispondi alla recensione